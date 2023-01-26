Sports world remembers Kobe, Gianna Bryant and the seven others lost three years ago today

This is a compilation of social media tributes to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others who died in a helicopter crash, three years ago today.

"To heal, we must remember. And it's hard sometimes to remember. But that's how we heal." The message came as then-incoming President Joe Biden honored the nation's coronavirus victims.

A year after news broke that Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash, those words led our collection of a year covering the NBA icon's life, death and legacy.

On the third anniversary of that tragedy, those words ring true as ever while athletes, teams and fans all over the world utilize social media to honor their memories.

Although Bryant become an Oscar-winning filmmaker and best-selling author in his retirement, it can't be overstated how much of a competitor he was on the court. ESPN Stats and Information Tweeted a reminder on Thursday.

The longtime Los Angeles Laker was also a two-time Olympic gold medalist.

A five-time NBA Champion, Bryant was known to be a Barcelona soccer fan as well. Former teammate Pau Gasol was born in Barcelona and remembered Bryant speaking in Spanish with him after he was traded to the Lakers.

Bryant's final afternoon was spent courtside for Gianna's doubleheader at Mamba Sports Academy, the athletic training facility he helped launch two years earlier in Thousand Oaks, California. He and his daughter were traveling to another game with baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa; Payton Chester and her mother Sara; basketball coach Christina Mauser; and helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving Tweeted all of their names in remembrance on Thursday.

Bryant was an advocate for the WNBA while his daughter Gianna was a talented player and UConn women's college basketball fan. The two frequented women's games together.