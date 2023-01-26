Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Man arrested in Bardstown after police say pound of suspected meth found in car after chase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A traffic stop and police chase ended with officers saying they found crystal meth inside a man's car. According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department, Todd Carter was pulled over by deputies in Bardstown just before midnight Sunday on Highway 245 near North 3rd Street. Carter...
wdrb.com
3 adults, teen arrested in assault and robbery of man in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were arrested in southern Indiana after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint and hit with a crowbar. According to the Jefferson County (Indiana) Sheriff's Office, a man who was bleeding and had obvious injuries approached a deputy on patrol on Jan. 24.
wdrb.com
2 men arrested in Spencer County on burglary charges, KSP says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Jefferson County men were arrested and charged with burglary in Spencer County, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a burglary complaint near Highgrove Road around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Before police arrived, they saw two men leaving a home. Kevin Porter and...
wslmradio.com
Salem Man Arrested After Hiding In Home For Over 5 Hours
A Salem man was arrested this afternoon after hiding from police for five and-a-half hours. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies served an arrest warrant to Shawn Colglazier, 40, 2133 East Old 160 in Salem. According to a press release, when officers arrived, Colglazier fled into a precut hole in the...
Wave 3
Louisville man sentenced for 2021 deadly home invasion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man facing manslaughter and burglary charges in connection to a deadly home invasion back in 2021 has been sentenced to prison. On Monday, Tony Johnson Jr. received 15 years in prison for the burglary and death of Michael Bright on June 18, 2021. According to...
Oldham County Police investigate 2 similar, separate shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Oldham County are investigating two separate weekend shootings with similar details. "Both shootings occurred in residential neighborhoods, involved victims on foot being shot near the street, with witnesses describing a dark colored sedan at the scene," Oldham County Police said in a press release.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman arrested months after shooting at a Louisville gas station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested months after police say she shot another woman in the stomach in the parking lot of a Portland neighborhood gas station. According to court documents, 42-year-old Lillian Bemiller was arrested Friday afternoon after she turned herself in. Police say the...
wdrb.com
2 taken to hospital after separate shootings in Oldham County, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot in two separate incidents in typically quiet neighborhoods in Oldham County last weekend. On Sunday night, a 15-year-old boy was shot twice in the lower back on Crossbrook Lane in Pewee Valley around 6 p.m. Witnesses told police that a dark sedan...
wdrb.com
Hardin County man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing 12 puppies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man was arrested after killing 12 puppies, according to police. Tristan Hollin, 27, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and cruelty to animals after he was arrested on Jan. 27. According to a court...
wdrb.com
JCPS teacher accused in groping incidents facing 5 new charges in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher accused of dressing up like a woman and sexually groping men is now facing several new charges, and these are in Jefferson County. Michael Mascardo was already facing eight sexual abuse charges in Oldham County. On Monday, he was charged...
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Four On Narcotic Charges
January 25, 2023, Madison Police arrested four on narcotic related charges. Madison Police responded to a report of narcotic activity, at a residence in the 180 block of Taft Drive. Arrested: Jason R. Boswell, 29, Madison, Indiana, for maintaining a common nuisance L-6 felony, possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony, and...
wdrb.com
2 Lawrence County women arrested for dealing cocaine, Indiana State Police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Lawrence County women were arrested and charged with dealing cocaine on Friday, according to Indiana State Police. Police stopped a vehicle on State Road 37 in Lawrence County as part of ISP's High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Awareness campaign. Troopers spoke to two Bedford women in the vehicle and observed criminal activity, leading to the deployment of K-9 Loki.
wdrb.com
Former Louisville officer gets probation for using excessive force on night David McAtee was killed
LOUISVILLE, KY., (WDRB) -- A federal judge "reluctantly" agreed Monday on a sentence of no prison time for a former Louisville Metro Police officer convicted of using excessive force during the Breonna Taylor protests. But U.S. District Court Judge Benjamin Beaton issued a stiffer sentence than what prosecutors had recommended...
953wiki.com
Domestic Distrubance Lands Madison Man In Jail
All charges are alleged and presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. January 25, 2023 - Madison Police responded to the River Pointe Shopping Center regarding a domestic disturbance in the parking lot. While en-route, the disturbance escalated as the male subject reportedly brandished a rifle and pointed it at the female.
Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting
PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
wdrb.com
1 dead, another person taken to hospital after crash in Meade County, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after a crash in Meade County on Monday morning, according to police. The Meade County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported crash involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer on U.S. 60 at the intersection of Hill Grove Road and Shumate Road at 6:51 a.m.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Irish Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday in the Irish Hill neighborhood. According to the release, Kenneth Maier, 51, was shot and killed in the 1100 block of Payne Street. Maier was found dead at the scene...
wdrb.com
$500 reward offered for information after businesses in downtown Carrollton vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are hoping someone recognizes surveillance images of the people responsible for vandalism in downtown Carrollton over the weekend. The city has released surveillance video and an image of someone believed to be involved in the vandalism that happened between 3:15 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday morning.
wdrb.com
Man in critical condition after being shot in Crescent Hill, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition with what police said are "life-threatening injuries" after being shot in Crescent Hill on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North...
WLKY.com
3 people killed in southern Indiana house fire identified by coroner
The three victims in a deadly southern Indiana house fire have been identified. The Jennings County Coroner said the homeowner, 53-year-old Christopher Hermann; his girlfriend, 51-year-old Angela Lyons; and her son, 25-year-old Jimmy Lyons, died as a result of smoke inhalation. Firefighters responded to the home on North County Road...
