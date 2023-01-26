ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Pregnant wife faints and gets pinned by flag during Republican's presidential run announcement

By Kelly McClure
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSnyd_0kSj6h0I00

Mid-way through a press conference held at the West Virginia State Capitol last Friday, during which Republican Dr. Rollan Roberts II announced his intent to run as a presidential candidate in 2024, his pregnant wife Rebecca fainted behind him.

A video clip of the incident has since circulated on social media, along with comments that the presidential hopeful seemed to have taken longer than one would expect to go check on his wife after she hit the ground just a few feet away from him.

In the clip, the five-months pregnant woman can be seen wobbling on her feet before beginning to fall, at which point a man standing nearby attempts to help, seemingly causing a large American flag in a stand to then fall upon the woman as she lay on the ground.

According to The West Virginia Daily News, medical personnel attended to the woman, after which Roberts II said "Can we give a hand to the medical team for their assistance?"

"I am running for president, not to take us backwards to the way things used to be, and not to reset humanity to some ideology," Roberts II said prior to his wife fainting. "But through principled and disciplined leadership – sound wisdom grounded in truth, and with respect for all people – to lead America in solving the great issues of our day in a way that lays the foundation for our leadership and excellence in the 22nd century."

Roberts II, who is the son of W.Va. State Senator Rollan A. Roberts, R-Raleigh, later said that his wife is fine, having suffered no serious injuries in her fall.

"I prefer a simple, quiet, God-fearing life with my family," Roberts furthered in his speech. "But God had a different plan for me. I did not come from money. I was not born with a silver spoon in my mouth. I had to go to a regular college – not a fancy one – and I had to pay my own way through school and work."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

One tweet from a person after the clip of Roberts II's wife fainting began to circulate presented two questions:

A. Who the hell is Rollan Roberts?

B. How was he THE LAST person to move after his pregnant wife passed out???

"You clearly don't answer to the health needs of your wife," another person chimed in on Twitter. "I'd drop out now, sweetie."

Comments / 3

Related
RadarOnline

West Virginia Businessman SLAMMED For Not Helping Pregnant Wife After She Passed Out During His Presidential Bid Announcement

A West Virginia businessman failed to act when his pregnant wife fainted and fell to the ground during his official 2024 presidential bid announcement, RadarOnline.com has learned. The dramatic scene was captured on video and resulted in the businessman, Rollan Roberts II, being criticized for his delay in rushing to his wife's aid. Rebecca Lea Roberts was five months pregnant with the couple's first child when she collapsed on camera. Rollan is a Republican who has never held public office before announcing his bid for candidacy. Despite his lack of public awareness, the shocking footage has now made his name...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

Presidential hopeful roasted for slow response to fainting pregnant wife

There was an unmistakable pregnant pause. A West Virginia businessman running for president has been roasted online for taking several seconds to help his expectant wife when she fainted as he announced a bid for the White House. Republican Rollan Roberts II was in the middle of announcing he was running for president on Jan. 20 at the West Virginia State Capitol when his five-month pregnant wife, Rebecca Lea Roberts, wobbled and collapsed. Footage showed an aide standing nearby trying to stop her from falling, but she dropped to the floor along with an American flag. Meanwhile, the candidate glanced over at his sprawled wife...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HuffPost

Newly Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
213K+
Followers
22K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy