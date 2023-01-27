Read full article on original website
WGNtv.com
How long will this latest blast of arctic air last?
The winter’s second blast of arctic air has taken over—not as intense as the December outbreak, but plenty chilly. A reflective, cold air-preserving layer of snow has set the stage for the current cold blast—the first of this intensity in over a month. Temps by Tuesday morning will drop to single digits over a swath of the area—but to NEAR ZERO in the city and BELOW ZERO in areas west and north of the city. It’s easily the coldest air of January and follows 6 consecutive days of snow which has dropped 8″ of snow at O’Hare and a foot northern counties along and either side of the Wisconsin line.
Cold, dry week ahead but warming trend to follow
Clear skies Monday night, along with diminishing winds will set up what will likely be the coldest morning of the winter across parts of the metro area. Temps around sunrise Tuesday are expected to hover near -10 over the deeper, fresh snow covering Chicago’s north and northwest suburbs. Readings in the city and south suburbs […]
Blast of Arctic air arriving in Chicago area today
The high temperature will only reach 26 degrees and will crash to a low of just 10 degrees tonight, AccuWeather says. Tomorrow, expect even harsher conditions in Chicago. The NWS anticipates wind chill factors as low as 10 below zero Monday morning.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Colder temperatures move in
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Colder temperatures will move in to the Chicago area, but the forecast looks dry for the week ahead. Sunday night brings mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 11 degrees. Expect Monday to be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will reach 15 degrees. Cold will start the week, but temperatures will warm through the week.
Snow storms continue, winter warning in effect
It’s a cloudy Saturday with accumulating light snow throughout the day. Light mixed precipitation more south later to come with northwest wind gusts up to 10-15 mph. A SEVERE Winter Storm Warning is in effect for McHenry and Lake counties until 3:00 a.m. Sunday. Gust winds could cause blowing...
NBC Chicago
Accumulating Snow to Continue Overnight in Northern Counties, Mixed Precipitation Expected in Others
The snow began falling in some Chicago-area counties Saturday morning, and it isn't expected to stop anytime soon - at least in some northern communities. Accumulations of 4-7 inches are possible through early Sunday in Lake and McHenry counties, which are both under a winter storm warning until 3 a.m. The heaviest snowfall rates of up to 1-inch per hour were expected in the mid-evening hours, the National Weather Service stated. Patchy blowing snow was possible, as well, due to winds potentially increasing to 25 miles per hour.
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
What day of the winter is it most likely to snow in Chicago?
What day of the winter is it most likely to snow in Chicago?. We had Chicago climatologist, and weather historian Frank Wachowski tabulate the number of times that measurable snowfall (at least 0.1”) has fallen on every date during the city’s snow season since the winter of 1884-85 to date. Wachowski found that four dates were in close contention for the highest honors- 49 years with snow on January 13, 48 on January 26, 46 on February 6, and 43 on Christmas Day. The dates that recorded the most “heavy” snowfalls of at least 4 inches were January 9, 26, and February 6, with five occurrences, and December 8 and 20, with four occurrences.
abc57.com
Winter weather advisory heading into Sunday morning, plunging temperatures afterwards
Although the heaviest of the snow has fallen for this weekend, we're not done yet. A winter weather advisory has been issued until tomorrow morning at 10AM EST because of a wintry mix taking over Michiana in the overnight hours. Snow showers will fall for most of tonight until just around midnight, when temperatures rise to freezing levels. The mix of rain and snow followed by sub-freezing temperatures in the early hours of Sunday will cause some ice accumulation the roads. Make sure to give yourself plenty of time driving tomorrow wherever you decide to go. After the mix, flurries will dominate for most of Sunday, tapering off by the evening hours. Monday and Tuesday are quiet and cloudy but get progressively cooler as cold air continues to be brought further south from Canada. Tuesday will see high temperatures in the 10s, a notable departure from the warmer than average start to the year.
More than 200 trucks deployed in Chicago to deal with snow, ice
CHICAGO — Chicago has deployed more than 200 snow plows Saturday morning to deal with snow and ice as more snow is expected. The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation said the trucks will focus on the city’s arterial routes and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. The department’s staff is still monitoring weather and ground conditions […]
Chicago Weather Alert: winter weather advisory; up to 6 inches of snow this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow showers this weekend could bring as much as 6 inches of snow to parts of the Chicago area this weekend, with the heaviest amounts expected in the northern suburbs and along the Wisconsin state line.The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for central and northern Cook County, as well as Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Ogle, and Winnebago counties from 9 a.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday.Scattered to numerous snow showers are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening. Snow will increase from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., then be widespread...
With Rain and Snow Possible This Weekend, Here's a Timeline of What You Could See and When
While it appears the Chicago area will experience precipitation of some sort this weekend, what exactly we'll see remains up in the air. If it does snow, accumulation will likely vary widely - depending on where you live. Here is a timeline of what could occur and when from a...
Another batch of measurable snow on tap for Chicago this weekend: When and where it will hit
Beginning Saturday late morning, Accuweather expects 3-6 inches of snow on the North and West Sides of Chicago. In southern suburbs of the city, only 1-3 inches are expected.
Chicago weather: Weekend Winter Weather Advisory issued for city, northern and western counties
A Winter Weather advisory has been issued for Chicago and the northern and western suburbs starting Saturday morning.
Here's How Much Snow Is Predicted To Hit Chicago This Weekend
Commuters will want to allocate extra time for their morning drive to work.
Blizzard of '67: Thursday marks 56 years since Chicago's biggest snowstorm
Thursday is the 56th anniversary of the 1967 Blizzard in Chicago.
Normal service resumes on Red, Purple and Yellow lines following ‘track condition’
CHICAGO — Normal service on CTA’s Red, Purple and Yellow lines have resumed after “track conditions” caused disruption Thursday night. It is unclear what exactly was causing the delays. Video from the scene near the Howard station on Chicago’s North Side shows firefighters helping passengers off the train with a ladder. According to the CTA, […]
Lunar New Year parade takes place in Chinatown
CHICAGO — Thousands lined the streets of Chinatown for the annual Lunar New Year parade Sunday afternoon. “It’s about getting your year off to an auspicious start and doing all of the things to bring in luck and happiness and prosperity,” said 11th Ward Alderwoman Nicole Lee of the celebration. The parade started around 1 […]
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
