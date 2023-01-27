A 22-year-old was recently arrested after allegedly leading a deputy on a chase into two other counties. According to the incident report, Christian Blue was allegedly driving a vehicle for a suspect in a shoplifting case that occurred just before the chase began. An incident report states that on January 16, a deputy was informed that a city officer had requested assistance from the county department in locating a vehicle involved in a shoplifting incident at the Enmarket on Ocilla Road. Dispatchers with 911 described the vehicle as a gray sedan with a temporary tag and said that the vehicle was traveling toward Ocilla.

