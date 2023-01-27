ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Eagles news: Best and worst attention grabbers before Super Bowl LVII

They did it. After 18 long weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have earned the right to play in Super Bowl LVII. That’s good news for the fans of both teams. That’s not-so-good news for 31 other NFL cities. In fact, there’s quite a bit of disparity surrounding the big game and, by disparity, we’re not talking about the point spread that opened favoring the Chiefs but quickly flipped in favor of the Birds an hour or so later.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
606K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy