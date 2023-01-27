Although the heaviest of the snow has fallen for this weekend, we're not done yet. A winter weather advisory has been issued until tomorrow morning at 10AM EST because of a wintry mix taking over Michiana in the overnight hours. Snow showers will fall for most of tonight until just around midnight, when temperatures rise to freezing levels. The mix of rain and snow followed by sub-freezing temperatures in the early hours of Sunday will cause some ice accumulation the roads. Make sure to give yourself plenty of time driving tomorrow wherever you decide to go. After the mix, flurries will dominate for most of Sunday, tapering off by the evening hours. Monday and Tuesday are quiet and cloudy but get progressively cooler as cold air continues to be brought further south from Canada. Tuesday will see high temperatures in the 10s, a notable departure from the warmer than average start to the year.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO