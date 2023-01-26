ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WFAA

Tale of 2 airlines: Big profit at American, Southwest loss

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — American Airlines gave more proof Thursday of the recovery in air travel, posting a better-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter, while Southwest Airlines lost money because of massive flight cancellations last month. Southwest said it also expects another loss in the first...
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5800 Bonnie View Rd

On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 80 in Mesquite, police say

MESQUITE, Texas — Drivers were being diverted away from a deadly accident on U.S. Highway 80 in the Mesquite area, police said Monday morning. Officials shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway between Gross/Gus Thomasson Road and Big Town Boulevard. Officials were diverting drivers to the south service road of the highway.
MESQUITE, TX
WFAA

Remembering Tyre Nichols

On Friday the police department released video of a traffic stop that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols – The video was described as "inhumane" and we will not be showing it this morning, However, we will be discussing how this incident impacts us all, and where we go from here.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Activists in Dallas stage rally against police violence

DALLAS — Activists in the Dallas area are planning protests to speak out about police violence. The rally scheduled to take place outside Dallas Police Department headquarters is in response to five Memphis police officers who have been charge in connected to the death of Tyre Nichols. Activists in...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas survivors reflect on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

DALLAS — Every year on January 27, people across the world recognize International Holocaust Remembrance Day. This year, WFAA sat down with two Dallas-based survivors. And they had so much to say. "It brings back so many memories," survivor Rosian Zerner said. "It brings back the memories of my...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

7-Eleven Closes in Face of Crime, Vagrancy

The 7-Eleven at 2008 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas stands boarded up with graffiti drawn on the side of the building, sticking out conspicuously on a street with heavy foot traffic. But while the reasons for its closure are not clear at this time, The Dallas Morning News reported that...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police respond to 3 shootings overnight

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police were busy Friday night and Saturday morning, responding to three separate shooting incidents that left people injured and sent them to the hospital. All three shootings were separate incidents and not related to each other. Here is what happened in each, laying...
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KORBULY, ALYSSA DEZANN; W/F; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION:...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
WFAA

WFAA

