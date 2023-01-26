ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

wdrb.com

2 men arrested in Spencer County on burglary charges, KSP says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Jefferson County men were arrested and charged with burglary in Spencer County, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a burglary complaint near Highgrove Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Before police arrived, they saw two men leaving a home. Kevin Porter and...
SPENCER COUNTY, KY
wslmradio.com

Salem Man Arrested After Hiding In Home For Over 5 Hours

A Salem man was arrested this afternoon after hiding from police for five and-a-half hours. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies served an arrest warrant to Shawn Colglazier, 40, 2133 East Old 160 in Salem. According to a press release, when officers arrived, Colglazier fled into a precut hole in the...
SALEM, IN
Wave 3

Louisville man sentenced for 2021 deadly home invasion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man facing manslaughter and burglary charges in connection to a deadly home invasion back in 2021 has been sentenced to prison. On Monday, Tony Johnson Jr. received 15 years in prison for the burglary and death of Michael Bright on June 18, 2021. According to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Oldham County Police investigate 2 similar, separate shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Oldham County are investigating two separate weekend shootings with similar details. "Both shootings occurred in residential neighborhoods, involved victims on foot being shot near the street, with witnesses describing a dark colored sedan at the scene," Oldham County Police said in a press release.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Four On Narcotic Charges

January 25, 2023, Madison Police arrested four on narcotic related charges. Madison Police responded to a report of narcotic activity, at a residence in the 180 block of Taft Drive. Arrested: Jason R. Boswell, 29, Madison, Indiana, for maintaining a common nuisance L-6 felony, possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony, and...
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

2 Lawrence County women arrested for dealing cocaine, Indiana State Police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Lawrence County women were arrested and charged with dealing cocaine on Friday, according to Indiana State Police. Police stopped a vehicle on State Road 37 in Lawrence County as part of ISP's High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness campaign. Troopers spoke to two Bedford women in the vehicle and observed criminal activity, leading to the deployment of K-9 Loki.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Domestic Distrubance Lands Madison Man In Jail

All charges are alleged and presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. January 25, 2023 - Madison Police responded to the River Pointe Shopping Center regarding a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. While en-route, the disturbance escalated as the male subject reportedly brandished a rifle and pointed it at the female.
MADISON, IN
WHAS11

Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting

PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Irish Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday in the Irish Hill neighborhood. According to the release, Kenneth Maier, 51, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Payne Street. Maier was found dead at the scene...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man in critical condition after being shot in Crescent Hill, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition with what police said are "life-threatening injuries" after being shot in Crescent Hill on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner

The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN

