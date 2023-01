Chet (Chester) M. Hollister, 81, of Woodstock, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born on May 25, 1941, to the late Chester M. (Dorothy) Hollister in Woodstock. He married Nancy Kazich on July 15, 1967. Chet worked as an earth science teacher at Algonquin Middle School, District 300 for 34 years. Prior to that he served in the U.S. Army for three years, most recently as a signal core instructor where he earned the National Defense Service Medal and Sharpshooter (Rifle) designations. He attended Woodstock Community High School where he participated in many plays and theatrical productions. He achieved his Bachelor of Arts in English and his Masters in Education from Northern Illinois University. Chet was also active in the theater as a member of the Woodstock Fine Arts Association, where he met his wife.

