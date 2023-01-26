Read full article on original website
Roanoke’s Forgotten Colony: The Freedmen’s Colony of 1863-1867 presented by Park Ranger Josh Nelson
Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Centuries after the lost colony, Roanoke Island became home to a new colony, a Freedmen’s Colony, which was established by the army to prepare the formerly enslaved people for life after the war. In February of 1862, the Battle of Roanoke Island left the Outer Banks under Union control, which made Roanoke Island a safe haven, a place of refuge for those who sought the protection of the Union Army. Although some freedom seekers continued their journey northward, many of the refugees remained on the island in the Freemen’s Colony that lasted until 1867.
William Mark Cartwright, Sr of Elizabeth City, January 27
William Mark Cartwright, age 67, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023. He was born on December 21, 1955 to Alma Trueblood Cartwright and the late John C. Cartwright. Mark retired from the Department of Defense where he held the position of Chief Test Engineer. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing the shores of the Outer Banks and hunting. Mark had an affinity for sports and always looked forward to watching the North Carolina Tar Heels play ball. Some called Mark “Blindman”; he was considered an all-around good guy and well-liked by all who knew him.
April Rose Gray Rimmer of Avon, January 29
April Rose Gray Rimmer, 67, of Avon, NC died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at her home. A native of Buxton, she was born April 1, 1955, to the late Barbara Joan Gray and Theodore Boyd Gray. To know April was to love her. She was generous and grateful for everything....
Woman wanted in murder of man in NC believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area
A suspect wanted for murder in North Carolina is believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area, according to deputies.
Multiple endangered whales spotted off Virginia coast, boaters urged to slow down
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Seven North Atlantic right whales were off the coast Tuesday, from just east of Virginia Beach to farther inland towards Norfolk, data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows. North Atlantic right whales are considered critically endangered. This status comes from hunting that...
Kitty Hawk Fire Rescue Offering CPR Training for the Community
Kitty Hawk Fire Rescue has begun offering the community monthly Adult and Pediatric CPR training. Our first course was offered on January 11th and 12th and was a huge success. The Adult and Pediatric CPR/AED course incorporates the latest science and teaches students how to respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies to help victims of any age – adults (about 12 years and older) and pediatric (infants and children up to 12 years of age).
Currituck man with assault rifle subject of law enforcement search
Update: At about 7 p.m., The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office posted these details about the suspect and how the incident developed on its Facebook page. On Jan. 30, around 4:34 p.m., the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office took over a Dare County pursuit just passed the Wright Memorial Bridge. Deputies pursued the suspect vehicle driven by Preston Mertes into Grandy where deputies deployed stop sticks. The vehicle then swerved and wrecked into the ditch line across from Macedonia Church Road. Mertes exited the vehicle with an assault rifle type weapon in the direction of the deputies pursuing the suspect. Five shots were fired and he fled into the woods that are under containment at this time. Preston Mertes is considered armed and dangerous.
Hatteras Island Rescue Squad offering First Aid class and CPR Class in February
We will be offering a public First Aid on Wednesday, February 15th at 7:00 PM at our Station in Buxton at 48103 NC 12 Hwy. This one night, 3 hour American Heart Association class will cover medical emergencies and treatment of injuries. The class is open to property owners and residents over 12 years old of Hatteras Island. Minors must be accompanied by a parent.
