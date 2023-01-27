Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Urban Indian Health receives grant to train staff, raise awareness for 988 call line
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota Urban Indian Health services is receiving a grant to bring more information about the 9-8-8 program to tribal communities. Part of the three-year initiative will raise awareness of the statewide 988 suicide prevention hotline through a marketing campaign in Tribal Communities. Preparations...
kotatv.com
Department of Social Services announces another round of money for child care providers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Department of Social Services announced $12.5 million is available for childcare providers to apply for through the ARPA funds. South Dakota gave about $62 million in 2021 to childcare centers to curb costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, but those funds are quickly spent due to the rising cost of childcare. Many employers and organizations have opened their own in-house daycare, but even some of those have waiting lists. Early Learner South Dakota says the most recent money proves the childcare industry is still seen.
Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers
South Dakota had 30 state-registered adult day centers scattered across the state at one point. The services provided low cost programming, care and supervision during the day for people who were elderly or disabled, and let them return to their homes and families at night. Now, there are only three left: one in Rapid City, […] The post Lawmaker seeks $5 million to expand adult day centers appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
From prison to a payroll: Program trains inmates as machinists
WATERTOWN, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) - Over 40% of South Dakota prisoners return after release. Officials hope free higher education will help. Kimberlee Browne thought she’d die on the streets. The 40-year-old mother of six and former educator has been in and out of the South Dakota prison system...
KELOLAND TV
Free 3-day state park pass offered at libraries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many local public libraries and academic libraries around the state will allow residents to check out South Dakota State Park passes, according to state officials. The check-out passes can be used for three days at state parks, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks...
kelo.com
Foster families needed
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — More foster families are needed to care for South Dakota teens and support their families when conditions make it unsafe for youth to be at home. Governor Kristi Noem’s Stronger Families Together initiative launched in May 2021 with the goal of recruiting 300 new foster families each year through 2025.
dakotanewsnow.com
Education groups push back on grocery sales tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Repealing or cutting South Dakota’s grocery sales tax has been a mission for many in the state for years, and it became a focal point during the last general election. Now that there’s momentum to follow through with the effort in the state legislature, some groups are pushing back. Statewide education groups in particular are opposing the efforts, as they fight for more funding to keep up with teacher pay and support.
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment permits 'able-bodied' work requirement for Medicaid
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota House committee approves a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the state to implement an “able-bodied” requirement for Medicaid recipients Monday morning. The 2022 state constitutional amendment that expands Medicaid coverage for indigent South Dakotans hasn’t been implemented yet. The...
kfgo.com
South Dakota GFP Offers Assistance to Landowners Experiencing Wildlife Damage
PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) wants landowners to know that services are available to reduce damage to stored feeds due to deer herds moving into farmyards seeking protection and food resources. “Currently, the department is working on approximately 200 requests for assistance with...
8 Words That Mean Something Really Different In South Dakota
If you've lived in South Dakota for a bit you know these words. If you aren't from here you might be a bit confused. South Dakota has some pretty cool stuff that people elsewhere don't get exposed to until they visit our fine state. Fun things like Chislic, Kuchen, Al's...
drgnews.com
Cultural Heritage Center expansion and renovation project to start this spring; Some exhibits will go on display at locations around South Dakota
Thirty years after being built, the South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre is getting ready for a major expansion. Dr. Ben Jones, Director of the State Historical Society, says they want to complete the project before they run out of storage space. Assistant Director David Grabitske says age of...
Here’s The 7 Strangest Street Names In South Dakota
We've all driven on Main Street. We've all motored down Elm Street and Oak Street. We've all traveled on the 'number' streets and avenues and boulevards. There are plenty of common names in the villages. towns and cities across the nation. But if you've crisscrossed South Dakota, have you ever landed on Goose Pass Road?
drgnews.com
Central South Dakota riders place well at Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase over the weekend
The Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase was held yesterday (Jan. 29, 2023) inside The Monument’s Summit Arena in Rapid City. Top four finishers in each event are listed below. Bareback Score. 1 Kashton Ford Sturgis 74. 2 Devon Moore Clear Lake 69. 3 Lucas Yellowhawk Blunt 57. 4...
KELOLAND TV
Anti-trans legislation drives physician out of South Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KELO) — Dr. Mayson Bedient is a family medicine and gender affirming care specialist with Essentia Health in Fargo, N.D. Until December 2022, he was one of two physicians in Webster, a small South Dakota community of nearly 2,000 a little under an hour east of Aberdeen.
kccrradio.com
Hospitals Still Dealing With Decent Numbers Of Covid Cases
PIERRE — The latest information from the South Dakota Department of Health showed over five hundred seventy-five new Covid-19 infections with almost fifty people in the hospital. Liz Healy, infection control specialist with Avera Health, says they also continue to see cases…. Healy says they see people being hospitalized…
ktwb.com
Paid family leave in South Dakota?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — It would be a benefit for South Dakota families. Last week Governor Kristi Noem and legislators announced a two-part paid family leave initiative. HB 1151 enhances paid family leave benefits for state employees and provides an affordable opportunity for entities in the private and public sectors to offer the same benefits.
KEVN
South Dakota is a state to retire in
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota is ranked number 7 in WalletHub’s 2023 Best States to Retire. To determine the rankings, WalletHub says they looked at 47 different areas, including affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life. “I just love my life. Every time I go to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dangerously cold temps linger in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Another round of Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect through this morning. In the tri-state area, we’ll see the advisories expire around 10 a.m., but we’ll keep the advisories and warnings until noon up north and out west. Feels-like temperatures could get close to -30° for some of us, so bundle up this morning!
KEVN
South Dakota state lawmakers spend nearly $32k on December Hawaii trip
PIERRE, S.D. - Twelve South Dakota state lawmakers racked up nearly $32,000 in expenses during a December 2022 trip to the “Council of State Governments” National Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii. That’s according to records released by Legislative Research Council (LRC) Director Reed Holwegner. Holwegner released the records, despite...
kotatv.com
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
