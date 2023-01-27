ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More than 2,000 without power in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Over 2,000 are without power in Salt Lake City, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The power outage, which was first reported just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, affects thousands while Salt Lake City is blasted with arctic air bringing standing temps to around 10 degrees.
Local Family Competes on Reality TV Series Survivalists

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Alejandra Benton and Wes Bowling, parents of Victoria and Leo, are proud to announce their appearance on the hit reality TV series “Survivalists.” The Benton-Bowling family joined us on the show to share their journey and the lessons they learned along the way.
Healthy performance snacks at Elevated Eats

PARK CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — At the Sundance Film Festival, TJ and Amanda from Elevated Eats shared about their business providing personal chef services for performance nutrition. With a focus on organic, gluten-free, soy-free, refined sugar-free, and mostly dairy-free ingredients, their food has been a hit with pro athletes featured on ESPN.
Chip dipper alert: BLT Party Dip

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Whether you’re gathering with family and friends to cheer on your favorite team during The Big Game, or watching The Oscars on Sunday, March 12th right here on ABC4… the real star of the party is the chip dip! This delicious, super easy to make cold BLT Dip is definitely an award-winner and crowd pleaser. Enjoy!
WB’s Eatery: Your One Stop-Shop to Kick your Craving

OGDEN, UT (Good Things Utah) – From breakfast to dinner, WB’s Eatery has everything, including vegetarian food, full-course meals, and even non-alcoholic drinks. Anything you could want is here, and Vivi Wanderley-Britt joined us to talk about the. Vivi’s goal with WB’s Eatery is to have something for...
Guns brandished during road rage incident on US-6 Monday morning

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Guns were brought out during a reported road rage incident along US Highway 6 in Utah County on the morning of Monday, Jan. 30. According to Utah Highway Patrol, the incident began just before 1 a.m. when they received reports of a white sedan driving recklessly near mile marker 176. The white sedan was allegedly driving on the shoulder of the highway and cutting off other drivers.
Fifth California Deadly Mass Shooting This Month

Another shooting has taken place in California this month, this time in Los Angeles.
Friday Flicks from Sundance

PARK CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Our movie critic Val Cameron visited us today but before she came to the GTU set, she spent the week up at Park City for The Sundance Film Festival. Cameron had the chance to see these films both in person and online screenings. Here’s a list of her picks:
The ACLU of Utah on the legislative session

The ACLU of Utah is concerned about a series of bills addressing transgender youth and a resolution on court injunctions.
Gov. Cox Signs Two Controversial Bills

Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students.
Gov. Cox signs transgender, student voucher bills into law

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Gov. Cox signed two controversial bills into law today, Jan. 28, banning certain transgender medical treatments for minors, increasing teacher pay and providing vouchers for students. S.B. 16 Transgender Medical Treatment and Procedures. S.B. 16 bans certain gender reassignment procedures and hormonal treatments for...
