LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Texas woman has been indicted after allegedly stealing millions of dollars in federal funds from the city of Lexington. According to the federal indictment, 24-year-old Shimea Maret McDonald, of Houston, conspired with others to engage in business email scams. The conspirators impersonated vendors in email communications with targeted entities and requested wire payments to a new bank account. One was opened in the name of Gretson Company LLC, a company established in Texas by managing member K.N., whose identity had been stolen.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO