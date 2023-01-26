Read full article on original website
Driver killed, passenger hurt after car hits barrel, bounces into US-59 concrete wall, HPD says
HPD said the victim failed to stay in a single lane and hit the impact traffic barrels along the freeway, bouncing into the concrete wall barrier.
Car shot at while waiting at red light drives to SE Houston fire station, police say
The teen was with three other people in the car when they were shot at while at an intersection, police said. The group then drove to a Houston fire station for help.
HCSO Sergeant injured in major crash involving possible wrong way driver on North Freeway HOV lane, authorities say
HARRIS COUNTY – A Harris County Sheriff’s sergeant was hurt in a major crash with a possible wrong-way driver on the I-45 North Freeway HOV lane, according to authorities. According to deputies, the crash happened early Sunday. Deputies said a sergeant was headed to work on the HOV...
18-year-old pilot hospitalized after plane crash near Cleveland in Liberty County
CLEVELAND, Texas - An 18-year-old pilot was taken to the hospital after a plane crash near Cleveland in Liberty County. The Cessna 172 single-engine plane went down around 10 p.m. Sunday, and the pilot called for help. VIDEO: Family trapped in SUV as tornado rips through Pasadena. The pilot was...
HPD: 17-year-old hospitalized after gunfire leaves car riddled with bullets in SE Houston
HOUSTON — A 17-year-old is in the hospital after a gunman opened fire on a vehicle in southeast Houston, according to police. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Cullen and Airport Blvd before the teen was taken to a fire station on Van Fleet St.
18-wheeler blocking several westbound lanes of Katy Freeway before Taylor Street
HOUSTON — An 18-wheeler crash blocked several westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway Sunday near Taylor Street. The crash involved two vehicles and slowed down traffic coming out of downtown Houston. The crash happened sometime before 8:30 a.m. and took crews several hours to clean up because the big...
1 killed, HCSO sergeant injured in fatal crash on I-45 N northbound and W Gulf Bank, officials say
Officials said one person was confirmed dead and a HCSO sergeant heading to work was injured in the crash due to a probable wrong way driver.
Man killed in fatal auto ped in Jersey Village, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead Monday morning after he was struck by a car near Jersey Village. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night at the 7800 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway North. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the man was walking in the middle...
Pregnant woman rides out tornado inside Skateworld in Deer Park
As cleanup efforts continue across Pasadena and Deer Park, more stories of survival are emerging. It's been one week since a devastating EF-3 tornado hit the region.
LIST: Several roads in Harris County closed due to high water, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Harris County have closed several roads in the Greater Houston area after reports of high water. According to Precinct 4 Comissioner Lesley Briones’ Office, the roads that have been closed are:. West Road from Katy Hockley Cut-Off SH99. Cypress Rosehill from SH99...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while riding electric scooter in downtown Houston, police say
Police said they are looking for the suspects involved in two separate hit-and-runs involving an electric bike and now a scooter. Both drivers allegedly failed to stop and help the victims, who both died.
Love triangle escalates into shooting, stabbings that land 3 people in hospital, sheriff says
ALDINE, Texas — In what's believed to be a domestic violence-fueled situation, a woman and two men were injured and taken to an area hospital on Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The incident happened at a trailer near the intersection of Strawn and Chrisman roads in...
Woman killed after allegedly standing in car sunroof during road 'altercation'
The woman was reportedly standing in the sunroof of a car when she was shot by a suspect from what police believe was another vehicle.
Bomb threat forces West End Church to evacuate, police say
HOUSTON — A bomb threat forced a church near Memorial Park to be evacuated Sunday morning, according to Houston police. West End Church, which is at the intersection of Shepherd Dr. and Lillian St. was evacuated just before its 11 a.m. service after someone called in a bomb threat.
Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water
Most of the flooding Sunday happened in Montgomery County and parts of Harris County. High water was still on the roads Monday morning.
Family's 14-year-old Yorkie found after being swiped during west Harris County break-in
A dog owner is happy to have her Yorkie named Lily back home after a video shows a man taking the dog and some valuables during a burglary. The man, however, is still out there.
Man arrested for double shooting that left girlfriend dead at south Houston motel
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been arrested for killing a woman and injuring another at a south Houston motel last week. Christopher George Edwards, 52, was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after last Monday night’s shooting at the Cushingberry Motel at 4510 Idaho Street near Cullen Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.
HPD: Trail of blood leads police to scene where man shot to death in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A trail of blood led police to the discovery of a body inside an apartment complex in southwest Houston overnight. Officers were called to the West Bellfort Apartments just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man acting suspiciously leaving one of the units. After a brief search for the man, officers went into the unit and discovered another man shot to death.
Pedestrian taken by Life Flight after allegedly being hit by vehicle in Harris Co., deputies say
According to officials, it wasn't until crews arrived that it was decided that Life Flight would be a better option for transporting the victim.
Former Clear Creek ISD employee arrested for stealing 58 iPhones from district, deputies say
Investigators spent the better part of the last three months trying to connect the district's former lead network engineer to the alleged heist, which saw the devices go way far out of the country.
