Seattle - Temperatures will fall below freezing once again overnight. Flurries can't be ruled out either! The best change for snow will take place across the Northern Cascades. For those in the North Sound and across the Foothills - be on the lookout for some flurries! These flurries could drift into the Central and South Sound too. Here is a look at your commute forecast:

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO