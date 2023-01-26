Read full article on original website
Raymond H. “PeeWee” England
Raymond H. “PeeWee” England, age 77, of Nevada, Ohio, passed away suddenly at this home on Friday, January 27, 2023. Ray was born in Crawford, Ohio, on September 19, 1945, to the late Francis and Isa Pearl (VanPelt) England. Ray is survived by his wife of 43 years Donna (Leathem) England. They were married on July 16, 1979. Along with his wife, Ray is survived by his children, Paul England of Nevada, Carolyn, Chris, and Summer, all of Richwood, Ohio. Grandchildren, Ian “Stormer” (Jessica) England, Hailee England, and Cheyenne England, and a great-grandson, Ezra England.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Whitehall condos, west Columbus mall among sites added to demolitions list
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A handful of blighted buildings and structures across Ohio are set to be demolished over the coming months with multiple central Ohio locations added to the list. Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor John Husted announced close to 600 additional structures across Ohio will be demolished as part of its revitalization […]
Area prep basketball roundup Jan. 28
Bucyrus (3-12, 0-10 N10): Shots 20-41; 3-pt. shots 3-12 (Kavan Combs 2, Malachi Bayless); Free throws 9-12; Rebounds 31 (Kam Lewis 5, Randy Banks 5); Turnovers 21. Scoring: Kam Lewis 0 6 6, Chris Neale 0 1 1, Noah Burke 3 0 6, Kavan Combs 3 1 9, Dylan Coppler 2 0 4, Malachi Bayless 6 0 13, Brock Frost 1 0 2, Randy Banks 5 1 11.
Wynford dominates offensive boards to down Bucyrus
HOLMES TOWNSHIP — What a difference a year makes. Last year, Wynford struggled through a five-win season. And worse, Bucyrus beat them at Wynford — 67-62 — for the first time in over 50 years. Saturday, the one-year Royals’ turnaround was on full display against the Redmen....
3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.
Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. […]
Big fourth quarter sends Bucyrus past RIdgedale
MORRAL — Bucyrus has been playing better the second half of the season with not much to show for it. The improvement came to fruition at Ridgedale Friday night. The Redmen shot 51 percent from the field and used a 19-point fourth quarter to pull away from the Rockets, 61-39, in a non-league game.
Missing Ashland man found dead inside vacant home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing Ashland man was found dead inside a vacant home on Friday afternoon. Police searched the home, located in the 500 block of Township Road 851, at around 3:38 p.m., according to Sgt. Matt Neff of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the...
Avita announces new Board Officers
BUCYRUS / GALION / ONTARIO – January 30, 2023 – The Avita Health System Board of Directors announced the recent election of the following new officers: Mark Schneider, Board Chair; Jeff Underwood, Vice Chair; Linda Smith, Treasurer; and Sherri Clevenger, Secretary. Board officers are elected to a two-year term.
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
Buckeye Central edges Rams, clinches title share
NEW WASHINGTON — Kennedy Deppen turned in a stellar performance in helping her team secure at least a share of the Northern 10 Athletic Conference title here Friday night. Deppen scored 14 points and grabbed 7 rebounds and had two steals to lead Buckeye Central to a 42-37 win over Upper Sandusky and guarantee at least a tie for first place in the league.
Columbus area pizzeria announces closure of original location after 44 years, new location coming soon
Little Italy Pizza in Groveport will be leaving the location it has called home for more than four decades next week, but a sleek new home is coming shortly after. According to a statement posted to Little Italy’s Facebook page, the central Ohio pizzeria will close its current restaurant, which is located at 619 Main St. in Groveport, on Feb. 4. It will then reopen at its new home, located at 490 Main St., on Feb. 12.
Benny the Bass Predicts an Early Spring at Buckeye Lake
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH – The Buckeye Lake Region Chamber of Commerce Winterfest has returned. Winterfest started bright and early this morning with Benny the Bass making his annual spring prediction. Benny was put in a tank with a minnow which he ate, meaning we will have an early spring.
City of Marysville Receives Grant For Blighted Building
COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development. A total of 599 additional structures in 15 counties will be demolished with support from the Ohio...
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
Carey physicality stops Colonel Crawford
CAREY — Defense and physicality — two trademarks of Carey teams — came to the forefront here Saturday night. As a result, the Blue Devils topped Colonel Crawford 47-38 to take sole possession of first place in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference. Carey is 9-1, Mohawk is 8-2 and Wynford and Colonel Crawford both sit at 7-3 in the tightly contested boys division.
Video: Confused hawk steals stuffed chicken toy from dog in Granville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you think a hawk can't steal something from your backyard, then think again!. A hawk was scoping out the Granville area during a snowstorm, looking for its next meal, when it landed in Nancie Snyder's backyard. Her dogs started barking when the hawk appeared...
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27
This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
Man wanted after overnight shooting in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS — At approximately 6:22pm on 1/26/23, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department responded to the 700 block of Gay St. reference shots being fired at a residence from a vehicle. Witnesses offered a description of the vehicle, and officers found it parked in the area of 728 Gay St. The vehicle was identified as belonging to Gary Poth (40yoa, Bucyrus, Ohio).
