SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A well-known antique shop in the Champlain Valley is moving from the South End to South Burlington. Trinkets, treasures, antiques, and curious collectors’ items have found a new home in South Burlington, and this week they’re settling in. “Honestly, everyone has done a great job -- lots of hard work -- and it’s so nice and clean and bright here. We’re so excited about this space,” said Mary H. Aloi, the owner of Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace. She opened up shop on Flynn Avenue in Burlington about 12 years ago, giving 35 vendors a place to sell their funky finds.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT ・ 15 HOURS AGO