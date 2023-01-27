ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Man killed in fatal auto ped in Jersey Village, HCSO says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead Monday morning after he was struck by a car near Jersey Village. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night at the 7800 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway North. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the man was walking in the middle...
HOUSTON, TX
Man arrested for double shooting that left girlfriend dead at south Houston motel

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been arrested for killing a woman and injuring another at a south Houston motel last week. Christopher George Edwards, 52, was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after last Monday night’s shooting at the Cushingberry Motel at 4510 Idaho Street near Cullen Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Bomb threat forces West End Church to evacuate, police say

HOUSTON — A bomb threat forced a church near Memorial Park to be evacuated Sunday morning, according to Houston police. West End Church, which is at the intersection of Shepherd Dr. and Lillian St. was evacuated just before its 11 a.m. service after someone called in a bomb threat.
HOUSTON, TX
HPD: Trail of blood leads police to scene where man shot to death in SW Houston

HOUSTON — A trail of blood led police to the discovery of a body inside an apartment complex in southwest Houston overnight. Officers were called to the West Bellfort Apartments just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man acting suspiciously leaving one of the units. After a brief search for the man, officers went into the unit and discovered another man shot to death.
HOUSTON, TX
City of Katy closes a portion of 1st Street

CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - First Street between Bartlett and Victoria Lakes will be closed through the end of April. Working hours for construction crews are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. However, they may only be on-site part of the time according to the City of Katy.
KATY, TX

