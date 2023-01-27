Read full article on original website
Dr. Victor “Doc” Sancho
Funeral service for Victor “Doc” Sancho, DVM, age 82, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11:00a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel. Evan Darlin, Lee Pogue, Stratton Darlin, Elton McIntosh, and Blake McClure will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Dr. Sancho passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at his residence.
Wister Godbolt III
Funeral service for Wister Godbolt III, age 69 of Greenville, Texas will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Bro Larrenzo Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery with Archie Lindley, Lee Pogue, Terry Wright, Freddy Robertson, Sam Gassoway and Rudy Ellis serving as pallbearers and Pete Nash, Eurrie Rembert, Charles Perry, nephews and grandsons serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 8:00.
Tennis Back in Action Thursday in Kilgore
Coach Tony Martinez and his squads are again in a action this Thursday, Feb. 3 in Kilgore for their second tourney of the season. Last Friday, Jan. 27 the tennis teams were in Spring Hill for the first tournament of the spring season, and performed very well. The team placed...
19th Annual Carla Bridges 90+ Banquet
Saturday April 15th come join the 19th annual 90+ banquet and come celebrate all Hopkins county members that have made it to the 90 year milestone. the banquet will be held at First Baptist Church at “The ROC” on 115 Putman St. from 12 – 2 P.M.
Hopkins County Records – Jan. 24, 2023
Charles D Coffey and Cynthia R Coffey to Ignacio Gutierrez Linarez and Maria Jacoba Sanchez; tract in the Agaton Caro survey. Caleb Lewis and Kristen Lewis to Madalyn Evans and Rodney Evans; tract in the Jose Y’Barbo survey. Robinson-Bennet Construction INC to Kyle Robinson and Lisa Robinson; tract in...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Springs, Texas, January 23, 2023 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. The 2023 Lights of Life Gala tickets go on sale next week on February 1, 2023. Sponsorships, however, are available now and each level includes tickets for the event. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels, but with new names to reflect the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme.
Shirley Richmond
Shirley Marie Richmond, age 86 of Dike, Texas passed away January 16, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas. Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1701 TX-301 Loop, Sulphur Springs, TX with President Jeff Sant officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Murray- Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, TX.
PJC Weather Cancellations
Paris Junior College in Greenville, Paris, and Sulphur Springs will close at 1:30 p.m. today due to inclement weather.
Two Arkansas Residents Arrest on I-30
On 01/28/2023 at approximately 8PM, LT Jonathan Painter observed a gray Jeep Liberty traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of the south service road of IH-30. He turned around and caught up to the vehicle at the 110 entrance ramp. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle pulled over to the right side of the road.
REGIONAL BPA Results – Jan. 21, 2023
30 students from Sulphur Springs High School competed at the Business Professionals of America (BPA) Regional Leadership contest in Wylie on Saturday, 1-21-23. Students competed in a variety of hands-on real-life business-related tests as well as judged events. 22 students advanced to the BPA State Leadership Conference which will be held March 2-5 in Dallas, TX.
Chamber Connection – Jan. 25
Help us celebrate Hopkins County at the annual Chamber of Commerce banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, which will have a theme of “A Night at the Gallery.” Art work from local artists, including professionals, amateur artists and high school students,. will be displayed and much of it for...
Tennessee Man Brought Back to Hopkins County On Warrants
January 27th, 2023 – Eric Montreal Anderson a.k.a. EBG-Ejizzle, a resident on Memphis, TN was brought back to Hopkins County by Sheriff’s deputies on several outstanding warrants. Deputies traveled to the Horry County Jail in South Carolina to retrieve the accused. Anderson fancies himself a rapper, and has...
Two Mesquite Residents Jailed for AK Shoot-Out
January 28, 2023 – Around 8pm a report of two vehicles traveling at high speed, and shots fired was received by Law Enforcement. The vehicles were reported to be a pickup truck and a Dodge Charger or Challenger. Officers responded and located the Dodge. The traffic stop occured on...
911 Abuse Lands Texas Man in Jail
January 29, 2023 – Gary Don Rose age 36 and a resident of Cumby, Tx was arrested and charged with Abuse of 911 Services and Assault of a Peace Officer. The evening began with Rose calling the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office requesting to speak with a Deputy. After speaking with law enforcement over the phone Rose called 911 approximately 8 times. Rose was advised multiple times not to call 911 unless it was an emergency.
Lady Cats Basketball Plays Two of Last Three District Games on the Road
Coach Bryan Jones and his team are quickly heading into the home stretch of their district season, with only three games left to play. Sulphur Springs plays two of three on the road, including two straight this week prior to the regular-season ending Senior Night. Lady Cats basketball plays at...
Lady Cats Soccer at Frisco Panther Creek Monday
Lady Cats soccer heads back to the metroplex, this time taking on Frisco’s Panther Creek. The last time Sulphur Springs played in north DFW, on Friday, the women’s soccer team fell in a big way to Celina, 8-0. The opposing Lady Cats scored an even four goals in each period.
Alliance Bank Adjusts Hours of Operation
For the safety and well being of their customers, Alliance Bank of Sulphur Springs is adjusting their hours do to the inclement weather for Monday, (the 30th), and Tuesday, (the 31st). Alliance Bank will close at 6:00pm tonight, (Mon.), and will not reopen until 8:00am tomorrow, (Tues.). Please stay tuned to Alliance Bank’s website and Social Media accounts for future updates. Alliance Bank wishes their customers to stay safe and warm.
Paris Junior College Welding Courses 2023
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Welding Shop student Marcus Siggens of Hagensport is shown doing TIG welding in the 1 G position in a shop project. For information about welding or other workforce classes, call 903-885-1232.
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report 01-23-2023 – 1-29-2023
Nichols, Caleb, 23 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on 1-23-2023 for Possession of Marijuana < 2oz. and a Winnsboro Municipal Court Warrant for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Azlin, Macie, 24 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on 1-23-2023 on 7 Winnsboro Municipal Court Warrants. Moore, Samantha, 45...
Wildcat Soccer Hosts District Opener Tuesday
The real test begins Tuesday as Sulphur Springs takes on Liberty Eylau. The district opener for men’s soccer kicks off Tuesday at Gerald Prim Stadium at 7:30 P.M. This past Friday Coach Upton and his squad hosted Celina, not only top-5 in Region 2 but also one of the top teams in all of 4A.
