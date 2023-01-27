ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

3 People Burned In Propane Tank Explosion At Cubic HQ Event

By Christine Huard
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
A 5-gallon propane tank fueling a portable grill caught fire and exploded Thursday afternoon in Kearny Mesa, injuring three people, OnScene TV is reporting.

The explosion happened about 12:45 Thursday during a corporate event held on a patio to welcome the new CEO of Cubic Corp. at the company’s Balboa Avenue headquarters in the Kearny Mesa neighborhood of San Diego.

Two of the critically injured people, who both sustained third-degree burns, were employees of the catering company brought in for the event. According to OnScene TV, they were taken to the UCSD Burn Center for treatment.

A Cubic contractor with less serious burns to his hand and face refused any medical help.

Fire damaged the grill and surrounding patio area, including melting awnings overhead. A leak is suspected as the cause of the tank explosion, according to OnScene TV. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the county’s Hazardous Incident Response Team are investigating.

