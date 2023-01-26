Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott calls on community to 'be better' after shooting near a Safe Streets site
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a shooting Saturday night left one man dead and several others injured – including children – Mayor Brandon Scott doubled down on his call for everyone to “be better” but questions about the programs in place to deter the gun violence remain.
foxbaltimore.com
Reviewing the headcounts of Baltimore police officers since 2011
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The police officer shortage is apparent in Baltimore City and has been a major issue for years. Debates on how many officers are short continue, with numbers ranging from 200 to nearly 600 officers. Adam Andrzejewski, founder and CEO of openthebooks.com joins the morning show with...
foxbaltimore.com
City-backed campaign asks for donations for Baltimore squeegee Kids
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore's electronic signs, which are planted in downtown sidewalks, are delivering far more than tourist information lately. They're instructing potential donors "how to give" to Baltimore's squeegee kids. Three weeks ago, the city began barring squeegee kids from hustling motorists in six downtown intersections, and now,...
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor wants pressure applied to Mayor Scott for change in Baltimore City Public Schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Monday, Baltimore County Public Schools sent out a statement saying Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams will not be seeking a new contract. This announcement came after three years of controversy and pressure from multiple groups asking the school board to replace him. Similar demands have been...
wypr.org
After years of fighting, renovations begin inside one Baltimore City elementary school
In the coming months, Tayla McCray, a fifth-grade student who attends Furley Elementary School in Baltimore City, will watch her soon-to-be old school transform into a new place. But McCray said she wants to remember the ‘great times’, like when she and her dad dressed up for the father-daughter dance.
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman Zeke Cohen considers run for council president in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore city Councilman Zeke Cohen is promising change at the top when the next election cycle comes around as he considers a run for council president. Cohen says he feels his momentum is growing. Cohen stood outside city hall Friday making his case clear; he could...
cityoflaurel.org
City of Laurel mourns the passing of former Recreation Facility Manager Robin Cooch
Please join Laurel Mayor Craig A. Moe in sending condolences to the family of Ms. Robin Cooch who has passed away. Ms. Cooch joined the City on September 16, 1991, as a Recreation Program Specialist. She worked with instructors for classes and programs. On July 1, 2006, Ms. Cooch became...
foxbaltimore.com
Former mayor accuses City Hall of ignoring the will of voters
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When voters went to the polls in November, 76% voted to approve Question E which "prohibits the sale, transfer, or franchise" of the city's underground conduit system. Now, there are complaints that the city isn't listening. "I think it's a slap in the face to the...
foxbaltimore.com
Growing support for City State's Attorney's crime bill push, more in Annapolis on board
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates is gaining more support for his legislation to close a loophole in sentencing for misdemeanor gun crimes. Maryland House Bill 481 sponsored by democrat Delegate Frank Conaway Junior, District 40, Baltimore City was introduced Friday. State Senator Cory McCray, democrat...
MTA MobilityLink Driver Killed In 'Violent Crime' On The Job In Maryland
An MTA Mobility operator died on the job after a “violent crime” over the weekend, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) confirmed, though details of the incident remain under wraps. The agency said on Monday, Jan. 30 that the “MDOT MTA is saddened to learn of the...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore leaders and community break ground on new elementary school, rec center
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City leaders broke ground on a new Furley Elementary School building with a new rec center. "Our young people deserve what the young people in Montgomery County get; they deserve what the young people in Howard County get. Our young people deserve it, and it's our responsibility to engage them and keep them excited about their education. and you can't keep them excited about their education in facilities that they know are not worthy of them being there," said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.
Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday
BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released
A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
Local leaders, advocates plead for change after two major shootings
A man is dead and four others are hurt, including a 3-year-old and a 2-month-old, after a Saturday shooting and crash. It’s the second major shooting in Baltimore this month.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore County School Board backs away, for now, from building a new Loch Raven High
A months-long dispute between the Baltimore County Council and Baltimore County Public School administrators about where to build a new high school is defused — for now. Baltimore County leaders are considering a path forward for a sticky issue. The county wants to make best use of its planning and development arm, but school officials warn that decision could add up to $40 million more to the price tag of a school that already would cost around $150 million to build.
foxbaltimore.com
'I'm just stunned' | Baltimore School police officer works overtime during regular shift
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Project Baltimore has new developments in the investigation into overtime for Baltimore City School Police. A City Schools police officer has racked up hundreds of thousands of dollars in overtime, some of which appears to have been earned during his regular shift. “I was floored when...
wypr.org
Why Do I Get Called For Jury Duty So Often?
It’s a civic duty. It’s a triumph of democracy. And if you live in Baltimore, it can feel like a hassle. Locals say they get summons letters from the city courthouse almost every year. Is that normal? Is it like that everywhere, or just in Baltimore? Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller teams up with Aaron to figure out how jury service works (and how it doesn’t).
Wbaltv.com
Jury finds former Baltimore police detective not guilty in theft case
A jury acquitted a retired Baltimore City police detective who was accused of stealing money. The jury heard closing arguments Monday morning in the trial of retired Baltimore City police Detective Ethan Glover. Just before 5 p.m., the jurors found Glover not guilty on both counts against him after deliberating for four hours.
'Someone trying to make a living': Another rideshare driver carjacked in Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Another Baltimore rideshare driver became victim of a violent carjacking early Monday.Police say the Uber driver picked up four passengers in the 4900 block of Erdman Avenue in Northeast Baltimore and told them to drive to the 2300 block of Terra Firma Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, about nine miles away.Three of the passengers got out, but the rideshare driver was forced to drive to the 2900 block of Southland Avenue, and was then told to get out of his car at gunpoint."How would you feel if one of your loved ones hopped in their car and...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland lawmakers announce $3.9M for Coppin State University broadband internet
MARYLAND (WBFF) — On Monday, Governor Wes Moore joined lawmakers and the U.S. Department of Commerce, to announce a $3.9 million grant award for Coppin State University to expand broadband internet access to students and underserved Marylanders. “This collaboration among the academic community, government, private, and nonprofit organizations is...
