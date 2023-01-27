ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tyre Nichols video sparks calls for another push on policing bills

WASHINGTON — Video of the beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers renewed calls for Congress to address law enforcement violence, but overhaul proposals from Democrats face familiar partisan hurdles this year. The graphic footage released Friday showed officers in Memphis, Tenn., following a traffic stop,...
MEMPHIS, TN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Firearm fans score another victory in fight to block N.J.’s new gun ban

A federal judge has expanded the number of areas where New Jersey cannot enforce its new gun ban, handing a victory to gun rights advocates who call the new law unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb on Monday issued a temporary restraining order preventing the state from prohibiting gun...
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy