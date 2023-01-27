ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Missing man from Oregon City adult care facility found safe

OREGON CITY, Ore. -- Officers are asking for help finding a 24-year-old man who has mental health conditions that walked away from his adult care home in Oregon City on Monday afternoon. Ivan Pense-Wollam was last seen at about 2:15 p.m. He is described as about 5-foot-9-inches tall, weighing 140...
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

Group of Women Provide Help for homeless in Milwaukie

Linda Wabs was our Everyday Hero last summer. Since then, her team of volunteers has grown to five members. They call themselves the 'Bottledrop Ladies' because it is where they go to meet and care for homeless people. Five days a week, they pack up donated items like food, sleeping...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KATU.com

2023 Portland Winter Light Festival

The Portland Winter Light Festival returns the next two weekends for its eighth year! The free event features dynamic art sites in the city center and pop-up art installations throughout Portland. Alisha Sullivan Executive Director of Willamette Light Brigade and Portland Winter Light Festival joined us to share this year’s highlights.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon law enforcement agencies react to the killing of Tyre Nichols

PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement from all over Oregon has issued statements regarding the killing of Tyre Nichols and the bodycam video that shows the actions of the officers in Memphis. Agencies and law enforcement councils say they were appalled by what they saw in the video that was...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

WNBA commissioner to visit Portland as league weighs expansion

PORTLAND, Ore. — Women's National Basketball Association commissioner Cathy Engelbert is set to visit Portland for a chat with high-profile basketball stakeholders in Oregon as the league weighs expansion. At least one lawmaker is pushing heavily for a new franchise in the Rose City. Senator Ron Wyden (D) of...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portlanders gather at Dawson Park, demand an end to police brutality

Portland, ORE — Cold and windy weather did not stop Portlanders from demonstrating on Saturday. A group of people gathered at Dawson park with signs and speeches to share their message demanding an end to police brutality. "We're here to bring attention to the brutal police murder of Tyre...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash blocks Highway 18 east of Dayton in Yamhill County

DAYTON, Ore. — A crash has Highway 18 closed between Dayton and Highway 99W, the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 4:45 p.m. near milepost 52. There were no initial details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Portland gas prices again on the rise due to refinery issues

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gas prices have spiked in Portland yet again. According to GasBuddy.com, prices in the Portland area rose 7.1 cents a gallon from last week, with the average cost of a gallon of gas coming in at $3.86. Prices around Portland are unchanged compared to a month...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Remembering Raja McCallister, fatally shot the night before Thanksgiving 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — Family described Raja McCallister as kind and loving father and brother. "He went to his little cousin's basketball games and football games. And when I was young, he used to come to games and things like that when I played sports. So yeah, he was the kind of guy to show up," said Krystal Menefee, McCallister's younger sister.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Gladstone man missing since November found dead

The remains of a 31-year-old Gladstone man were found Sunday in the Mount Hood National Forest months after he was reported missing. Kyle Kirchem’s family reported him missing Nov. 22. They told Gladstone police he was in a mental health crisis and had left home without his cellphone. His...
GLADSTONE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy