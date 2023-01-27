Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFYR-TV
Resource, volunteer shortages impact rural ND ambulance services, Wing transitions to Quick Response Unit
WING, N.D. (KFYR) - In rural North Dakota, residents might be a long way from emergency medical care, and now, like many areas of employment, volunteer responders are in short supply. That’s why some are working to find a solution to make sure every North Dakotan receives care when needed.
valleynewslive.com
‘We have patients that actually ration their insulin’: A bill to make insulin more affordable being debated at the ND senate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota lawmakers are debating a bill for affordable insulin. Senate Bill 2140 would price cap the medicine and lower the prices. “Even sometimes thinking about food my blood sugar raises,” said 20-year-old Danika Johnson, who has Type I diabetes. “I’m with my parents insurance but I know one day that won’t be a thing so it’s scary to think these things that are happening now with them could be me one day.”
KFYR-TV
Changes to certain drug offenses in ND possible with proposed bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers are looking for ways to penalize those involved in distributing and selling fentanyl on the street. And as a result, there could soon be changes to certain drug offenses in North Dakota. Senate Bill 2248, introduced Monday, would make it a Class A felony to...
North Dakota lawmaker proposes minimum wage increase
(The Center Square) — Rep. LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo, said she didn't think she would need to refile a bill raising North Dakota's minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $9 an hour. "I had not anticipated returning to this committee again as I had hoped and believed that the Biden Administration would have addressed and increased the federal minimum wage prior to this legislative session," Hager told the House Business and Industry, Business and Labor Committee during a hearing on the bill Monday. ...
kfgo.com
ND legislature considers bill to eliminate lunch-shaming for kids with debt
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – What do schools do when a student has lunch debt? Every district has different policies but some have punitive and public-shaming methods of getting kids and families to settle up. Landis Larson, president of the North Dakota AFL-CIO, says its time to end those practices.
KFYR-TV
ND lawmakers consider codifying parents’ rights
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some conservative parents believe they should play a bigger role in their children’s education. Now, they’re hoping North Dakota lawmakers will pass a handful of bills that they say would prioritize parents’ interests. Children: the most important part of most parents’ lives.
valleynewslive.com
Bill would require fetal growth film in North Dakota schools
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Monday approved a bill that would require school districts to show a video on fetal development as part of life science curriculums. The bill, which now goes to the Senate, passed by a 60-34 vote. It does not specify which...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Legislature: Bills on conceal carry, mail-in ballots, agriculture filtering through
(Bismarck, ND) -- It's shaping up to be an eventful week in Bismarck with more bills with serious implications on the people of North Dakota being discussed. Nearly a half dozen bills are being considered by the Legislature that would strengthen concealed carry laws. Among the proposals are bills that...
USDA invests over $50 million in North Dakota rural electric infrastructure
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The United States Department of Agriculture announced today that they are investing over $50 million into North Dakota’s rural electric grids, as well as those across South Dakota and Montana. Through its Electric Loan Program, the USDA is investing in 64 projects across the United States, which will benefit a total […]
Advocate
North Dakota Bill Would Jail Librarians for Not Removing Certain Books
A proposed bill that was heard last this month in North Dakota's House Judiciary Committee that seeks to ban what it calls sexual content in public libraries and send librarians who refuse to jail. Advocates have called the proposal censorship and tha'ts its "steeped in discrimination." House Bill 1205 seeks...
valleynewslive.com
Bill aims to eliminate “lunch shaming” for students with school lunch debt
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The House Education Committee will hear a bill on Monday afternoon aimed at protecting students in North Dakota who have unpaid school lunch debt. House Bill 1494 would create a new chapter in North Dakota Century code relating to school meal policies. The bill...
valleynewslive.com
Former candidate for Minn. Gov. says he’s being investigated by the attorney general’s office
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dr. Scott Jensen, a former candidate for Minnesota Governor, said he is being investigated by the state attorney general’s office. Dr. Jensen said the Attorney General Keith Ellison and the Minnesota Medical Board are attempting to take away his medical license. In a...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota 3rd worst for singles
(Fargo, ND) -- Valentine's Day is already coming up, but finding love is apparently pretty challenging for North Dakotans. WalletHub ranks the Peace Garden State as the 3rd worst for singles. The Personal Finance website took into account 30 key indicators in their study, including everything from share of adult...
valleynewslive.com
ND lawmakers consider bills to expand gun rights
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Legislature is considering an array of bills that would expand gun rights. Lawmakers introduced nine gun-related bills this week, including five that would bolster concealed carry laws. Among them are bills that would allow people to carry guns in bars, in federal facilities, and at the State Capitol.
kvrr.com
LIVE: Human Trafficking Film Set In ND
It’s a crime that’s all too easy to miss even when it’s happening right under our very noses. And now, a filmmaker from New York is shining the spotlight on its presence right here in rural North Dakota. The new film, called “Trapped,” is set to start...
North Dakota is the 10th best place to retire in the United States
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When considering retirement, the question of where to do so is just as important as when. A study from WalletHub indicates that when it comes to finding a place to retire, many states have differences in healthcare, affordability, and quality of life that make some places objectively better locations to do […]
mynorthnews.org
Minnesota poised to pass Driver's License for All
Susanna Guzman’s life in Minnesota has been harder because of one thing the state won’t give her – a driver’s license. A 10-minute drive to her work from her Northside home requires three buses each way. A nephew got deported to Mexico after police pulled him over while driving Guzman’s sister to her kidney dialysis appointment. Police detained him and left the man’s mother to walk to the hospital.
NDDOT reveals combined State Freight and Rail Plan
According to officials, North Dakota is extremely dependent on the transportation of goods, which we share with all 50 states and countries around the world.
North Dakota Game and Fish Updates: record Burbot and Watchable Wildlife checkoff
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week’s list of updates from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department consists of a brand-new state record catch, as well as a reminder to take a closer look at your next state tax form. The ND Game and Fish Department has officially recognized a burbot caught in Minot as […]
KFYR-TV
Governor Burgum speaks about the TRNP horses
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Theodore Roosevelt National Park asked for public input on their ideas to remove the wild horses and burros from the badlands. The deadline for statement submissions is January 31 on the park’s website. Then, the park will make the decision. Many, including Governor Doug Burgum,...
Comments / 0