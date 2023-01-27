Read full article on original website
Why AMD Is Faring Much Better Than Intel in the Same Tough Economy
AMD and Intel are fierce competitors to place their own chips in laptops and in server racks, but one has a much brighter short-term outlook than the other. On Tuesday, AMD said it expected $5.3 billion in sales in the March quarter, which would be a 10% year-over-year decline in sales.
Oil Giant Shell Posts Highest-Ever Annual Profit of $40 Billion
Shell reported adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for the full-year 2022. This comfortably surpasses the $28.4 billion in 2008 which Shell said was the firm's previous annual record and is more than double the firm's full-year 2021 profit of $19.29 billion. Shell announced a $4 billion share buyback program, which...
Facebook-Parent Meta Announces $40 Billion Stock Buyback
Meta Platforms increased its share purchase authorization by $40 billion. The social networking company has sought to rein in costs as revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters. Facebook parent Meta Platforms said in its quarterly earnings statement on Wednesday that it has increased its share repurchase authorization by $40...
AMD Beats on Sales and Profit But Warns of a 10% Revenue Decline in Q1
AMD reported fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday, beating Wall Street expectations for sales and profit, but guided analysts to a 10% decline in year-over-year sales in the current quarter. AMD reported earnings as many of its rival chipmakers have stumbled in recent weeks, citing lower consumer demand for finished electronics...
UPS Revenue Falls Short of Expectations Despite Growth in U.S. Business
UPS reported mixed fourth-quarter results, beating Wall Street's expectations on earnings but missing on revenue. The shipping company saw revenue dip in its international and supply chain segments as it sees volume declines. UPS offered guidance slightly below analysts' expectations for the year. United Parcel Service on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter...
Dow Falls More Than 300 Points as Traders Await Federal Reserve's Rate Hike Decision
Stocks slipped Wednesday as investors awaited the latest policy decision from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 312 points, or 0.92%. The S&P 500 was down 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite was 0.37% lower. Corporate earnings season continued. Peloton shares rose more than 17% after the fitness...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Peloton, AMD, Altria, Snap and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday. Foot Locker — Shares gained 4% on Wednesday after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral. The retailer could see upside to expected profit in 2024 and 2025 as its strategic plan takes shape, according to the firm.
Apple's Expected to Post Its First Revenue Decline Since 2019 on Thursday
Apple reports December quarter earnings on Thursday, and there are a lot of factors pointing to the company's first year-over-year revenue decline since 2019's March quarter. It was hard to find Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in stores during the holiday shopping season, for example. The...
Jim Chanos: Bear Market Is Doing Something Unheard of in My Career
Famed short seller Jim Chanos sees an alarming trend in the market. "I've been on the Street [since] 1980 [and] not one bear market has ever traded above nine times to 14 times the previous peak earnings," the Chanos & Co. founder told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday. His latest...
Why the Case Is Growing for a Federal Reserve Interest Rate Cut Before Year End
A new CNBC Fed Survey shows more belief among economists and investors that the Fed's talk about taking rates to 5% and holding them "higher for longer" won't be the case by the end of 2023. The Federal Reserve is expected to start cutting rates again before year-end, the survey...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
The global economic outlook has improved. General Motors and McDonald's earnings beat Wall Street's expectations. The U.S. will end its public health emergency over Covid. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. A solid month comes to an end. U.S. equities...
General Motors Doesn't Expect Significant U.S. Production of EVs Until Second Half of Year
DETROIT – When General Motors launched the GMC Hummer EV in 2021, the automaker touted it as a new benchmark for its vehicle development time, but the production and sales pace of the truck have been anything but that. The Detroit automaker only sold 854 of the vehicles in...
