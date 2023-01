Camila Osorio of Colombia battled past third seed Alize Cornet of France 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 on the first day of the Open 6e Sens-Metropole on Monday in Lyon, France. Osorio won despite committing 10 double faults without an ace. She saved seven of 10 break points while breaking Cornet's serve six times in 16 chances in a match that lasted two hours and 23 minutes.

18 HOURS AGO