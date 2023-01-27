Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
Dozens of public swimming pools set to close in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Salt Lake County Health Department (SLCoHD) is about to crack down on public swimming pools that do not meet new safety requirements set by the State of Utah. The new safety requirements go into effect on Feb. 1, 2023, after the State of...
These Cranberry Goat Cheese Pastry Bites are the Perfect Appetizer
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Are you looking for the perfect dinner party appetizer? Well we have the pastry for you! This delicious combination of sweet and savory into a cranberry goat cheese pastry will leave your guests drooling. Ingredients:. · 1/2 Box Puff Pastry.
Local Family Competes on Reality TV Series Survivalists
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Alejandra Benton and Wes Bowling, parents of Victoria and Leo, are proud to announce their appearance on the hit reality TV series “Survivalists.” The Benton-Bowling family joined us on the show to share their journey and the lessons they learned along the way.
Summer Fashion Show in Salt Lake City For Those Who Want to Make Their Mark
SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – If you have a passion for fashion, then you are going to love the Utah Pacific Fashion Show coming up this summer. Afa Ah Loo and Benjamin Powell, co-founders of the show, joined us to talk about the inspiration behind the show.
Healthy performance snacks at Elevated Eats
PARK CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — At the Sundance Film Festival, TJ and Amanda from Elevated Eats shared about their business providing personal chef services for performance nutrition. With a focus on organic, gluten-free, soy-free, refined sugar-free, and mostly dairy-free ingredients, their food has been a hit with pro athletes featured on ESPN.
Chip dipper alert: BLT Party Dip
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Whether you’re gathering with family and friends to cheer on your favorite team during The Big Game, or watching The Oscars on Sunday, March 12th right here on ABC4… the real star of the party is the chip dip! This delicious, super easy to make cold BLT Dip is definitely an award-winner and crowd pleaser. Enjoy!
WB’s Eatery: Your One Stop-Shop to Kick your Craving
OGDEN, UT (Good Things Utah) – From breakfast to dinner, WB’s Eatery has everything, including vegetarian food, full-course meals, and even non-alcoholic drinks. Anything you could want is here, and Vivi Wanderley-Britt joined us to talk about the. Vivi’s goal with WB’s Eatery is to have something for...
Guns brandished during road rage incident on US-6 Monday morning
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Guns were brought out during a reported road rage incident along US Highway 6 in Utah County on the morning of Monday, Jan. 30. According to Utah Highway Patrol, the incident began just before 1 a.m. when they received reports of a white sedan driving recklessly near mile marker 176. The white sedan was allegedly driving on the shoulder of the highway and cutting off other drivers.
Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month
Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
Friday Flicks from Sundance
PARK CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Our movie critic Val Cameron visited us today but before she came to the GTU set, she spent the week up at Park City for The Sundance Film Festival. Cameron had the chance to see these films both in person and online screenings. Here’s a list of her picks:
Rallies in SLC and Memphis Call for Justice for Tyre Nichols
A rally calling for justice for the death of Tyre Nichols gathered in Salt Lake City on Jan. 28 and another one in Memphis, where the incident took place. Rallies in SLC and Memphis Call for Justice for Tyre …. A rally calling for justice for the death of Tyre...
The ACLU of Utah on the legislative session
The ACLU of Utah is concerned about a series of bills addressing transgender youth and a resolution on court injunctions. The ACLU of Utah is concerned about a series of bills addressing transgender youth and a resolution on court injunctions. Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month. Another shooting has...
Gov. Cox Signs Two Controversial Bills
Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students. Gov. Cox Signs Two Controversial Bills. Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors,...
Gov. Cox signs transgender, student voucher bills into law
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students. S.B. 16 Transgender Medical Treatment and Procedures. S.B. 16 bans certain gender reassignment procedures and hormonal treatments for...
