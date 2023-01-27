Read full article on original website
Related
Driver killed, passenger hurt after car hits barrel, bounces into US-59 concrete wall, HPD says
HPD said the victim failed to stay in a single lane and hit the impact traffic barrels along the freeway, bouncing into the concrete wall barrier.
Car shot at while waiting at red light drives to SE Houston fire station, police say
The teen was with three other people in the car when they were shot at while at an intersection, police said. The group then drove to a Houston fire station for help.
Click2Houston.com
HCSO Sergeant injured in major crash involving possible wrong way driver on North Freeway HOV lane, authorities say
HARRIS COUNTY – A Harris County Sheriff’s sergeant was hurt in a major crash with a possible wrong-way driver on the I-45 North Freeway HOV lane, according to authorities. According to deputies, the crash happened early Sunday. Deputies said a sergeant was headed to work on the HOV...
Family's 14-year-old Yorkie found after being swiped during west Harris County break-in
A dog owner is happy to have her Yorkie named Lily back home after a video shows a man taking the dog and some valuables during a burglary. The man, however, is still out there.
KHOU
Pregnant woman rides out tornado inside Skateworld in Deer Park
As cleanup efforts continue across Pasadena and Deer Park, more stories of survival are emerging. It's been one week since a devastating EF-3 tornado hit the region.
1 killed, HCSO sergeant injured in fatal crash on I-45 N northbound and W Gulf Bank, officials say
Officials said one person was confirmed dead and a HCSO sergeant heading to work was injured in the crash due to a probable wrong way driver.
cw39.com
Man killed in fatal auto ped in Jersey Village, HCSO says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead Monday morning after he was struck by a car near Jersey Village. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday night at the 7800 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway North. Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the man was walking in the middle...
HPD: 17-year-old hospitalized after gunfire leaves car riddled with bullets in SE Houston
HOUSTON — A 17-year-old is in the hospital after a gunman opened fire on a vehicle in southeast Houston, according to police. The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Cullen and Airport Blvd before the teen was taken to a fire station on Van Fleet St.
KHOU
Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water
Most of the flooding Sunday happened in Montgomery County and parts of Harris County. High water was still on the roads Monday morning.
KHOU
'Drop the charges': Banner in support of A.J. Armstrong goes up on 59
Armstrong Jr. was 16 when he was charged with killing his parents, Antonio Sr. and Dawn Armstrong, at their Bellaire home. His other trials ended in mistrials.
Woman shot, killed after allegedly standing in sunroof of car during road altercation in SW Houston
According to investigators, the woman was standing outside on the sunroof of the vehicle before she was shot multiple times.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while riding electric scooter in downtown Houston, police say
Police said they are looking for the suspects involved in two separate hit-and-runs involving an electric bike and now a scooter. Both drivers allegedly failed to stop and help the victims, who both died.
cw39.com
Man arrested for double shooting that left girlfriend dead at south Houston motel
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man has been arrested for killing a woman and injuring another at a south Houston motel last week. Christopher George Edwards, 52, was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon after last Monday night’s shooting at the Cushingberry Motel at 4510 Idaho Street near Cullen Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.
18-wheeler blocking several westbound lanes of Katy Freeway before Taylor Street
HOUSTON — An 18-wheeler crash blocked several westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway Sunday near Taylor Street. The crash involved two vehicles and slowed down traffic coming out of downtown Houston. The crash happened sometime before 8:30 a.m. and took crews several hours to clean up because the big...
Pedestrian taken by Life Flight after allegedly being hit by vehicle in Harris Co., deputies say
According to officials, it wasn't until crews arrived that it was decided that Life Flight would be a better option for transporting the victim.
Love triangle escalates into shooting, stabbings that land 3 people in hospital, sheriff says
ALDINE, Texas — In what's believed to be a domestic violence-fueled situation, a woman and two men were injured and taken to an area hospital on Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The incident happened at a trailer near the intersection of Strawn and Chrisman roads in...
Bomb threat forces West End Church to evacuate, police say
HOUSTON — A bomb threat forced a church near Memorial Park to be evacuated Sunday morning, according to Houston police. West End Church, which is at the intersection of Shepherd Dr. and Lillian St. was evacuated just before its 11 a.m. service after someone called in a bomb threat.
HPD: Trail of blood leads police to scene where man shot to death in SW Houston
HOUSTON — A trail of blood led police to the discovery of a body inside an apartment complex in southwest Houston overnight. Officers were called to the West Bellfort Apartments just before 3 a.m. Sunday and found a man acting suspiciously leaving one of the units. After a brief search for the man, officers went into the unit and discovered another man shot to death.
Click2Houston.com
Police chief placed on administrative leave after officers raid family’s house in Galveston, city announces
GALVESTON, Texas – The city of Galveston’s police chief has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation into a raid at a family’s home begins. Police Chief Doug Balli has been placed on a 10-day administrative leave by the city manager. This comes amid an internal...
coveringkaty.com
City of Katy closes a portion of 1st Street
CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - First Street between Bartlett and Victoria Lakes will be closed through the end of April. Working hours for construction crews are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. However, they may only be on-site part of the time according to the City of Katy.
Comments / 2