Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
Four people are vying for Baton Rouge judge; see who they are, when the election is
Four Republicans are vying for the seat vacated by former judge Tim Kelley earlier this year in the 19th Judicial District Court. Kelley was the JDC's longest-serving active judge when he retired Jan. 2, closing out a 26-year career on the bench. He stepped down two years into his six-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2026, prompting Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special election to fill Kelley's seat.
theadvocate.com
In major reversal, state to delay plans to trim lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge
In a sudden turnaround, the state plans to delay the closing of one lane in each direction through a corridor of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge until at least 2025. Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, has said for months that trimming the 3-mile section between La. 415 and the I-10/12 split would save time and money, and eventually lead to major improvements in traffic flow.
theadvocate.com
Diabetes education classes to be offered in West Feliciana
The LSU AgCenter is offering Dining with Diabetes, a series of classes for those who have or who are at risk for diabetes or prediabetes. This five-part educational series will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 2, 9, 23 and 30. The date for the fifth class and follow-up reunion class will be announced at later. Classes will be held at the LSU AgCenter Office, 10032 West Feliciana Parkway, St. Francisville. Classes last 1½ to two hours.
theadvocate.com
Smiley: His burning desire to quit smoking
You don't hear much about smoking any more, and that's a good thing. But Tony Falterman, of Napoleonville, recalls the days when tobacco was popular, and a friend's adventures with it:. "A dear friend of mine, who worked as a fisherman and trapper all his life, told me that when...
theadvocate.com
Why is a Spanish cannon entrenched in a downtown Baton Rouge sidewalk?
Ann Munson's reaction probably represents that of most most people who notice the cannon entrenched nose-first on the downtown corner of Third and Laurel streets. "I looked down while walking on the sidewalk, and I said, 'What the heck is that?'" said Munson, a reference librarian at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library's River Center Branch. "It was metal, and I wondered if it was some kind of standpipe. So, I did some research on it."
theadvocate.com
Meet Scotlandville's 6-foot-10 star who goes by the name 'Pop' and can blow games wide open
Referring to Dorian Booker as the latest “big thing” in Baton Rouge basketball is inaccurate and a cliché. Learning ways to do his own thing is the key for the 6-foot-10 Scotlandville High post player. “I feel like this year is going great … just the way...
theadvocate.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
theadvocate.com
Traffic stops used to be punitive. Now, in Baton Rouge, they're becoming supportive.
Christopher Csonka is the founding executive director of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. A native Ohioan, Chris has worked in criminal justice for more than 20 years with the longest portion of that being at the Summit County Sheriff's Office where his focus was jail administration. Chris has also worked in public safety at the county level focusing on justice improvement initiatives. Chris is a proud Navy veteran in which he served for 10 years.
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish Chamber recognizes 2022 business award winners
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce recognized businesses and business leaders for 2022 at its annual Meeting and Awards Luncheon on Jan. 19. Winners for Business of the Year, Women’s Leadership and Livingston Future 5 were chosen for their contributions and impact in the Livingston Parish community. “We recognized...
theadvocate.com
Kobi Painting wins Miss Southeastern crown
Southeastern Louisiana University marketing major Kobi Painting, of Amite, has been chosen Miss Southeastern 2023. She also received the Talent Award. Painting received her crown from Miss Southeastern 2022 Megan Magri, of St. Rose, at the annual pageant Jan. 20 at Southeastern’s Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts. Sponsored by the Campus Activities Board and the Office for Student Engagement, the pageant is affiliated with the Miss America Pageant System.
theadvocate.com
Committee of 100, BBB elect officers
Four new members have joined the Baton Rouge General Board of Trustees. Dr. Jeffrey Littleton joins the board as an ex officio member. He is Baton Rouge General’s new chief of staff. Specializing in general and burn surgery, he previously served as vice chief of staff. Littleton earned his medical degree from the University of California/Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science and completed his residency in general surgery at LSU Medical Center in New Orleans.
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Feb. 1, 2023
The parishioners of St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St., Denham Springs, invite everyone to a Taizé service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. This service is a way to step back from the cares of daily life and focus on praising God and listening for his voice. The prayers and Scripture readings will be focused on agape love.
theadvocate.com
Former Louisiana Farm Bureau office sells for $4.8M. Here's what's planned for the space.
The former Louisiana Farm Bureau office on Airline Highway has been sold for nearly $4.8 million to a local community health organization that plans to open a primary care clinic. Open Health Care bought the building at 9516 Airline Highway in a deal that was filed Friday with the East...
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at Mary Bird Perkins, Adams and Reese, McGlinchey Stafford
Dr. Emily Magee has been elected to a one-year term as chief of the medical staff of Woman’s Hospital. She earned her doctorate from American University of Antigua College of Medicine and completed her OB-GYN residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport. Additional 2023 medical staff leadership at...
theadvocate.com
Rain brings closed, flooded streets to Baton Rouge area on Sunday
Baton Rouge area residents were under a flash flood warning for much of Sunday — with a flash flood watch in place the rest of the time — as streets flooded, barricades went up and one school across the river took on water. The National Weather Service, meanwhile,...
theadvocate.com
Why is La.'s State Capitol bathed in different colors sometimes? Curious Louisiana finds out
Louisiana's State Capitol may be glowing in purple, green and gold when Mardi Gras rolls around on Feb. 21. "It's a possibility," said Jacques Berry, Policy and Communication director for the state Division of Administration. "The state lit it in red and green for Christmas." It also was bathed in...
theadvocate.com
Zachary Youth Park welcomes new parks and recreation director Gordon 'P-Wee' LeBlanc
“This might sound corny, but I remember seeing a lot of horses back in Ohio and baseball reminded me of a stallion just running free. There was freedom to the game no matter what your problems were and what you had on your mind, when you played baseball you forgot it.” — Thurman Munson.
theadvocate.com
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
theadvocate.com
Map of Jackson returns after building owners painted over the landmark
As promised, the eagerly-anticipated wall-sized map of Jackson, showing the town's historic structures and now with even more points of interest, is back. The restoration of the map that covers most of the north side of the building, which houses Jett’s Food Mart at 1720 Charter St., was completed Jan. 18. The Jackson Tourist Enhancement Committee (JTEC) under the Jackson Historic District Commission (JHDC) worked to bring back the map, according to the district chair Al Saltus.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU women proved their mettle in a 'winter wonderland' against Tennessee
The cloud of chalk dust blasted off into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center airspace above the LSU student section. So did the inflatable pool rings. And that ever-present Kim Mulkey cutout shook with typical intensity. There was nothing quite typical about Monday night’s atmosphere as LSU took on Tennessee. Almost...
