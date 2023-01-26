Read full article on original website
Frankfort Comic-con returns for 6th year
Frankfort Comic-con returns for 6th year

Video games, music, a costume contest, and a Super Smash Bros. tournament headline Frankfort activities.
Kentucky road crews begin to prepare roads for coming ice storm
Kentucky road crews begin to prepare roads for coming ice storm

Kentucky road crews are beginning to prepare roads for the coming ice storm.
Morning weather forecast: 1/30/23
Morning weather forecast: 1/30/23

Kentucky weather today: Drizzle and clouds, wintry mix tonight.
Clark County launches app for parents to track school buses
Clark County launches app for parents to track school buses

A new smartphone app launched in Clark County will allow parents to track their kid's school bus.
Man found with gunshot wound near Stanton Way
Man found with gunshot wound near Stanton Way

Around 6:42 a.m., a man was seen near the 1900 block of Stanton Way with a gunshot wound. Officers were dispatched to the scene and the man was taken to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.
First ever UK fan fest takes place at Central Bank Center
First ever UK fan fest takes place at Central Bank Center

Fans were able to snag autographs and get pictures with Kentucky football and volleyball players while raising money for UK's athletic program.
Registration open for University of Kentucky’s Citizens Police Academy
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The University of Kentucky’s Police Department is uniquely connected to the Lexington area. This is because they are responsible for protecting students on campus and regular folks who visit campus like you and me. That’s why the department’s Citizens Police Academy is open...
1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott County
1 dead, 1 severely injured in crash on I-75 in Scott County

According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, one passenger has been pronounced dead at the scene and another is suffering from critical injuries.
Reactions from law enforcement in central Kentucky to Tyre Nichols video
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As the body camera footage of the Tyre Nichols altercation in Memphis made its way across mainstream media, the reactions to the contents of the video were felt all across the U.S. Here in central Kentucky, law enforcement made their stances and feelings surrounding...
Teen missing in Laurel County
Teen missing in Laurel County

Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road.
Lexington high school student-athletes petition to hire track & field staff back
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington’s Bryan Station High School has suddenly fired its track & field coaching staff, leaving parents and student-athletes wondering what’s next. The terminations happened within the last week and right in the middle of track & field’s indoor season. Parents, speaking...
Highest-earning zip codes in Lexington metro area
(STACKER) – The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from the 2019 median of $69,560, according to the U.S. Census’s annual analysis of income and poverty in the U.S. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities—the fallout of which continues today.
Texas woman indicted in conspiracy to steal $4 million from the city of Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Texas woman has been indicted after allegedly stealing millions of dollars in federal funds from the city of Lexington. According to the federal indictment, 24-year-old Shimea Maret McDonald, of Houston, conspired with others to engage in business email scams. The conspirators impersonated vendors in email communications with targeted entities and requested wire payments to a new bank account. One was opened in the name of Gretson Company LLC, a company established in Texas by managing member K.N., whose identity had been stolen.
Alzheimer’s drug studied at UK approved by FDA
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new drug being studied at the University of Kentucky has been approved by the FDA to treat Alzheimer’s. The drug, called lecanemab, works by removing a sticky protein from the brain that’s believed to cause the advancement of Alzheimer’s. “The...
Madison Central wrestling coach charged with assault, terroristic threatening
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Madison Central High School’s wrestling coach is facing multiple charges following an alleged domestic dispute, according to court documents. Chad Fyffe, 34, was arrested Sunday and charged with terroristic threatening, unlawful imprisonment, and domestic violence assault. According to the arrest citation, officers...
