Read full article on original website
Scroto Baggum
4d ago
Whoever said NC have balanced seasons lied. Summer is scorching hot and winter is nothing.
Reply(7)
12
Unrestrained 22
4d ago
it hasn't snowed here for years...let alone freezing rain. they need to stop lying about the weather
Reply(2)
5
Related
wfmynews2.com
Should you wait to merge? Why NCDOT wants you to zipper merge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether it's the constant backups on Interstate 77, drivers using their emergency lights in the rain or people going too fast in residential areas, Charlotte drivers have many pet peeves. When asked what Wake Up Charlotte viewers felt was their biggest traffic pet peeve, the biggest...
The Daily South
5 Stunning Train Rides To Take In North Carolina
All aboard! The magic of train travel is back in vogue, and we couldn’t be happier. There’s something that feels inherently Southern about taking a train. Maybe it’s the old-fashioned dining cars, where you can savor a sweet tea. Maybe it’s the vintage appeal. Maybe it’s the gorgeous countryside and rural farmland railways always seem to cut through. Or maybe it’s the fact that trains give us the gift of time, prompting to us slow down and become a passenger of the world. Whatever the reason, we can’t wait to punch our train ticket and get rolling. In North Carolina, there are plenty of ways to savor all the nostalgic joys of train travel. From are scenic day rides cutting through the Great Smoky Mountains to 30-minute cruises where you can learn the history behind the state’s railways, here are five incredible train rides in the Tar Heel State. It's time start planning your weekend railway excursion!
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Sharply colder temperatures ahead
Weather for the upcoming week will be controlled by an active stream of disturbances running from west to east across the South along a stationary boundary hovering close to Virginia and the Carolinas. This makes it a tricky forecast with respect to how much rain we'll see over the area, with the lines drawn between dry air from the north and those impulses of precipitation so nearby. Much colder air will seep southward as the week goes on, so a taste of a little wintry mix can't be ruled out for some areas from midweek through early Friday. There will be chances for precipitation for each of the next 5 days. Given the uncertainty of timing we'll of course continue to monitor the trends and update.
myzeo.com
The Best Van and RV Campgrounds in North Carolina
Are you planning the trip of a lifetime through the Tar Heel State?. If that is the case, you better know the best van and RV campgrounds in NC!. Regardless of where you travel in an RV, you are en route for a thrilling adventure. However, North Carolina is the jewel in the crown for any RV or travel enthusiast. Over 1 million Americans live in a van or an RV, and this picture-perfect state is at the top of their travel bucket list.
USGS: Earthquake felt near Tennessee-North Carolina border
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WJHL) – An earthquake shook Ashe County near the Tennessee-North Carolina border Saturday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 1.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 4:09 a.m. near the South Fork New River, close to the Fleetwood area. The earthquake reportedly had a depth of about 2.4 miles. As […]
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Periods of rain and snow this week
The pattern this week will be more nuisance showers, off and on, until Friday. The region will see the return of rain and mountain showers overnight into Tuesday morning. The amounts will be light and the impact will be low, except for the High Country. There is a Winter Weather...
This North Carolina Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
How the nuclear industry is expanding in North Carolina and around the world
Recently, a siren went off at the McGuire Nuclear Station, northwest of Charlotte. Both Duke Energy and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said it was a false alarm and there was no emergency. Safety drills in the event of a nuclear emergency are not routine for most people. What should folks know...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina
BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
Inflation hits North Carolina ‘worse than expected.’ Here’s what that means for gas prices
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Despite data showing that inflation is dropping, more than half of North Carolina residents say rising prices are worse than they expected them to be this month. Post-pandemic inflation through December was 6.5%, which is about a half-percentage-point lower than it was in December 2022, but 53% of respondents to a […]
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a delicious, homemade rib or a great brisket, North Carolina has various options for your barbeque craving. From Greenville's B's BBQ to the Shelburne-based Red Bridges BBQ Lodge, a North Carolina barbecue joint is sure to please.
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
The quake hit less than 30 miles from Sparta, where a 5.1 magnitude event shook the town and caused widespread damage in August 2020.
macaronikid.com
2023 North Carolina Travel Bucket List
Lately, it feels like air travel has just become so cumbersome. But we know that North Carolina is a treasure trove of adventure! If you're starting to plan your 2023 travel and want to stick close to hom, North Carolina is a great destination for travelers of all kinds! Here are some of the best places to visit in our beautiful state:
onekindesign.com
See this striking North Carolina mountain refuge updated for entertaining
Allard + Roberts Interior Design is responsible for reimagining the interiors of this spectacular mountain modern refuge located in North Carolina. The original residence was a custom-designed spec home built by a local builder/developer. When the owners purchased this property, they were eager to put their own stamp on this fabulous home.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit North Carolina
North Carolina is known as the Tarheel State. It has a population of over ten million people, many of which live in or around Charlotte. This eastern state includes a long segment of coast on the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a portion of the Appalachian Mountains further inland. With its wide east to west footprint, North Carolina experiences a variety of climate conditions year round. It’s generally warmest on the coast and coolest in the higher elevation inland areas. Summers tend to be mild and wet, with the exception of the subtropical southeastern corner of the state. Snowstorms and blizzards are uncommon, but do occasionally happen. But, just how big was the biggest blizzard to ever hit North Carolina?
Jan. 28: How gas prices have changed in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas pumps are lighting up with an unusual trend for this time of year – higher gas prices week after week. A gallon of gas was $3.50 on average this week, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of January 27. […]
NC YouTube star ‘MrBeast’ helps 1,000 people with eyesight issues see again
In MrBeast's newest video, he does something very special.
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North Carolina
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Dispatch and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
North Carolina fishermen stunned by close encounter with whale at Wrightsville Beach
A group of North Carolina fishermen captured video of a close encounter with a whale off the coast of Wrightsville Beach.
WSLS
Sunday’s round of rain kicks off active weather pattern in our region
ROANOKE, Va. – We started the weekend with nice weather as mostly sunny skies aided a warm-up into the 50s by afternoon. The pattern takes a turn for our Sunday as a slow-moving front to the west has sparked a large batch of rain. We expect the clouds and...
Comments / 25