9&10 News
Father Fred Foundation Continues to Collect Donations During Annual Food Drive
Father Fred kicked off their annual Frostbite Food Drive on Saturday. They’ve been running this fundraiser for years now, but say this year there is a greater need for donations. They are still collecting donations for a few more days. Their biggest day for donations was Saturday, but they’re...
9&10 News
Former Safe Harbor Staff Hopes to Bring Affordable Housing to Traverse City
When it gets this cold, the homeless in Traverse City have Safe Harbor to turn to. The shelter opens their doors every night for those who need a warm place to stay. One of Safe Harbor’s leaders is leaving to help more people achieve the dream of home ownership.
Up North Voice
Tagged walleye caught on Houghton Lake
HOUGHTON LAKE – It’s been a slow start to the Houghton Lake Area Tourism Bureau’s (HLATB) “Catch Us If You Can” fishing contest. But Mark Lambie of Eagle “broke the ice” and caught the first tagged fish for the 2022-23 year. Mark was...
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff: Civic center vandalism suspect identified
KINGSLEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they have identified a suspect who allegedly committed vandalism at a civic center in Kingsley. In January, a suspect has spray painted the center, as well as tipped over a porta potty. The sheriff's office has not yet released...
UpNorthLive.com
Business catches fire in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPNB/WGTU) -- Multiple fire departments battled a fire in Grand Traverse County on Wednesday afternoon. The business is located off of M-72 near Tilton Road. The fire was reported in the walls of the building. Everyone reportedly exited the building safely. Crews from Long Lake, Grand...
9&10 News
The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles
Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
9&10 News
Camp Grayling Expansion Opposition Grows, DNR Says Proposal ‘Could Shrink Significantly’
Opposition to the proposed Camp Grayling Expansion continues to grow. Commissioners in Roscommon and Otsego Counties have unanimously passed resolutions asking the DNR not to accept the proposed Camp Grayling Expansion. The expansion would allow the Michigan National Guard to train on 162,000 additional acres of land. “This plan in...
UpNorthLive.com
Report of investigation into former Charlevoix Police chief released
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The initial investigation into allegations against former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerard Doan has been released to the public. Doan retired as the Charlevoix Police chief in Nov. 2022, after a sexual harassment investigation was launched by the City of Charlevoix. Doan Investigation Report Summary by...
UpNorthLive.com
Gaylord nurse charged with falsifying patient records
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A licensed practical nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in the 87A District Court in Otsego County on Wednesday following an...
9&10 News
Bay Reps and Traverse City Central Hockey Programs Honor Veterans in 9th Annual Veterans Cup
Saturday, Traverse City Central and Bay Reps hockey programs participated in the 9th annual Veterans Cup. Donations went towards the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight and the game’s jerseys, which had the last name of veterans in attendance on the back, were gifted to the vets after the game. “I just...
UpNorthLive.com
Man arrested after two bodies found at his residence
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man is currently lodged at the Kalkaska County Jail after two people were found dead at his residence. Kenneth Wilke has been arrested and charged with two counts of concealing the death of an individual. Updated story: Bodies left in home for roughly a...
9&10 News
Traverse City Curling Club Hosts Grand Opening
Traverse City Curling Club Hosts Grand Opening (910 Staff) After years of planning, the Traverse City Curling Club officially opened Saturday. Dr. Don Piche, one of the founders of the club says he idea to open a club all started from his interest in watching the sport. “Going back to 2002 when curling started being an Olympic sport again. And then every 4 years I’d watch it and watch about a 12 year period of time, we were able to start a club.”
