Read full article on original website
Related
1 person killed in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a young man dead Monday evening. Deputies were called to the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road of of North Hiawassee Rd. just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired. See a map...
‘The system is flawed’: Inmate beaten by officers in viral video speaks out
ORLANDO, Fla. — Otis Miller has been in state prison for 22 years, serving a 45-year sentence for charges related to possession of cocaine within a thousand feet of a school. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Prior to 2019, he was just one of 80,000 inmates,...
WESH
Man dies after Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting Monday. Just before 5:30 p.m., a shooting was reported near the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road. Responding deputies found a man in his 20s who had been shot. According to the sheriff's office, he died...
Lakeland Police Chief Says Shooting Of 10 People Was “Intentional Act”
LAKELAND, Fla. – Officers and Detectives with the Lakeland Police Department are currently investigating a shooting investigation involving multiple victims. Officers were called to the location near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at approximately 3:43 p.m. today. Two men have critical injuries, and eight
‘I got a baby on the way’: Video shows police save alleged burglar who was shot by homeowner
Body camera video shows the heroic efforts of three police officers who saved the life of a suspected burglar after he was shot by a homeowner in Haines City.
WESH
Police: 10 hurt, 2 in surgery after shooting in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department said a shooting left several people injured Monday. The shooting occurred in the area of Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street Monday afternoon around 3:43 p.m. Police initially said nine people were hurt, but they later learned that an additional person had...
Casselberry police identify victim in Saturday shooting
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Casselberry police have identified the victim after a deadly shooting Saturday morning. Police said Dereck Lavon Cummings II, 31, was found dead near a damaged car at the Carrington Park Condominiums. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Casselberry police said they responded to a...
WESH
Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...
‘It’s a miracle’: Mom sought after newborn found alive in Polk County woods
The person who left the baby could face child endangerment charges.
fox13news.com
PCSO: Lake Alfred man killed in Polk County crash
FROSTPROOF, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Lake Alfred man Saturday night. According to investigators, 38-year-old Bryam Torres was traveling north on US 27 near Charles Street, just south of Frostproof, shortly after 8:10 p.m. when his 2011 gray Isuzu Trooper left the roadway as he tried to go around a slight curve.
click orlando
‘We’re finding fentanyl mixed into almost every single drug out there,’ Orange County sheriff says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they are finding fentanyl in just about every type of street drug now, including cannabis. The sheriff’s office showed side-by-side photos of what look like two Xanax and two Oxycontin pills, but what the pictures show is how hard it is to tell which pill is the real one, and which is a fake pill containing fentanyl. They are the same size and even have similar markings.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
WESH
Florida mom, daughter discover abandoned newborn in woods behind their house
MULBERRY, Fla. — Polk County deputies responded to a report of an abandoned newborn baby early Saturday morning on a hill in Mulberry, wrapped in nothing but a blanket. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a caller reported hearing a baby crying outside near Regal Loop Mobile Home Park around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
Lake County child arrested after punching school bus driver, aide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County school bus driver and a bus aide are recovering after deputies said an out-of-control, 12-year-old student hit them. It happened as the bus was picking up students for school near Clermont Thursday morning. The student was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges.
After Homeowner Shoots Burglar, Haines City Police Chief Advises Crooks: “We Live In Polk County, Most People Are Armed”
Four words can sum up a warning Haines City police Chief Greg Goreck offered would-be burglars last week: Fool around, find out. A Haines City resident returned home with his girlfriend and their puppy around 1:45 a.m. Friday morning and discovered two strangers in his
wvua23.com
Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth
MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) – A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born. The Polk County sheriff’s office said the girl was wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta when found on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning. The temperature was in the low 50s.
‘She’s a strong little girl’: Polk County deputies find newborn baby on a hill, wrapped in a blanket
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A newborn baby was found, wrapped in a blanket, on a small hill in Polk County, deputies said. According to a news release, early Saturday morning, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was called to Mulberry after someone reported hearing a baby crying outside. At...
click orlando
‘It’s not just the family that is hurting, it’s Orlando:’ Family of well-known promoter speaks out after he was shot, killed
ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is surrounding the family of a man shot dead over the weekend during a candlelit vigil where the mother of the victim is now calling for answers. “Why,” Tuwanan Ware said. “You know, again he went to work, children, and here.”. Ware...
New born baby found abandoned on hill near Florida trailer park
TAMPA - A newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta was found on a hill outside a Florida trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies checking out a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa. The temperature was in the low 50s.Fire rescue medics estimated that the girl had been born approximately one hour before she was found, based on the infant's body temperature. The baby was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she was healthy, according to the sheriff's office. "It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she's a strong little girl, and it looks like she's doing great," said Sheriff Grady Judd. Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone, and a bloodhound to try to find the mother but were unsuccessful. Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.
WESH
Suspect in custody after kidnapping investigation in Orange County
Orange County, FL, USA — One suspect is in custody after police received a call about a kidnapping. The suspect led deputies on a chase across Orange County, which ended in Parramore. Just before 4 p.m. Friday, deputies say they received a 911 call from someone on International Drive...
Comments / 1