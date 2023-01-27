ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Scroto Baggum
4d ago

Whoever said NC have balanced seasons lied. Summer is scorching hot and winter is nothing.

Unrestrained 22
4d ago

it hasn't snowed here for years...let alone freezing rain. they need to stop lying about the weather

wfmynews2.com

Should you wait to merge? Why NCDOT wants you to zipper merge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether it's the constant backups on Interstate 77, drivers using their emergency lights in the rain or people going too fast in residential areas, Charlotte drivers have many pet peeves. When asked what Wake Up Charlotte viewers felt was their biggest traffic pet peeve, the biggest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Daily South

5 Stunning Train Rides To Take In North Carolina

All aboard! The magic of train travel is back in vogue, and we couldn’t be happier. There’s something that feels inherently Southern about taking a train. Maybe it’s the old-fashioned dining cars, where you can savor a sweet tea. Maybe it’s the vintage appeal. Maybe it’s the gorgeous countryside and rural farmland railways always seem to cut through. Or maybe it’s the fact that trains give us the gift of time, prompting to us slow down and become a passenger of the world. Whatever the reason, we can’t wait to punch our train ticket and get rolling. In North Carolina, there are plenty of ways to savor all the nostalgic joys of train travel. From are scenic day rides cutting through the Great Smoky Mountains to 30-minute cruises where you can learn the history behind the state’s railways, here are five incredible train rides in the Tar Heel State. It's time start planning your weekend railway excursion!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Sharply colder temperatures ahead

Weather for the upcoming week will be controlled by an active stream of disturbances running from west to east across the South along a stationary boundary hovering close to Virginia and the Carolinas. This makes it a tricky forecast with respect to how much rain we'll see over the area, with the lines drawn between dry air from the north and those impulses of precipitation so nearby. Much colder air will seep southward as the week goes on, so a taste of a little wintry mix can't be ruled out for some areas from midweek through early Friday. There will be chances for precipitation for each of the next 5 days. Given the uncertainty of timing we'll of course continue to monitor the trends and update.
VIRGINIA STATE
myzeo.com

The Best Van and RV Campgrounds in North Carolina

Are you planning the trip of a lifetime through the Tar Heel State?. If that is the case, you better know the best van and RV campgrounds in NC!. Regardless of where you travel in an RV, you are en route for a thrilling adventure. However, North Carolina is the jewel in the crown for any RV or travel enthusiast. Over 1 million Americans live in a van or an RV, and this picture-perfect state is at the top of their travel bucket list.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

USGS: Earthquake felt near Tennessee-North Carolina border

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake shook Ashe County near the Tennessee-North Carolina border Saturday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 1.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 4:09 a.m. near the South Fork New River, close to the Fleetwood area. The earthquake reportedly had a depth of about 2.4 miles. As […]
ASHE COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Periods of rain and snow this week

The pattern this week will be more nuisance showers, off and on, until Friday. The region will see the return of rain and mountain showers overnight into Tuesday morning. The amounts will be light and the impact will be low, except for the High Country. There is a Winter Weather...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
BOONE, NC
macaronikid.com

2023 North Carolina Travel Bucket List

Lately, it feels like air travel has just become so cumbersome. But we know that North Carolina is a treasure trove of adventure! If you're starting to plan your 2023 travel and want to stick close to hom, North Carolina is a great destination for travelers of all kinds! Here are some of the best places to visit in our beautiful state:
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
onekindesign.com

See this striking North Carolina mountain refuge updated for entertaining

Allard + Roberts Interior Design is responsible for reimagining the interiors of this spectacular mountain modern refuge located in North Carolina. The original residence was a custom-designed spec home built by a local builder/developer. When the owners purchased this property, they were eager to put their own stamp on this fabulous home.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit North Carolina

North Carolina is known as the Tarheel State. It has a population of over ten million people, many of which live in or around Charlotte. This eastern state includes a long segment of coast on the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a portion of the Appalachian Mountains further inland. With its wide east to west footprint, North Carolina experiences a variety of climate conditions year round. It’s generally warmest on the coast and coolest in the higher elevation inland areas. Summers tend to be mild and wet, with the exception of the subtropical southeastern corner of the state. Snowstorms and blizzards are uncommon, but do occasionally happen. But, just how big was the biggest blizzard to ever hit North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Jan. 28: How gas prices have changed in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas pumps are lighting up with an unusual trend for this time of year – higher gas prices week after week. A gallon of gas was $3.50 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of January 27. […]
COLORADO STATE

