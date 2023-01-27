Sulphur Springs, Texas, January 23, 2023 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. The 2023 Lights of Life Gala tickets go on sale next week on February 1, 2023. Sponsorships, however, are available now and each level includes tickets for the event. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels, but with new names to reflect the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme.

