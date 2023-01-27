ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

valleynewslive.com

‘We have patients that actually ration their insulin’: A bill to make insulin more affordable being debated at the ND senate

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota lawmakers are debating a bill for affordable insulin. Senate Bill 2140 would price cap the medicine and lower the prices. “Even sometimes thinking about food my blood sugar raises,” said 20-year-old Danika Johnson, who has Type I diabetes. “I’m with my parents insurance but I know one day that won’t be a thing so it’s scary to think these things that are happening now with them could be me one day.”
FARGO, ND
The Center Square

North Dakota lawmaker proposes minimum wage increase

(The Center Square) — Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, said she didn't think she would need to refile a bill raising North Dakota's minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $9 an hour. "I had not anticipated returning to this committee again as I had hoped and believed that the Biden Administration would have addressed and increased the federal minimum wage prior to this legislative session," Hager told the House Business and Industry, Business and Labor Committee during a hearing on the bill Monday. ...
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

ND lawmakers consider codifying parents’ rights

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some conservative parents believe they should play a bigger role in their children’s education. Now, they’re hoping North Dakota lawmakers will pass a handful of bills that they say would prioritize parents’ interests. Children: the most important part of most parents’ lives.
valleynewslive.com

Bill would require fetal growth film in North Dakota schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Monday approved a bill that would require school districts to show a video on fetal development as part of life science curriculums. The bill, which now goes to the Senate, passed by a 60-34 vote. It does not specify which...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Bill aims to eliminate “lunch shaming” for students with school lunch debt

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The House Education Committee will hear a bill on Monday afternoon aimed at protecting students in North Dakota who have unpaid school lunch debt. House Bill 1494 would create a new chapter in North Dakota Century code relating to school meal policies. The bill...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota 3rd worst for singles

(Fargo, ND) -- Valentine's Day is already coming up, but finding love is apparently pretty challenging for North Dakotans. WalletHub ranks the Peace Garden State as the 3rd worst for singles. The Personal Finance website took into account 30 key indicators in their study, including everything from share of adult...
CALIFORNIA STATE
valleynewslive.com

ND lawmakers consider bills to expand gun rights

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Legislature is considering an array of bills that would expand gun rights. Lawmakers introduced nine gun-related bills this week, including five that would bolster concealed carry laws. Among them are bills that would allow people to carry guns in bars, in federal facilities, and at the State Capitol.
kvrr.com

LIVE: Human Trafficking Film Set In ND

It’s a crime that’s all too easy to miss even when it’s happening right under our very noses. And now, a filmmaker from New York is shining the spotlight on its presence right here in rural North Dakota. The new film, called “Trapped,” is set to start...
LINTON, ND
KX News

North Dakota is the 10th best place to retire in the United States

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When considering retirement, the question of where to do so is just as important as when. A study from WalletHub indicates that when it comes to finding a place to retire, many states have differences in healthcare, affordability, and quality of life that make some places objectively better locations to do […]
COLORADO STATE
mynorthnews.org

Minnesota poised to pass Driver's License for All

Susanna Guzman’s life in Minnesota has been harder because of one thing the state won’t give her – a driver’s license. A 10-minute drive to her work from her Northside home requires three buses each way. A nephew got deported to Mexico after police pulled him over while driving Guzman’s sister to her kidney dialysis appointment. Police detained him and left the man’s mother to walk to the hospital.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Governor Burgum speaks about the TRNP horses

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Theodore Roosevelt National Park asked for public input on their ideas to remove the wild horses and burros from the badlands. The deadline for statement submissions is January 31 on the park’s website. Then, the park will make the decision. Many, including Governor Doug Burgum,...

