The Comeback

49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss

Maybe it’s not fair to blame head coach Kyle Shanahan for the San Francisco 49ers getting demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. Guess what? Life isn’t fair. So in that spirit, many 49ers fans and NFL observers were out to blame someone for the 49ers‘ dismal 31-7 loss. Shanahan was as good Read more... The post 49ers fans blast Kyle Shanahan for loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

49ers vs. Eagles: Who experts picked in NFC title clash

Just one game stands between the 49ers and their second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. But San Francisco faces a fearsome foe in the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles, who hope to end the 49ers' 12-game win streak in Sunday's NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field. So, who do the...
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't challenge Smith's catch

Plenty of things went wrong for the 49ers in Sunday's 31-7 NFC Championship loss, but their series of unfortunate events got started with one controversial Philadelphia Eagles play that could have gone very differently. As the replays showed, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith's 29-yard fourth-down reception in the game's first quarter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Williams ejected after slamming Eagles' Wallace to ground

As the 49ers' frustrating NFC Championship Game came to a close Sunday, tensions boiled over on the field. San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel and Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace got into an on-field confrontation during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field, which lasted a little too long for 49ers left tackle Trent Williams' liking.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Purdy explains saddest part of 49ers' season-ending defeat

PHILADELPHIA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy was hurting on Sunday. He felt it physically, of course, but the 49ers’ 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles also took an emotional toll. And his thoughts were with his veteran teammates. Many of the team’s veteran players have advanced to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Latest Tom Brady report directly impacts Patriots in AFC East

The Miami Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady is a thing of the past, it appears. The Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady in 2023 free agency if he decides to return for a 24th season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday. Miami is "committed" to Tua Tagovailoa as its 2023...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

Warner has 'emotional' Ryans realization after 49ers' loss

Chances are, 49ers defensive coordinator and highly coveted head-coach candidate DeMeco Ryans won't be with the team for the 2023 NFL season. And after San Francisco lost the NFC Championship Game to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, that fact hit linebacker Fred Warner like a ton of bricks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Athlon Sports

Look: Aaron Donald's Tweet During 49ers Game Is Going Viral

Just a day shy of the one-year anniversary of the Los Angeles Rams winning the NFC Championship, Aaron Donald took delight in watching the San Francisco 49ers get eliminated again.  Tweeting a GIF of himself celebrating last season's Super Bowl victory, Donald simultaneously enraged Niners ...
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game

Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media. Hurts'...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 49ers' injury situation had fans really wanting to see Christian McCaffrey play quarterback

After what appeared to be a dream season, Sunday’s NFC title game unfolded like a complete disaster for the San Francisco 49ers. Kyle Shanahan’s bunch looked forward to pushing the Philadelphia Eagles, but an early Brock Purdy “new Tom Brady” fumble changed the entire complexion of this final-four matchup. Because not only did Purdy lose possession, he suffered an elbow injury that appeared to limit his ability to throw the ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Reports: Purdy suffered torn UCL, will be sidelined six months

Brock Purdy reportedly will be sidelined for the next six months. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that Purdy endured a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right throwing elbow and is recommended to undergo surgery. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero added that Purdy is getting...
NBC Sports

Jimmy G laments not being available after 49ers' QB injuries

PHILADELPHIA — After both 49ers quarterbacks left the game due to injuries in the club’s 31-7 NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jimmy Garoppolo stood helplessly on the sidelines wishing his timeline to return was sooner. “I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo told NBC Sports Bay...

