San Antonio, TX

San Antonio community unites in silent protest for Tyre Nichols

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation organized a peaceful protest Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in east San Antonio to stand in solidarity with Tyre Nichols and his community. Nichols died as a result of injuries he sustained days earlier during...
As Seen on SA Live - Monday, January 30, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, chili for this chilly weather! Plus, a rodeo singer performance, make-up tips for your golden years, an unconventional way to get an energy boost and a Thai street food pop-up in SA. Beef Loving Texans are cookin’ up some Texas red chili...
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ returns to Texas in May and July

Bluey the beloved blue heeler from Australia is returning to Texas after a stop in San Antonio last December. The touring stage show “Bluey’s Big Play,” which is based on the wildly popular kid’s television series, will make stops in Austin and Houston. “Bluey’s Big Play”...
San Antonio Four become advocates in West Texas murder case

SAN ANTONIO – Known as the San Antonio Four at the time, the Latina lesbians whose 1998 sexual assault convictions were thrown out in 2016 and their records expunged, are trying to help do the same for a gay Apache convicted in the 1981 murder of a Catholic priest in Odessa.
INSIDE THE RING: “El Azteca” returns to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a long time coming but one of San Antonio’s favorite boxers is making his return. Mario Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) will make his 2023 debut when he faces Puerto Rico’s Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday, February 11 in the Alamodome for a 10-round welterweight bout. Barrios has fought each of the last three years, with his last two fights being losses in pay-per-view events. Santiago did not fight last year. His only two bouts in 2021 were both losses.
Recipe: Texas Red Chili

SAN ANTONIO – What better way to keep warm this winter than with a chili recipe from Beef Loving Texans?. This Texas Red Chili is a well-loved dish that could warm any heart in the wintertime. It’s perfect for feeding the whole family or having leftovers to last throughout the week!
Southwest Airlines: Flights may be disrupted by winter weather

SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Airlines has announced a possible flight disruption due to winter weather for a dozen cities, including San Antonio. Flights may be delayed, diverted, or canceled, according to the flight advisory. The advisory will stay in place Monday through Wednesday for the following cities. Amarillo, TX...
Crucial government funding could help stop next pandemic

SAN ANTONIO - – Research on vaccines and treatments for Ebola, COVID-19 and other pathogens is crucial for our health and safety. However, those products are for future use and usually don’t make money immediately. Big pharmaceutical companies may not pick up these vaccines and therapies, so funding...
