A new McDonald’s is bringing more Big Macs to North Texas, this one in Denton County

Big Mac lovers have news to get excited about.

Construction is about to start on a new McDonald’s location in North Texas.

The restaurant at 3971 N. Loop 288 in Denton will be a traditional restaurant format at nearly 4,500 square feet. The location is near Sherman Drive and an existing Taco Bell and 7-Eleven store.

Construction on the $2 million restaurant is expected to begin in June and complete by October, according to project details.

The popular fast food chain began in the 1950s as a small restaurant that has since grown into more than 36,000 locations across 100 countries. Chicago-based McDonald’s Corporation will hold an earnings call on Jan. 31 to discuss fiscal year 2022 performance.