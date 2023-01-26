Read full article on original website
Japan Dec factory output inches down, retail sales beat forecasts
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese factories cut output slightly in December, capping an anaemic final quarter of 2022 for manufacturers hit by stalling global demand and rising costs. Although retail sales, a barometer of service-sector activity and consumer spending, rose more than expected, the faltering factory activity is ill-timed as...
Taiwan Dec export orders fall for 4th month, uncertainty darkens outlook
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s export orders contracted for a fourth straight month in December, hit by slumping Chinese demand and weaker global consumer spending due to inflation and interest rate hikes. The island’s export orders, a bellwether for global technology demand, slid 23.2% from a year earlier to...
UK public inflation expectations cool again: Citi/YouGov survey
LONDON (Reuters) – The British public’s predictions for inflation cooled again in January, according to a survey on Tuesday that should further comfort the Bank of England that high prices will not become permanently embedded in expectations. U.S. bank Citi and polling firm YouGov said inflation expectations for...
China says it resumes issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has resumed the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens travelling to the country, the Chinese embassy in Japan said on Sunday, in a move that could ease a diplomatic row. Effective on Sunday, the embassy and Chinese consulates in Japan will resume the examination...
China’s BYD dreams big in auto powerhouse Japan
YOKOHAMA, Japan (Reuters) – China’s BYD Co Ltd unveiled its first dealership in Japan on Tuesday, taking on one of the biggest challenges in its explosive global rise as it seeks to win over customers deeply loyal to their own auto industry. BYD, an acronym which stands for...
Philips scraps 6,000 jobs in drive to improve profitability
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch health technology company Philips said on Monday it would scrap 6,000 jobs to restore its profitability following a recall of respiratory devices that knocked off 70% of its market value. Half of the job cuts will be made this year, the company said, adding that the other...
Bank of Korea board cautious on more rate hikes – Jan meeting minutes
SEOUL (Reuters) – Most Bank of Korea board members at a Jan. 13 meeting turned cautious about interest rates rises, even though a majority voted for one on that day, meeting minutes showed on Tuesday. Two of six members cited in the minutes opposed the rise implemented on that...
RBI to hike repo rate by 25 bps in Feb, ending tightening cycle: Reuters poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise its main interest rate by a modest 25 basis points to 6.50% at its meeting one week after New Delhi’s Feb. 1 budget, before leaving it at that level for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Indonesian unit of JD.com to discontinue all services at end of March – JD.ID website
JAKARTA (Reuters) – The Indonesian unit of e-commerce firm JD.com, JD.ID, will discontinue all services at the end of March, an announcement on its website showed on Monday. When asked about the closure, a spokesperson for JD.com said in a statement that the company will continue to serve global markets, including Southeast Asia, through its supply chain infrastructure.
India plans measures to curb Chinese imports as trade gap concerns mount -sources
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is considering a number of tariffs and non-tariff steps to cut imports of non-essential consumer and electronic goods, including from China, as trade imbalances concern policymakers, two government officials and an industry source said. As many as 18 key government ministries, led by the...
Japan will continue to monitor COVID situation in China, govt says
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in China and deal “flexibly” with border control measures, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday. The comment came a day after the Chinese embassy in Japan said it had resumed the issuance of ordinary...
Staying the course: Five questions for the ECB
LONDON (Reuters) – The European Central Bank looks set on Thursday to deliver another large interest rate rise to curb inflation. What it does after that is less certain. ECB President Christine Lagarde, speaking in Davos recently, stressed the need for monetary policy to “stay the course.”. Investors...
UBS fourth-quarter profit rises 23%; beats estimates
ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland’s UBS Group AG on Tuesday reported a 23% increase in fourth-quarter profit, beating analyst estimates, helped by a fall in costs despite a drop in financial markets. The world’s largest wealth manager kicked off a round of reporting for major European banks, many of which have...
Samsung Electronics’ Q4 profit falls 69% as device demand drops
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a 69% plunge in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as consumer demand for electronic devices dropped and clients tightened their belts on a weak economy, dragging down memory chip prices. The world’s biggest maker of memory chips and smartphones...
Volkswagen considering battery cell factory in Ontario -Handelsblatt
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen is looking at setting up a battery cell factory in Ontario, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Tuesday, adding that the Canadian province had offered investments and other incentives. Five entries from this month are listed in a lobby register of the province for Volkswagen, including one...
Russia recommends investors convert FX bonds amid asset freeze
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s central bank recommended on Tuesday that retail investors convert their foreign currency Eurobonds into local “replacement bonds” as 5.7 trillion roubles ($81 billion) of investor holdings remain frozen by Western sanctions. Since Russia launched what it calls its “special military operation” in...
Ford to cut prices of Mustang Mach-E, raise production levels
(Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Monday it was cutting prices of its electric crossover SUV Mustang Mach-E by as much as $5,900 per vehicle, weeks after rival Tesla Inc slashed prices globally on its electric vehicles by as much as 20%. Shares of Ford were down 2.6% before the...
UPS beats profit view on high-margin deliveries, cost controls
(Reuters) -United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday beat expectations for quarterly adjusted profit, as it prioritized shipments of high-margin parcels and kept a tight lid on costs amid a softening e-commerce environment. The world’s largest parcel delivery firm has benefited in recent quarters from a strong focus on moving parcels...
China ‘seriously concerned’ about report U.S. has halted approvals of exports to Huawei
BEIJING (Reuters) – China is seriously concerned about a report that the United States has stopped approving licences for U.S. companies to export items to tech giant Huawei, a foreign minsitry spokesperson said on Tuesday. “We are closely following relevant developments,” Mao Ning told a regular news briefing in...
Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent wins new European Commission approval
PARIS (Reuters) – Healthcare companies Sanofi and Regeneron said on Monday that their Dupixent product had won approval from the European Commission to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), which is a condition that damages the esophagus. “This latest approval establishes Dupixent as the only targeted medicine specifically indicated for eosinophilic...
