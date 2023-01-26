ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Stevens, WA

q13fox.com

Deputies seek ID of gunman in Maple Valley pot shop robbery

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify the gunman who was with 28-year-old Joseph Allen Kessler when the two robbed Goobie’s Doobies in Maple Valley on Aug. 13. Kessler was arrested in November and remains in the King County Jail...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police chief releases name of officer involved in deadly crash

SEATTLE - Police have released the name of a Seattle police officer who was responding to a medical call when his patrol SUV hit and killed a 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula last week in a city crosswalk. In a statement on the Seattle Police blotter, chief Adrian Diaz confirmed the name...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man shot, killed in Puyallup, no suspects identified

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Pierce County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Puyallup on Saturday. Authorities say they received a call from a woman at 6:47 p.m. reporting her boyfriend had been shot. Officers were called to the location of the victim's car—near Rogers High School...
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Woman with tuberculosis refusing treatment; health department could seek court order to force her hand

TACOMA, Wash. - The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is monitoring a case of active tuberculosis (TB) in a woman in Tacoma, who is currently declining treatment. TB is curable with medication but if left untreated, results in death. People with active, untreated infections are contagious and represent a risk to others, according to the health department.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Woman found dead after RV fire in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - A woman was found dead and a man was taken to the hospital after an RV fire Sunday night in Marysville. Crews responded to a report of an RV fire off 41st Avenue Northeast after 8:30 p.m. When crews arrived, there was an RV fully engulfed. Fire...
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

Lynnwood opioid clinic to open Monday despite pushback

The controversial Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic is expected to open Monday, Jan. 30. This comes after the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a behavioral health agency license for Acadia Health to operate the treatment clinic Thursday.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Controversial Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic expected to open Monday

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - The controversial Lynnwood opioid treatment clinic is expected to open Monday, Jan. 30. This comes after the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a behavioral health agency license for Acadia Health to operate the treatment clinic Thursday. According to the Acadia Health website, the treatment clinic...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

$188M construction project on I-90 near Snoqualmie expected to delay traffic

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - One of the busiest traffic corridors in Western Washington needs to get worse before it can get better. Starting this week, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) moves into a new phase of its makeover of the SR-18 and I-90 exchange. That’s going to mean lane closures and even more congestion.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
q13fox.com

Renton PD offering free steering wheel locks for certain Hyundai vehicles

RENTON, Wash. - In response to a rise in thefts targeting other models of Hyundai's across the state and country, the Renton Police Department is offering free steering wheel locks for certain models to deter these thefts. Authorities attribute this spike in thefts to TikTok, where videos and groups show...
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Mainly dry through Thursday

SEATTLE - Western Washington will be dry and chilly Monday as high pressure remains offshore. More clouds will filter into area Monday afternoon with high temperatures ten degrees below average for this time of year. It has been a very cool second half of January, after a warm start. Temperatures...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Frigid sunshine into Monday, rain by Thursday

SEATTLE - Don't let the beautiful sunshine fool you – it may look like summer, but it feels like winter stepping outside. Highs will only reach the upper 30s for most! We'll be dry into Wednesday. Lowland rain and mountain snow return Thursday. Temperatures today are super below average....
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Sips: Winter drink recipes with The Lodge

In The Lodge at St. Edward, there are two bars – Mulligan’s Heritage Bar and the Tonsorium on the lower level that frequently features live music and a speakeasy vibe. Bar manager Ryan Cisneros stopped by Studio 13 Live to make a couple of the cocktails.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seawolves in-studio previewing upcoming Major League Rugby season

SEATTLE - Seattle Seawolves players Pete Malcolm and Tavite Lopeti joined FOX 13 Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio Sunday night on "Seattle Sports Live" to preview the upcoming season in Major League Rugby. The Seawolves host a preseason game Sunday, Feb. 5 at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila. Their regular...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tonight's forecast: Feeling like the teens due to the winds

SEATTLE - Winter is making its presence known! Temperatures are rapidly dropping tonight. Expect temperatures to be about 10 degrees colder tomorrow morning (compared to this morning). On top of that, the winds are going to increase - making it feel even colder! Here is a look at what it'll feel like tomorrow morning:
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tomorrow Morning: Flurries for some

Seattle - Temperatures will fall below freezing once again overnight. Flurries can't be ruled out either! The best change for snow will take place across the Northern Cascades. For those in the North Sound and across the Foothills - be on the lookout for some flurries! These flurries could drift into the Central and South Sound too. Here is a look at your commute forecast:
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Pike Place Market kicks-offs ‘Local Appreciation’ celebration

SEATTLE - Pike Place Market hosted it’s first-ever "Local Appreciation Day" on Saturday; a celebration that will continue into February. The whole purpose of the event is to thank those who shop at local businesses, eat local foods and support the market community every week, every month, and every year. The event ran from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA

