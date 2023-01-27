Read full article on original website
WCAX
Made in VT: Slow Process
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the ever-changing fashion world, old is in and new is out. Now, thrifted, thoughtful, and hand-made products are in the spotlight, as people turn away from fast fashion. That’s where a Burlington-based business shines. “So, it’s a lot of vintage and antique textiles that...
WCAX
South End antique shop moves to new digs
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A well-known antique shop in the Champlain Valley is moving from the South End to South Burlington. Trinkets, treasures, antiques, and curious collectors’ items have found a new home in South Burlington, and this week they’re settling in. “Honestly, everyone has done a great job -- lots of hard work -- and it’s so nice and clean and bright here. We’re so excited about this space,” said Mary H. Aloi, the owner of Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace. She opened up shop on Flynn Avenue in Burlington about 12 years ago, giving 35 vendors a place to sell their funky finds.
WCAX
Duncan’s career day powers Catamounts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a 20-point, seven-rebound performance against UMBC, Robin Duncan led UVM to its fourth consecutive victory. “Coach put me in great positions in the low post. When they helped I passed it, when they didn’t I laid it up,” Duncan said. “I’m just taking everything that’s given to me. I try not to force it, sometimes I get in trouble when I try to force it.”
WCAX
YCQM: January 29, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on “You Can Quote Me”:. North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is under fire for her support of Rep. George Santos, who’s been caught in a web of lies about his past. National politics reporter Eva McKend has the latest. Plus, dangerous...
WCAX
Stucker’s game-winner gives UVM weekend split
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After regulation wasn’t enough, UVM took #16 Merrimack into overtime, before Robbie Stucker ended it with a shot just 43 seconds into the frame. UVM split the weekend with the Warriors, and earned its third result over a top-20 opponent over the last two weeks after defeating Boston College in regulation and in a shootout last weekend.
WCAX
Gov. appoints Westfield woman to serve as Orleans County state’s attorney
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Orleans County has a new state’s attorney. Governor Phil Scott Monday appointed Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Farzana Leyva to fill the vacancy created after he appointed Jennifer Barrett last September to the Vermont Superior Court. According to the governor’s office, Leyva graduated from...
WCAX
Winooski fire damages three buildings
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire Tuesday morning in Winooski damaged three buildings and caused injury, according to Winooski Battalion Chief John Audy. Chief Audy says the fire was at 246 and 248 Main Street and the neighboring apartment at 8 Steven Street. That’s two businesses and one residence.
WCAX
Vt. business leaders brace for hoped economic ‘soft landing’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont business leaders are keeping a close eye on the economy in the coming year. The Vermont Economic Conference Monday brought trade groups, business leaders, and state officials to the University of Vermont to get a sense of the challenges facing the local and global economy, and to network.
WCAX
Green Machines: How new technology is changing the maple syrup industry
EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Last year was a record-breaking year for the maple industry in Vermont, producing 2.5 million gallons of syrup, a bit more than half of the production in the United States. And what could be more Vermont than the maple industry going green? High-Brix reverse osmosis machines that help efficiently produce maple were rolled out in 2018. Since then, Efficiency Vermont said more and more have been put into operation.
WCAX
Essex rollover crash leads to DUI arrest
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A man was arrested following a rollover crash in Essex Saturday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Colchester Rd. and Pinecrest Dr. Two people were transported to the hospital for evaluation. Police charged Nicholas Abad, 24, of Winooski, for suspicion of driving...
WCAX
Incoming Franklin County Sheriff back in court for assault case
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Incoming Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore’s pending simple assault case was in front of a judge again Monday. Grismore was caught on video surveillance kicking a handcuffed man in custody back in August. He was suspended and then fired after the video became public. The Vermont State Police conducted an investigation into Grismore’s use of force and he has been charged with assault.
