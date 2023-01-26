Read full article on original website
Proposed Indiana Bill Brings Up Furries in School AGAIN
wbaa.org
Bill creating statewide energy plan passes Indiana House
A bill that aims to create a statewide energy plan passed the state House on Monday. HB 1007 requires the state agency that oversees utilities — the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission — to consider five things in most of its decisions: reliability, affordability, resiliency, stability and environmental sustainability.
wrtv.com
Lawmakers discuss what's in place in Indiana to address police misconduct in the wake of Tyre Nichols
INDIANAPOLIS — In Indiana and across the country, there are renewed calls for police reform in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. "I was horrified. I thought how could we have officers of the same race treat someone with no humanity?" said Representative Robin Shackleford. "What are we doing here in Indiana that would prevent us from having that same type of interaction happen?"
wrtv.com
LGBTQ Hoosiers gather at the statehouse to show concern over several bills
INDIANAPOLIS — Rainbow flags and signs of support for the queer community were seen across the statehouse on Monday. That support isn't something the community is feeling from lawmakers. "We've seen a lot of anti LGBTQ bills filed across the country but here in Indiana this is really unprecedented,”...
WTHI
Indiana Senate bill could require school board candidates to affiliate with a party, or as an independent
INDIANA (WTHI) - The Indiana School Boards Association is voicing its concern over a new senate bill. If passed, the bill would make school board candidates run for election under a political party. They could also choose to run as an independent. People on both sides of this issue say...
Bill seeks to prevent federal takeover of Indiana air pollution program
Indiana’s air pollution permitting program is low on money, edging toward violation of the federal Clean Air Act — and a potential U.S. Environmental Protection Agency takeover. And it’s because air pollution is decreasing. Lawmakers hope to head EPA action off with a bill allowing the state agency responsible to raise its fees. But Senate […] The post Bill seeks to prevent federal takeover of Indiana air pollution program appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
warricknews.com
Indiana to begin dropping ineligible Medicaid members April 30
Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who have received their health coverage through Indiana Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic will begin to be removed from the state's Medicaid rolls April 30 if they no longer meet standard eligibility guidelines. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) recently confirmed the upcoming...
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System leads Northwest Indiana in cancer care
Featured Image: CyberKnife team: Community Healthcare System’s CyberKnife S7 team includes Andrej Zajac, MD, medical director and radiation oncologist; Santosh Kar, medical physicist and radiation safety officer; Nickie Rollins, radiation therapist; Stacy Millsap, radiation therapist; Roberto Gonzalez, director of Imaging Services, St. Catherine Hospital; Jacqueline Katz, director Radiation Oncology and Medical Physics; and Leo Correa, CEO, St. Catherine Hospital.
WTHI
State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state. Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served. State...
WISH-TV
ACLU of Indiana hosting 4th annual LGBTQ Statehouse Day on Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana and LGBTQ activists, supporters, and organizations will gather alongside legislators at the statehouse on Monday to discuss new bills that they say challenge the rights of LGBTQ Hoosiers. Speakers will address several bills introduced in this legislative session that...
Indiana lieutenant governor testifies during hearing on mental health bill
INDIANAPOLIS – Several Hoosiers testified before a state Senate committee Thursday, urging them to pass a bill allocating more funding for mental health services. Senate Bill 1, one of the Indiana Senate Republicans’ top priorities this legislative session, would allocate $30 million toward expanding the number of certified community behavioral health clinics, which provide care […]
Current Publishing
Nieshalla elected president of ICCA
The Association of Indiana Counties announced Jan. 18 that Boone County Council President Elise Nieshalla has been elected president of the Indiana County Councils Association. Nieshalla, a Republican and Zionsville resident, has served on the Boone County Council since 2016. She became president in 2021. She is also chairwoman of...
95.3 MNC
Indiana leaders meet at Statehouse to discuss ways to bring energy costs down
You have probably looked at your utility bill and been angry with how it keeps increasing. Several leaders from around Indiana met at the Statehouse last week to discuss ways to bring those costs down. Patrick Regan is the President of Crossroads Solar in South Bend. He spoke in front...
WLFI.com
Lieutenant Gov. visits Shine On University
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch visited Shine On University in Lafayette Saturday. Shine On University provides life-skills education for adults with special needs. "We're a family here," Executive Director Roxanne Logan said. "It's not every job you can come to and get hugs when you first...
Florida Senate weighs tax hike for EV owners
Florida lawmakers met in Tallahassee last week to weigh a proposal to raise taxes on electric vehicle owners so that they pay their fair share of road maintenance.
95.3 MNC
Bucshon: Big tech should be held responsible for online fentanyl sales
Big tech needs to be held responsible for sales of fentanyl on their platforms, so says an Indiana representative in Congress. “I want to say this: it’s not only young children, but adult children that are at risk not only on social media but texting,” said Representative Larry Bucshon, Republican from Indiana, discussing online fentanyl sales at a House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican roundtable Wednesday.
Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana worker elected to UAW executive board hopes to ‘transform’ union, make leaders accountable
United Auto Workers union members elected a new “activist” slate of leaders in December 2022. That includes Dave Green, an Indiana worker who vows to use his new position to make the UAW more “accountable” to members. “I recognize after being on the floor for so...
School closings and delays for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky for Jan. 31, 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — To see school closings and delays, click here.
IPS superintendent makes statement after voting on referendum is delayed
The board decided to delay after the "governance team has not been able to come to a shared level of agreement regarding the operating referendum" IPS Superintendent Dr. Johnson said in a statement.
