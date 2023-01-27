ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpr.org

Twin Ports see latest cargo shipment in nearly 50 years as Great Lakes ice cover nears record low

With ice cover on the Great Lakes at a near-record low, the port of Duluth-Superior recently saw the latest departure of a cargo-carrying freighter in nearly 50 years. As of Thursday, ice covered only about 5 percent of the Great Lakes. This year is the fifth-lowest year for average ice cover on the lakes since the start of the season, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab. Through Jan. 25, the five years with the lowest ice at the start of the season have all taken place within the last two decades. The lowest average ice cover on the lakes for the start of the season was in 2021 at 1.4 percent.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

St. Louis County to hold public meeting on Howard Gnesen Road’s future

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders are asking for the public’s input on how to make Howard Gnesen Road in rural Duluth easier and safer for pedestrians to navigate. Currently, county leaders say the road does not offer safe or comfortable options for active transportation...
DULUTH, MN
brianhornback.com

Why Does Knox County Commission Keep Screwing with Public Participation?

The Knox County Commission Rules Committee met on January 17, 2023, the Rules Committee consist of Knox County Commissioners Carson Dailey, John Schoonmaker, Commission Vice Chair Terry Hill, at Large Commissioner Seat 11 Kim Frazier and at Large Commissioner “seat 10”. Attending as an observer was Commissioner Gina Oster of the Third District.

Comments / 0

Community Policy