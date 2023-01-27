ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
WESH

Man dies after Orange County shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting Monday. Just before 5:30 p.m., a shooting was reported near the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road. Responding deputies found a man in his 20s who had been shot. According to the sheriff's office, he died...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 10 hurt, 2 in surgery after shooting in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department said a shooting left several people injured Monday. The shooting occurred in the area of Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street Monday afternoon around 3:43 p.m. Police initially said nine people were hurt, but they later learned that an additional person had...
LAKELAND, FL
WESH

Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...
fox13news.com

PCSO: Lake Alfred man killed in Polk County crash

FROSTPROOF, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lake Alfred man Saturday night. According to investigators, 38-year-old Bryam Torres was traveling north on US 27 near Charles Street, just south of Frostproof, shortly after 8:10 p.m. when his 2011 gray Isuzu Trooper left the roadway as he tried to go around a slight curve.
POLK COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘We’re finding fentanyl mixed into almost every single drug out there,’ Orange County sheriff says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they are finding fentanyl in just about every type of street drug now, including cannabis. The sheriff’s office showed side-by-side photos of what look like two Xanax and two Oxycontin pills, but what the pictures show is how hard it is to tell which pill is the real one, and which is a fake pill containing fentanyl. They are the same size and even have similar markings.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Florida mom, daughter discover abandoned newborn in woods behind their house

MULBERRY, Fla. — Polk County deputies responded to a report of an abandoned newborn baby early Saturday morning on a hill in Mulberry, wrapped in nothing but a blanket. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported hearing a baby crying outside near Regal Loop Mobile Home Park around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
MULBERRY, FL
wvua23.com

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) – A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born. The Polk County sheriff’s office said the girl was wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta when found on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. The temperature was in the low 50s.
POLK COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

New born baby found abandoned on hill near Florida trailer park

TAMPA - A newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta was found on a hill outside a Florida trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies checking out a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa. The temperature was in the low 50s.Fire rescue medics estimated that the girl had been born approximately one hour before she was found, based on the infant's body temperature.    The baby was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she was healthy, according to the sheriff's office. "It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she's a strong little girl, and it looks like she's doing great," said Sheriff Grady Judd. Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone, and a bloodhound to try to find the mother but were unsuccessful. Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.
MULBERRY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy