SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a long time coming but one of San Antonio’s favorite boxers is making his return. Mario Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) will make his 2023 debut when he faces Puerto Rico’s Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday, February 11 in the Alamodome for a 10-round welterweight bout. Barrios has fought each of the last three years, with his last two fights being losses in pay-per-view events. Santiago did not fight last year. His only two bouts in 2021 were both losses.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO