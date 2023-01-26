ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Reviewing the headcounts of Baltimore police officers since 2011

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The police officer shortage is apparent in Baltimore City and has been a major issue for years. Debates on how many officers are short continue, with numbers ranging from 200 to nearly 600 officers. Adam Andrzejewski, founder and CEO of openthebooks.com joins the morning show with...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City-backed campaign asks for donations for Baltimore squeegee Kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's electronic signs, which are planted in downtown sidewalks, are delivering far more than tourist information lately. They're instructing potential donors "how to give" to Baltimore's squeegee kids. Three weeks ago, the city began barring squeegee kids from hustling motorists in six downtown intersections, and now,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Former mayor accuses City Hall of ignoring the will of voters

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When voters went to the polls in November, 76% voted to approve Question E which "prohibits the sale, transfer, or franchise" of the city's underground conduit system. Now, there are complaints that the city isn't listening. "I think it's a slap in the face to the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore leaders and community break ground on new elementary school, rec center

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City leaders broke ground on a new Furley Elementary School building with a new rec center. "Our young people deserve what the young people in Montgomery County get; they deserve what the young people in Howard County get. Our young people deserve it, and it's our responsibility to engage them and keep them excited about their education. and you can't keep them excited about their education in facilities that they know are not worthy of them being there," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday

BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released

A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore County School Board backs away, for now, from building a new Loch Raven High

A months-long dispute between the Baltimore County Council and Baltimore County Public School administrators about where to build a new high school is defused — for now. Baltimore County leaders are considering a path forward for a sticky issue. The county wants to make best use of its planning and development arm, but school officials warn that decision could add up to $40 million more to the price tag of a school that already would cost around $150 million to build.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Why Do I Get Called For Jury Duty So Often?

It’s a civic duty. It’s a triumph of democracy. And if you live in Baltimore, it can feel like a hassle. Locals say they get summons letters from the city courthouse almost every year. Is that normal? Is it like that everywhere, or just in Baltimore? Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller teams up with Aaron to figure out how jury service works (and how it doesn’t).
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Jury finds former Baltimore police detective not guilty in theft case

A jury acquitted a retired Baltimore City police detective who was accused of stealing money. The jury heard closing arguments Monday morning in the trial of retired Baltimore City police Detective Ethan Glover. Just before 5 p.m., the jurors found Glover not guilty on both counts against him after deliberating for four hours.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Someone trying to make a living': Another rideshare driver carjacked in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Another Baltimore rideshare driver became victim of a violent carjacking early Monday.Police say the Uber driver picked up four passengers in the 4900 block of Erdman Avenue in Northeast Baltimore and told them to drive to the 2300 block of Terra Firma Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, about nine miles away.Three of the passengers got out, but the rideshare driver was forced to drive to the 2900 block of Southland Avenue, and was then told to get out of his car at gunpoint."How would you feel if one of your loved ones hopped in their car and...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland lawmakers announce $3.9M for Coppin State University broadband internet

MARYLAND (WBFF) — On Monday, Governor Wes Moore joined lawmakers and the U.S. Department of Commerce, to announce a $3.9 million grant award for Coppin State University to expand broadband internet access to students and underserved Marylanders. “This collaboration among the academic community, government, private, and nonprofit organizations is...
MARYLAND STATE

