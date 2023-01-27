INDIANAPOLIS — Two suspects are in the hospital after an IMPD officer-involved shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. The initial incident that sparked the shooting, IMPD said, occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday in Broad Ripple. Officers were called to the area after a woman said the father of her child shot a single round into her car. No one was injured in the incident.

