Traverse City Curling Club Hosts Grand Opening (910 Staff) After years of planning, the Traverse City Curling Club officially opened Saturday. Dr. Don Piche, one of the founders of the club says he idea to open a club all started from his interest in watching the sport. “Going back to 2002 when curling started being an Olympic sport again. And then every 4 years I’d watch it and watch about a 12 year period of time, we were able to start a club.”

2 DAYS AGO