Benglas linebacker Germaine Pratt: “Why the f–k would you touch the quarterback?”
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Jerry Rice Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers will have the legendary Jerry Rice in their midst during Sunday's NFC Championship. Rice has been invited to be an honorary captain for the 49ers-Eagles game tomorrow afternoon. He will be joined by Eagles legend Brian Dawkins. "Honorary captains for ...
49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss
Maybe it’s not fair to blame head coach Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Guess what? Life isn’t fair. So in that spirit, many 49ers fans and NFL observers were out to blame someone for the 49ers‘ dismal 31-7 loss. Shanahan was as good Read more... The post 49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers quarterback Josh Johnson is nine days removed from Oakland Tech Hall of Fame induction
How fast life can turn. Josh Johnson, the journeyman quarterback who has played with 14 teams in his 15-year career, was thrust into Sunday's NFC championship game for the San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia. Remarkable. On Jan. 19, Johnson was in his old high school gym at ...
49ers vs. Eagles: Who experts picked in NFC title clash
Just one game stands between the 49ers and their second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. But San Francisco faces a fearsome foe in the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, who hope to end the 49ers' 12-game win streak in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. So, who do the...
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered torn UCL
There was a reason why San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy could not throw after being injured in the first half of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and it will take six months of rehab...
The 49ers might have been the best team in the NFL, and it’s a damn shame we’ll never know
The Eagles can be the deserving champions of the NFC, and the 49ers can also be the best team we’ll never know the potential of. These aren’t mutually exclusive notions. Ultimately the most anticipated game of the weekend turned into its most disappointing, and the shame to it all isn’t that Philadelphia won, but rather our path to getting here.
Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't challenge Smith's catch
Plenty of things went wrong for the 49ers in Sunday's 31-7 NFC Championship loss, but their series of unfortunate events got started with one controversial Philadelphia Eagles play that could have gone very differently. As the replays showed, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith's 29-yard fourth-down reception in the game's first quarter...
Williams ejected after slamming Eagles' Wallace to ground
As the 49ers' frustrating NFC Championship Game came to a close Sunday, tensions boiled over on the field. San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel and Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace got into an on-field confrontation during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, which lasted a little too long for 49ers left tackle Trent Williams' liking.
Purdy explains saddest part of 49ers' season-ending defeat
PHILADELPHIA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy was hurting on Sunday. He felt it physically, of course, but the 49ers’ 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles also took an emotional toll. And his thoughts were with his veteran teammates. Many of the team’s veteran players have advanced to the...
Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East
The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears. The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a 24th season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Miami is "committed" to Tua Tagovailoa as its 2023...
Warner has 'emotional' Ryans realization after 49ers' loss
Chances are, 49ers defensive coordinator and highly coveted head-coach candidate DeMeco Ryans won't be with the team for the 2023 NFL season. And after San Francisco lost the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, that fact hit linebacker Fred Warner like a ton of bricks.
49ers Officially Announce Christian McCaffrey's Game Status
Concern in the San Francisco 49ers world had been palpable for Christian McCaffrey after he suffered a calf contusion in the divisional round. Both Kyle Shanahan and McCaffrey indicated this week that he'd be able to play against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the team just made the news ...
Look: Aaron Donald's Tweet During 49ers Game Is Going Viral
Just a day shy of the one-year anniversary of the Los Angeles Rams winning the NFC Championship, Aaron Donald took delight in watching the San Francisco 49ers get eliminated again. Tweeting a GIF of himself celebrating last season's Super Bowl victory, Donald simultaneously enraged Niners ...
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game
Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
49ers Could Be Without Notable Running Back vs. Eagles
Although the 49ers will have Christian McCaffrey at their disposal for this Sunday's game against the Eagles, their backfield may not be at full strength. On Friday, the 49ers listed running back Elijah Mitchell as questionable for the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell missed ...
The 49ers' injury situation had fans really wanting to see Christian McCaffrey play quarterback
After what appeared to be a dream season, Sunday’s NFC title game unfolded like a complete disaster for the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan’s bunch looked forward to pushing the Philadelphia Eagles, but an early Brock Purdy “new Tom Brady” fumble changed the entire complexion of this final-four matchup. Because not only did Purdy lose possession, he suffered an elbow injury that appeared to limit his ability to throw the ball.
Reports: Purdy suffered torn UCL, will be sidelined six months
Brock Purdy reportedly will be sidelined for the next six months. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that Purdy endured a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right throwing elbow and is recommended to undergo surgery. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that Purdy is getting...
Jimmy G laments not being available after 49ers' QB injuries
PHILADELPHIA — After both 49ers quarterbacks left the game due to injuries in the club’s 31-7 NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jimmy Garoppolo stood helplessly on the sidelines wishing his timeline to return was sooner. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo told NBC Sports Bay...
