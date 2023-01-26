Read full article on original website
Prayer action held in North Rapid for man killed in officer-involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday, a prayer action was held in North Rapid to support the family of Ira Wright, and for anyone who recently lost a loved one. Wright was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 19. He was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. According to the Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick, the officers went to the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street when they encountered a person who took off running from them. During the chase, police say, the person reportedly pulled a gun on one of the officers.
More than quarter of Rapid City women's prison land purchase is not 'buildable'
State lawmakers are learning more about a proposed women’s prison in Rapid City. A bill to construct the prison is before the legislature this year. Last year, the state purchased a 20-acre plot to build the new facility. However, a quarter of the land is not usable for construction.
“Our families can rest.” Reactions to the verdict of the triple homicide case in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the jury declaring Arnson Absolu guilty on January 26 of three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 26-year-old Charles Red Willow, 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, and 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser, the courtroom gallery was overcome with relief upon hearing the statement. Witness testimonies concluded Tuesday and closing arguments were held Wednesday as the jury deliberated for around two days before reaching their verdict.
Law enforcement involved in 13 shootings in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting more than once a month in 2022, according to data from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Various law enforcement agencies were involved in a total of 13 shootings that were investigated by...
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
Two Rapid City schools secured following reported handgun nearby
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City police are searching for an individual with a handgun. On Friday, North Middle School and Knollwood Elementary were placed on secure status following a report of an individual walking near the Surfwood Apartments with a handgun. Police have yet to locate the...
One of Pennington County’s “Most Wanted” men arrested
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Friday evening, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of the “Most Wanted” men in the Black Hills area has been arrested. PCSO reported that Jake Michael Dimond was arrested and that his felony warrant was cancelled. The warrant for...
Rapid City Police looking for runaway Bismarck teen
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A teenage girl from Bismarck is being reported as a runaway after having last been seen on January 16 in Rapid City, SD at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. According to the teen’s mom, the girl, Emma Huska, is 16 years old, 5’6″, has brown eyes, and brown and red hair. […]
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a jury convicted Todd Deutsch, age 54, of Sturgis of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance following a four-day jury trial in Rapid City. The charges carry a mandatory minimum of at least 10 years up to a maximum penalty of life...
Check out Rapid City’s new logo
RAPID CITY, SD – The City’s Legal and Finance Committee will take up formal discussion of approving a City logo at Wednesday afternoon’s meeting – the next step in a detailed 18-month process to develop the City’s first-ever logo and marketing brand. A hearing on approving the new city logo is set for next Monday’s City Council meeting.
Woman faces DUI, possession of stolen vehicle charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman is behind bars Thursday morning, accused of stealing a car. Rapid City Police say it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Officers saw a car speeding westbound on Omaha Street. Police then learned that the car was stolen. Authorities followed the...
Parking and access adjusted as two major projects begin in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City officials are reminding the public about two major projects that are beginning construction Monday and will include adjustments to parking and access. Downtown Parking Structure. Effective Monday, and until further notice, contractors will be working on the south side of the first and...
The cold weather didn’t stop people from attending the All Ability Skate Day at Main Street Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The second annual All Ability Skate Day was held at the Main Street Square Ice Rink on Saturday, January 28. Even though it was cold and snowy, it didn’t stop people from showing up. Skating was free between noon and 4 p.m. What is...
“We’ve exhausted essentially every tool we have at our disposal:” How Rapid City officials are trying to reverse the trend of crime in the Surfwood and Maple area
Officials are set on reversing the trend of rising crime in the area. “It’s just been so frustrating and so demoralizing for the residents and for the police officers and for citizens at large to keep reading about this,” Mayor Steve Allender of Rapid City said. “The body count going up in our town, in our community, those things are damaging to Rapid City’s reputation. So I just want the community to know what we’re doing, and I want the community to acknowledge that we can do this together. We can work together to get this done. Believe me, no amount of criticism is going to make us do a better job, because we are literally doing everything.”
An icon in Rapid City, Firehouse Brewing Co. serves up history, beer and food
Firehouse Brewing Company is an icon in downtown Rapid City for 31 years. The building gets its name from it being a firehouse from 1915 until the 1980s. Firehouse Brewing Co. is South Dakota’s oldest brew pub. The establishment incorporates a number of different styles of beer, appealing to a wide base of customers.
Teens wanted in Rapid City burglary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a weekend burglary. Authorities say officers were called to a store on Jackson Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police arriving on the scene found several items were taken from the store.
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
Phase one of construction on the Rapid City downtown parking garage set to begin Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Phase one of renovations to the Rapid City downtown parking garage are set to begin on Monday, January 30. During this project, both staircases will be renovated and include a partial enclosure of the stairs to protect the structure and the people who use it.
Fatal wreck closes Hwy. 85
A two-vehicle accident south of Newcastle on Jan. 17 at 2:05 p.m. resulted in the death of a 71-year-old Denver man, according to Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The accident occurred around milepost 85 in Niobrara County, closing the highway for several hours. Vladimir Perlin was driving...
Bundle up, it is going to remain cold for a few more days.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Artic air is in the forecast for tonight as lows dip well into the negatives where a wind chill advisory will remain in effect until Monday afternoon. Make sure to bundle up and give your vehicle extra time to warm up as highs will only be in the single digits with a few areas only warming up to 10 degrees with a light breeze making it feel much colder.
