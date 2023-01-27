Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
IMPD: Child stable after hit by vehicle on far east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Monday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said. Rescue workers and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a child struck in the 9300 block of East 43rd Street at around 8 a.m. That’s a residential area near the intersection of 42nd Street and Post Road.
1 dead in shooting on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on the city’s north side on Monday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 1 p.m. officers were called to Carlton Apartments located in the 2500 block of Plaza Drive on report of a person shot. Officers reported locating an adult male […]
Suspect remains in critical condition after gunfight with Indianapolis police
INDIANAPOLIS — Christian Djon Myers, 22, remains in critical condition with wounds he suffered after a Sunday afternoon gunfight with IMPD officers on the city’s northside. Investigators said Myers fled from officers who attempted to arrest him for allegedly shooting at the car of his child’s mother around 3 a.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple Village. […]
WIBC.com
Mother and Child Hurt from Car that Crashed into Home
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman and her child were sent to the hospital from a car crash in their own home. The Wayne Township Fire Department released a video to Facebook showing the damage done to the west side home on Oliver Avenue – in a neighborhood by Washington and Lynhurst Drive.
IFD: Woman seriously injured, dog dead in east side house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a house fire on Indianapolis' east side Tuesday morning. Fire crews responded to a home in the 1200 block of North Irvington Avenue, just south of Community Hospital East, for the fire shortly after 6 a.m.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Suspect shot by officers following car chase on NE side was involved in Broad Ripple shots fired incident
INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects are in the hospital after an IMPD officer-involved shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The initial incident that sparked the shooting, IMPD said, occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple. Officers were called to the area after a woman said the father of her child shot a single round into her car. No one was injured in the incident.
Police arrest man accused in deadly Grant County shooting
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies arrested a man accused in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Grant County. Deputies were called to the shooting just after 3:15 a.m. at a home at 7220 South 200 West. That's about 8 miles south of Marion and 60 miles north of Indianapolis.
I-465 bridge over South Meridian Street deemed safe after damaged by truck
INDIANAPOLIS — A major Interstate 465 bridge on the south side of Indianapolis was hit by a truck and damaged during Monday morning's rush hour. The truck was southbound on Meridian Street as it passed under I-465 and scraped the steel support beams. As the truck emerged from under the bridge, it tore the southernmost beam under the eastbound bridge shoulder.
Fox 59
Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars
Police make frequent runs to the same bars for fights, gunfire and even murder. Tuesday night at 10, FOX59 News investigates violent felonies at pubs and tavern across Marion County — and why authorities struggle to shut them down. Tuesday: Violent felonies at the same Indy bars. Police make...
Indy mother describes the moment a car crashed into her west-side home
INDIANAPOLIS — Yolanda Cabrera and her 1-year-old daughter were sitting in their living room on Friday afternoon. Little did they know, their lives would be flipped upside down in a matter of seconds. “I heard a loud sound. Then I blacked out for a minute,” Cabrera said. “As soon as I came to, I heard […]
Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
Greenfield High School student dies in single-car crash
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield High School student died late Saturday in a single-car crash in Maxwell, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Crash investigators determined that Dylan Palmer, 17, was driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse west on Hancock County 500 North toward County Road 50 East when he ran off the road and flipped near Maxwell Intermediate School.
WTHR
Grant Co. deadly shooting
A man's under arrest in Grant County for a deadly shooting. It happened just before 3:30 Sunday morning in Fairmount.
WISH-TV
Local Reports: 5-month-old baby rescued in Indianapolis has died
COLUMBUS, OH. (WISH) — Ky’Air Thomas, a twin baby who was kidnapped by a woman in December in Ohio was found dead Saturday night, police say. The Columbus Police Department said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday about a baby not breathing in a home on East Whittier Street. Police say the baby was taken to a children’s hospital but died around 11:44 p.m. that same night.
WTHR
IMPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in Saturday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating two shootings Saturday morning that left one person dead and another in stable condition. Shortly after 5 a.m., a man walked into IU Health-Methodist Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said he was in stable condition, but investigators have not determined where the shooting took place.
Police investigate deadly overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Officers said a passerby called police just after 5:30 a.m. to report a man’s body in the 1900 block of N. Oxford Street. Police said they found the man lying outside in the street, and he had injuries consistent with […]
2 injured after car crashes into west side home, driver flees
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in the hospital after a car crashed into their west-side Indy home and the driver fled the scene. Wayne Township Fire and Indianapolis police crews responded around 3:20 p.m. Friday to the 5700 block of Oliver Avenue, a residential area on the west side, for a structure collapse. Upon arrival, […]
Martinsville man killed in off-road vehicle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash that killed a Martinsville man Saturday. Daniel Holley, 46, died at the scene on West McClure Road between Eminence and Monrovia Saturday morning, according to an incident report. Family members found Holley trapped under a side-by-side...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dies after hit by vehicle on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Friday after he was hit by a vehicle outside a school on the city’s northeast side. Just after 6:30 a.m., medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a report of a pedestrian struck near Heritage Christian School. That’s in the 6400 block of 75th Street near Binford Boulevard.
Family remembers Indy father killed in east side fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Raymond Diggs Sr. said he most remembers the doting father his son was before he was killed in an apartment fire this month alongside his children. 31-year-old Raymond Diggs Jr., his 1-year-old and 3-year-old daughters all passed away after the fire in their apartment started on Jan. 9. A 12-year-old child is still […]
WTHR
