The US Sun

Final three days to claim cash from $350million T-Mobile settlement as company hit by second huge data breach

THE deadline to score payments from the multimillion-dollar T-Mobile settlement is in just three days. Eligible customers can grab $25 cash payments, while California residents are entitled to $100. The telecommunications company agreed to settle the $350million lawsuit stemming from the 2021 criminal cyberattack. This is where a breach exposed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies

IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

3 Banking Mistakes to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

These could all leave you kicking yourself. The money you have in the bank most likely isn't money that landed there because you won the lottery or came upon an unexpected windfall. Rather, it's money you most likely worked for by toiling away at your job, and maybe even a side hustle on top of that.
GOBankingRates

4 Best Banks for International Travelers

Whether the world is your office or your playground, the last place you want to be is out of the country when you realize that your bank is unreliable, inaccessible or unfamiliar to customers...
TechCrunch

A network of knockoff apparel stores exposed 330,000 customer credit cards

Since January 6, a database containing hundreds of thousands of unencrypted credit card numbers and corresponding cardholders’ information was spilling onto the open web. At the time it was pulled offline on Tuesday, the database had about 330,000 credit card numbers, cardholder names, and full billing addresses — and rising in real-time as customers placed new orders. The data contained all the information that a criminal would need to make fraudulent transactions and purchases using a cardholder’s information.
TEXAS STATE
ZDNet

3 security gadgets I never leave home without

It only takes a second to be hacked or leak important data. Drop an unencrypted flash drive (here's an easy-to-use encrypted drive) or plug into the wrong outlet or click on a phishing link in a spam email and you could be in a world of trouble and not even know it.
The Independent

Martin Lewis issues warning to anyone who uses a debit card

TV personal finance expert Martin Lewis has warned debit card users to avoid spending beyond their current bank balance and relying on their overdraft too often.Speaking during an episode of ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show Live devoted entirely to debt, the expert explained that overdrafts are in fact one of the most expensive ways to borrow money and urged viewers to stay clear of debt by carrying out balance transfers to move expensive debts onto credit cards with 0 per cent interest.“Most consumer overdrafts are now 40 per cent, double a high street credit card, which means debit...
BBC

Warning to 100 funeral directors over price lists

One hundred funeral directors face the threat of being named and shamed if they fail to improve the transparency of their prices. A letter from the UK's competition authority warns them to improve after being found not to be complying with new rules on price lists. Consumer group Fairer Finance...

