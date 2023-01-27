Read full article on original website
Should Pets Be Banned In H-E-B Stores? H-E-B Staff Say YesAsh JurbergTexas State
Work Out for Free! San Antonio Parks and Rec Offers a Wide Range of Exercise Classes At No CostAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The five best craft breweries in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Finishes Near Last In National Coffee Rankings. Did They Get This Wrong?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Are you up for the challenge? Five food challenges you should try in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
San Antonio community unites in silent protest for Tyre Nichols
SAN ANTONIO – Members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation organized a peaceful protest Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in east San Antonio to stand in solidarity with Tyre Nichols and his community. Nichols died as a result of injuries he sustained days earlier during...
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Monday, January 30, 2023
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, chili for this chilly weather! Plus, a rodeo singer performance, make-up tips for your golden years, an unconventional way to get an energy boost and a Thai street food pop-up in SA. Beef Loving Texans are cookin’ up some Texas red chili...
KSAT 12
‘Bluey’s Big Play’ returns to Texas in May and July
Bluey the beloved blue heeler from Australia is returning to Texas after a stop in San Antonio last December. The touring stage show “Bluey’s Big Play,” which is based on the wildly popular kid’s television series, will make stops in Austin and Houston. “Bluey’s Big Play”...
KSAT 12
LIVE 11a Saturday: Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of longhorn cattle will fill the streets of downtown San Antonio once again for the annual Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive, a free parade that kicks off the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. The festivities will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb....
KSAT 12
San Antonio Four become advocates in West Texas murder case
SAN ANTONIO – Known as the San Antonio Four at the time, the Latina lesbians whose 1998 sexual assault convictions were thrown out in 2016 and their records expunged, are trying to help do the same for a gay Apache convicted in the 1981 murder of a Catholic priest in Odessa.
KSAT 12
INSIDE THE RING: “El Azteca” returns to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a long time coming but one of San Antonio’s favorite boxers is making his return. Mario Barrios (26-2, 17 KOs) will make his 2023 debut when he faces Puerto Rico’s Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday, February 11 in the Alamodome for a 10-round welterweight bout. Barrios has fought each of the last three years, with his last two fights being losses in pay-per-view events. Santiago did not fight last year. His only two bouts in 2021 were both losses.
KSAT 12
San Antonio nonprofit provides rehabilitation services, employment for blind and vision impaired
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind has been empowering the lives of thousands of people with vision loss. The nonprofit provides low vision clinics, education, career support, youth and adult programs. It employees about 500 people. Tanya Ingram says it has transformed her life. Ingram...
KSAT 12
Recipe: Texas Red Chili
SAN ANTONIO – What better way to keep warm this winter than with a chili recipe from Beef Loving Texans?. This Texas Red Chili is a well-loved dish that could warm any heart in the wintertime. It’s perfect for feeding the whole family or having leftovers to last throughout the week!
KSAT 12
Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio announces 2023 Mini-Model Builder Crew
SAN ANTONIO – Legoland San Antonio has announced the members of its 2023 Mini-Model Builder Crew. Each year, a group of student builders, ages 6-12, are assembled to work with Legoland Discovery Center on building projects and workshops to learn building techniques throughout the year. Chosen crew members receive...
KSAT 12
Family of Maria Llamas confirms remains found in 2021 positively identified as missing loved one
SAN ANTONIO – The family of Maria Jesus Llamas says the skull found near the Poteet Flea Market in 2021, where her purse had been found a month after her disappearance, matched Llamas’ DNA. Margie Llamas, Maria Llamas’ daughter, confirmed the match via a Facebook post, saying, “We...
KSAT 12
Southwest Airlines: Flights may be disrupted by winter weather
SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Airlines has announced a possible flight disruption due to winter weather for a dozen cities, including San Antonio. Flights may be delayed, diverted, or canceled, according to the flight advisory. The advisory will stay in place Monday through Wednesday for the following cities. Amarillo, TX...
KSAT 12
Robb Elementary survivor Mayah Zamora reunited with lifesaving blood donors
SAN ANTONIO – Mayah Zamora spent over two months in the hospital following the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. Now, 10-year-old Mayah is meeting with her lifesaving blood donors and using her voice to encourage others to donate. “Mayah is strong and resilient,” said Adrienne...
KSAT 12
Watch opening night of San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and the KSAT rodeo special on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO – You can celebrate the kickoff of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Feb. 9 by watching the opening night and the KSAT rodeo special on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. The primetime rodeo special will be anchored live by Ursula Pari, David Sears...
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Jerk Chicken, Detroit Pizza and Cajun Gravy Steaks
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder heads to the far West Side to sample some jerk chicken at The Jerk Shack with chef Nicola Blaque. Next,...
KSAT 12
Here’s where you can celebrate Valentine’s Day in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – From elegant dinners and speed dating to waffle bars and jewelry pop-ups, there are plenty of things to do in the Alamo City if you are looking to get in the Valentine’s Day mood. Here are some of the events taking place around the city...
KSAT 12
Jefferson High School students compete in San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Junior Pitmaster competition
SAN ANTONIO – High school students across the state competed in San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s Junior Pitmaster competition Saturday. San Antonio’s Jefferson High School’s Junior Pitmasters team spent the day putting their barbecue skills to the test by competing in three categories: chicken, pork spare ribs and brisket.
KSAT 12
Crucial government funding could help stop next pandemic
SAN ANTONIO - – Research on vaccines and treatments for Ebola, COVID-19 and other pathogens is crucial for our health and safety. However, those products are for future use and usually don’t make money immediately. Big pharmaceutical companies may not pick up these vaccines and therapies, so funding...
KSAT 12
These school districts and colleges have announced closures, delays due to winter weather
Some school districts in the Hill Country have decided to cancel classes on Tuesday due to the winter storm. On Tuesday, temperatures will be near or just below freezing north of San Antonio and in the Hill Country. KSAT meteorologists are forecasting the possibility of freezing rain or drizzle and icing.
KSAT 12
ACS offers free, discounted dogs and cats in rodeo-themed adopt-a-thon
SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services in San Antonio is holding a rodeo-themed adoption event for adult cats and dogs. The “Dogs, Cats, and Cowboy Hats Adopt-A-Thon” started on Friday and runs through Sunday, Feb. 5. During that time, cats and dogs over four years old can...
KSAT 12
COLD & DAMP SAN ANTONIO FORECAST: Temps in the 30s and 40s this week, some ice possible in Hill Country
MONDAY (1/30) Temperatures will fall from the upper 30s/low-40s in the morning to the mid/upper-30s by the afternoon. Winds will be gusty from the northeast up to 25 mph, making it feel like the low 30s. Monday will feature times of light rain, too. Some light freezing rain could develop...
