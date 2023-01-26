ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyNorthwest

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Big Bull Elk Gets Wedged Between Two Trees Running At Full Speed

I’ve always been in awe of how instinctive animals can be, running full speed through a forest and being able to weave their way through trees, brush, etc. Of course, sometimes when they’re running upwards of 30 mph, it can go wrong. And then when they take a bullet or an arrow, it’s just pure instinct to flee, although, they don’t have much time to run.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Mountain Lions Photographed Eating A Mountain Goat For First Time Ever

Mountain lions are some of the most voracious predators in North America. With a combination of stealth, strength, and fearlessness, these big cats routinely take down full-grown deer by themselves. They will also opportunistically feed on elk, turkeys, raccoons, rabbits, and even domestic pets and livestock. However, new photographs confirm that mountain goats are also a food source for mountain lions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Moose Dives Headfirst Off A Cliff, Casually Swims Away Like Nothing Happened

And even though this chap did, I still don’t think they do. I can’t imagine it was very graceful either, moose aren’t exactly known for being graceful…. This event took place of the island of Newfoundland on the eastern coast of Canada. Moose in Newfoundland have no natural predators and have become so abundant in the area that they are literally a nuisance. A nuisance animal that large leads to some pretty interesting interactions.
Outsider.com

Spike in Canadian ‘Super Pig’ Population Could Spill Into Northern U.S.

Feral hogs are already well established throughout much of the U.S. Especially in warmer places like Texas, Florida, and California. Wild pigs have been reported in at least 35 states, but their primary range is geared toward the southern half of the country. Harsh winters have mostly kept feral hogs from rapidly spreading north. In recent years, hog populations have started to thrive in Canada though. Scientists are concerned those invasive super pigs could soon spread throughout the Dakotas, Montana, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Cougar And Wolves Seen On Trail Camera Hunting A Herd Of Elk

Nothing like some awesome trail cam footage. Wolves and cougars are two of the fiercest predators in all of North America. Both are apex predators that are capable of hunting and taking down large prey, such as deer or elk. Cougars are generally larger than wolves, with adult males weighing...
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Determined Grizzly Relentlessly Chase a Caribou for Nearly a Mile

Watch a Determined Grizzly Relentlessly Chase a Caribou for Nearly a Mile. There are many animals you may want to avoid in the wilderness, including the ferocious grizzly bear! The general perception of grizzly bears is that they are large, frightening creatures that only consume meat. But this couldn’t be further from the truth. Instead, they are omnivores and consume a wide range of other foods in addition to meat.
Outsider.com

26-Year-Old Man Dead After ATV Crashes Into Deer

A 26-year-old man was tragically killed when he was thrown off of his ATV in Ralls County, Missouri. Brandon McCurdy was riding his ATV on Vermont Lane about two miles southeast of the town of Perry. That’s when a deer shot across the road. KHQA News 7 reports that McCurdy’s ride collided with the animal. After hitting the deer, the ATV veered off the left side of the road, hit a roadside ditch, flipped over, and ejected him. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Ralls County Deputy Coroner on January 23rd.
RALLS COUNTY, MO
Whiskey Riff

People Watch As An Alaskan Grizzly Chases A Deer Down Into The Water

Grizzlies are beasts. They are some of the most notorious predators out there and there’s a good reason for it. Grizzly bears, also known as brown bears on the coast, are powerful predators known for their hunting skills and impressive size. Male grizzly bears can grow up to 8 feet in length and weigh over 700 pounds. They hunt a variety of prey, including deer, fish, and small mammals. Capable of hunting deer by using their speed, strength and agility […] The post People Watch As An Alaskan Grizzly Chases A Deer Down Into The Water first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Most drivers still unaware of Highway Code changes after one year – survey

Most drivers remain unaware of Highway Code changes one year after they were introduced, a survey suggests.A YouGov poll commissioned by charity Cycling UK indicated there has been no discernible improvement in awareness of the correct distance for overtaking cyclists when driving.The Highway Code, which contains advice and rules for people using Britain’s roads, was amended on January 29 last year to provide more protection for vulnerable road users.It stated that motorists should leave a gap of at least 1.5 metres when driving at up to 30mph, with a wider gap at higher speeds.It’s unclear how you would know about...
a-z-animals.com

See This Law-Abiding Cow Wait Patiently to Cross the Road

As citizens, there are certain laws we all agree to adhere to. There are some more complex laws, and there are simple ones like observing the right of way. Generally, pedestrians have the right of way — particularly when there is a crosswalk. Domesticated animals have certain rights that require human citizens’ advocacy, as you’ll see in this video.
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy