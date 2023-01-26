Read full article on original website
Tale of 2 airlines: Big profit at American, Southwest loss
FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — American Airlines gave more proof Thursday of the recovery in air travel, posting a better-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter, while Southwest Airlines lost money because of massive flight cancellations last month. Southwest said it also expects another loss in the first...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5800 Bonnie View Rd
On January 30, 2023, at about 11:11 AM, Dallas Police were called to the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road for a shooting. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found four people shot, including a 5-year-old child. One man died at the scene. Two men and the child were transported to local hospitals. They were listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and documented under case number 017663-2023.
fox4news.com
Lyft driver attacked by passengers in Frisco says company denied his claim for medical benefits
FRISCO, Texas - A North Texas rideshare driver is recovering after picking up a man and woman he thought were legitimate customers. Instead, police said the two stabbed him, beat him, and stole his car. Francis Watson began driving for the rideshare app Lyft roughly two months ago. On January...
Amber Carr, sister of Atatiana Jefferson, has died, family attorney says
FORT WORTH, Texas — The sister of Atatiana Jefferson, the Fort Worth woman who was killed by police officer Aaron Dean in 2019, has died, just weeks after Dean was sentenced in Jefferson's death, a family attorney announced Monday. Amber Carr, Jefferson's older sister, "passed away peacefully this morning,"...
Saturday protest held in Dallas following video release of fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
DALLAS — It was a call for healing and a cry for change. On Saturday afternoon, between 35 and 40 people protested at the Civic Garden in Downtown Dallas following the video release of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. The National Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression (Dallas...
Deadly crash shuts down U.S. 80 in Mesquite, police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Drivers were being diverted away from a deadly accident on U.S. Highway 80 in the Mesquite area, police said Monday morning. Officials shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway between Gross/Gus Thomasson Road and Big Town Boulevard. Officials were diverting drivers to the south service road of the highway.
tpr.org
Texas DPS won't enforce a handgun restriction for young adults, memo says
State public safety agents are no longer enforcing a Texas law restricting the possession of handguns for young adults aged 18 to 20, according to an internal memo sent out earlier this month. The memo, obtained by the Dallas Morning News, was sent out Jan. 10 to DPS officers and...
Teenagers required to have a parent, guardian with them at Hulen Mall under new age policy
FORT WORTH, Texas — Hulen Mall announced Saturday it would be implementing an age policy that requires those under 17 years old to have parent guidance with them from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The announcement was made on their social media page and the reaction from commenters was...
WFAA
Remembering Tyre Nichols
On Friday the police department released video of a traffic stop that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols – The video was described as "inhumane" and we will not be showing it this morning, However, we will be discussing how this incident impacts us all, and where we go from here.
Activists in Dallas stage rally against police violence
DALLAS — Activists in the Dallas area are planning protests to speak out about police violence. The rally scheduled to take place outside Dallas Police Department headquarters is in response to five Memphis police officers who have been charge in connected to the death of Tyre Nichols. Activists in...
Dallas survivors reflect on International Holocaust Remembrance Day
DALLAS — Every year on January 27, people across the world recognize International Holocaust Remembrance Day. This year, WFAA sat down with two Dallas-based survivors. And they had so much to say. "It brings back so many memories," survivor Rosian Zerner said. "It brings back the memories of my...
Granbury ISD votes to sell private plane after WFAA investigation revealed district leader was using it for family trips
GRANBURY, Texas — Granbury ISD’s board of trustees voted to sell its private plane following several WFAA stories that revealed a district leader repeatedly used the plane for personal trips. On Monday, the board voted unanimously to sell the plane, saying the costs were higher than expected. The...
dallasexpress.com
7-Eleven Closes in Face of Crime, Vagrancy
The 7-Eleven at 2008 Commerce Street in downtown Dallas stands boarded up with graffiti drawn on the side of the building, sticking out conspicuously on a street with heavy foot traffic. But while the reasons for its closure are not clear at this time, The Dallas Morning News reported that...
Fort Worth police respond to 3 shootings overnight
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police were busy Friday night and Saturday morning, responding to three separate shooting incidents that left people injured and sent them to the hospital. All three shootings were separate incidents and not related to each other. Here is what happened in each, laying...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. KORBULY, ALYSSA DEZANN; W/F; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 31; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION:...
One dead, three injured including 6-year-old child in lunchtime shooting just two blocks from Dallas elementary school
GUNFIRE erupted blocks away from an elementary school on Monday, leaving at least one dead and three others injured, cops said. The shooting unfolded just after 11am local time at an apartment complex on Boonie View Road in Dallas, Texas, steps away from J.N. Ervin Elementary School. Upon arrival, authorities...
WFAA
Dallas Love Field leads world in cancellations Monday, Jan. 30
Check your flight status! Cancellations are being reported at both DFW and Love Field airports.
Man faces assault charge after tackling Dallas officer, police say
DALLAS — A 32-year-old man faces a charge of assaulting a police officer after he was accused of tackling the officer during an arrest Friday night, police said. The officer's gun went off during the scuffle, but no one was injured. The suspect, Roderick Green, was also accused of...
Capital murder suspect dead after shootout with Dallas officers, police sources say
DALLAS — A capital murder suspect is dead after a shootout with Dallas officers who were serving a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday afternoon, police sources told WFAA. A Dallas officer was shot during the incident but is expected to be OK, police said. During a news conference,...
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for DWI crash that killed off-duty Euless detective, injuring his family
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The above video previously aired after Dylan Molina was arrested for the fatal crash. The man indicted for killing an off-duty Euless detective and seriously injuring his family in a DWI crash in late November 2021, took a plea deal and was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday, officials announced.
WFAA
