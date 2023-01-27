ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Four people are vying for Baton Rouge judge; see who they are, when the election is

Four Republicans are vying for the seat vacated by former judge Tim Kelley earlier this year in the 19th Judicial District Court. Kelley was the JDC's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 2, closing out a 26-year career on the bench. He stepped down two years into his six-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special election to fill Kelley's seat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

In major reversal, state to delay plans to trim lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge

In a sudden turnaround, the state plans to delay the closing of one lane in each direction through a corridor of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge until at least 2025. Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, has said for months that trimming the 3-mile section between La. 415 and the I-10/12 split would save time and money, and eventually lead to major improvements in traffic flow.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Diabetes education classes to be offered in West Feliciana

The LSU AgCenter is offering Dining with Diabetes, a series of classes for those who have or who are at risk for diabetes or prediabetes. This five-part educational series will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 2, 9, 23 and 30. The date for the fifth class and follow-up reunion class will be announced at later. Classes will be held at the LSU AgCenter Office, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville. Classes last 1½ to two hours.
theadvocate.com

Smiley: His burning desire to quit smoking

You don't hear much about smoking any more, and that's a good thing. But Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, recalls the days when tobacco was popular, and a friend's adventures with it:. "A dear friend of mine, who worked as a fisherman and trapper all his life, told me that when...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Why is a Spanish cannon entrenched in a downtown Baton Rouge sidewalk?

Ann Munson's reaction probably represents that of most most people who notice the cannon entrenched nose-first on the downtown corner of Third and Laurel streets. "I looked down while walking on the sidewalk, and I said, 'What the heck is that?'" said Munson, a reference librarian at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library's River Center Branch. "It was metal, and I wondered if it was some kind of standpipe. So, I did some research on it."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.

Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Livingston Parish Chamber recognizes 2022 business award winners

The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recognized businesses and business leaders for 2022 at its annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon on Jan. 19. Winners for Business of the Year, Women’s Leadership and Livingston Future 5 were chosen for their contributions and impact in the Livingston Parish community. “We recognized...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Kobi Painting wins Miss Southeastern crown

Southeastern Louisiana University marketing major Kobi Painting, of Amite, has been chosen Miss Southeastern 2023. She also received the Talent Award. Painting received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2022 Megan Magri, of St. Rose, at the annual pageant Jan. 20 at Southeastern’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board and the Office for Student Engagement, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Committee of 100, BBB elect officers

Four new members have joined the Baton Rouge General Board of Trustees. Dr. Jeffrey Littleton joins the board as an ex officio member. He is Baton Rouge General’s new chief of staff. Specializing in general and burn surgery, he previously served as vice chief of staff. Littleton earned his medical degree from the University of California/Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and completed his residency in general surgery at LSU Medical Center in New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Feb. 1, 2023

The parishioners of St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St., Denham Springs, invite everyone to a Taizé service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. This service is a way to step back from the cares of daily life and focus on praising God and listening for his voice. The prayers and Scripture readings will be focused on agape love.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
theadvocate.com

Personnel moves at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese, McGlinchey Stafford

Dr. Emily Magee has been elected to a one-year term as chief of the medical staff of Woman’s Hospital. She earned her doctorate from American University of Antigua College of Medicine and completed her OB-GYN residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. Additional 2023 medical staff leadership at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Map of Jackson returns after building owners painted over the landmark

As promised, the eagerly-anticipated wall-sized map of Jackson, showing the town's historic structures and now with even more points of interest, is back. The restoration of the map that covers most of the north side of the building, which houses Jett’s Food Mart at 1720 Charter St., was completed Jan. 18. The Jackson Tourist Enhancement Committee (JTEC) under the Jackson Historic District Commission (JHDC) worked to bring back the map, according to the district chair Al Saltus.
JACKSON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy