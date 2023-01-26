Read full article on original website
North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Biometrics Emerge as Consumers’ Favorite Form of Authentication
The traditional password remains the most common authentication method modern consumers use for online transactions. This, as new PYMNTS and Entersekt research in the January “Consumer Authentication Preferences for Online Banking and Transactions” report revealed that for most, they wish it weren’t. The contemporary digital banking evolution...
Kenya Attempts to Breathe New Life Into Digital ID Scheme
The Kenyan government is pushing for a nationwide digital ID scheme. But the years-long implementation so far has been beset with complications. The government’s attempts to create a nationwide ID scheme go back years, following close to two decades of consolidating data from different population registration agencies. A major...
Lawyers in FTX Case Spar Over Bankman-Fried’s Communications
Federal prosecutors have reportedly asked a court to limit Sam Bankman-Fried’s communications. Bloomberg reported Monday (Jan. 30) that the prosecutors want the conditions of the FTX founder’s bail to be expanded to prevent his use of encrypted messaging apps and from contacting current and former employees of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.
Bankman-Fried Disputes Government’s Witness-Tampering Claims
FTX Co-Founder Sam Bankman-Fried is denying government claims of witness tampering in his fraud case. Mark Cohen, one of the attorneys leading Bankman-Fried’s defense, said Saturday (Jan. 28) that federal prosecutors are trying to paint his client “in the worst possible light,” Bloomberg News reported. His comments...
