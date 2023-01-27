ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

A new McDonald’s is bringing more Big Macs to North Texas, this one in Denton County

By Jenny Rudolph
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZxKJl_0kSj0ka300

Big Mac lovers have news to get excited about.

Construction is about to start on a new McDonald’s location in North Texas.

The restaurant at 3971 N. Loop 288 in Denton will be a traditional restaurant format at nearly 4,500 square feet. The location is near Sherman Drive and an existing Taco Bell and 7-Eleven store.

Construction on the $2 million restaurant is expected to begin in June and complete by October, according to project details.

The popular fast food chain began in the 1950s as a small restaurant that has since grown into more than 36,000 locations across 100 countries. Chicago-based McDonald’s Corporation will hold an earnings call on Jan. 31 to discuss fiscal year 2022 performance.

Comments / 0

Related
tourcounsel.com

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton Gets Blast of Winter

A winter storm brought thunder, lightning and sleet to Denton on Monday. The University of North Texas closed as a precaution before the bulk of the bad weather moved across the area. "It looks good, but it doesn't feel good," UNT student Max Santana said. "I'm not a fan of...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Man shot, killed near Hurst elementary school

HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near a Hurst elementary school Sunday night.Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Jan. 29, police were sent to a shooting incident in the area of 500 E. Pecan St. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to HEB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not yet been released.At this time, police say no suspect(s) have been identified and that this investigation remains ongoing.
HURST, TX
fox4news.com

18-year-old killed in shooting at Carrollton beer and wine store

CARROLLTON, Texas - Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man outside a beer and wine store in Carrollton Saturday. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m., at Posco Beer and Wine on Josey Lane. Few details have been released, but police said the victim died from his...
CARROLLTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas' Biggest Restaurant Openings and Closings in January

January has been a busy month on the Dallas restaurant and bar scene. The biggest news for Midwestern hot dog fans is that Portillo's is now officially opened in The Colony. Will Dallas embrace this hot dog institution from Chicagoland? Lines consistently wrapped around the building indicate a resounding yes. Watch out Corn Dog City.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
21K+
Followers
630
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy