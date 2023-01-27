Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Expected to Start Monday Morning | 1/29 AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning winds are gusty as that cold front passes through Texoma. Winds should calm down later in the day, but chilly temperatures will only reach the low 40s today. Wind chills will be even colder, with feel like temperatures in the upper 20s.
“How are the roads?” Wichita Falls officials prep for winter weather
The winter storm is here bringing with it sleet and freezing rain and the potential for hazardous travel conditions.
Winter Weather Closings and Delays for Wichita Falls, TX
The National Weather Service is issuing a winter storm warning for Wichita Falls and the surrounding until Wednesday, February 1st at noon. With poor weather conditions expected, it is recommended to keep a close eye on weather and road conditions and to avoid traveling if possible. A list of school closures and other business delays can be found on the KAUZ News Channel 6 and KFDX Channel 3 official Facebook pages.
Ice and sleet could fall in Texoma and Wichita Falls next week
A blast of Artic air is on the way with a strong cold front and it may bring some winter precipitation along with it on Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023.
Lawton Public Schools Announces Remote Day
Oklahoma is in for a full week of winter weather this week! Lawton Public Schools recently announced that they will have a Remote Day January 31, 2023. As of 3:45 p.m. Jan. 30, 2023, no other days for Lawton Public Schools have been announced for remote learning. Winter Weather Outlook...
After Hours with Cade Episode 3: Chloe Montana
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton is the fifth largest city in the state, but breaking into the music industry as a musician living in Oklahoma can be a harrowing feat. On After Hours with Cade, we sit with local artists to discuss Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma’s impact on their career and how it’s helped shape their artistry.
Family home deemed total loss after fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton home is a total loss after it caught fire on Friday, January 27. Remarkably, everyone inside the home was able to escape with no injuries, including the house pets. The home on Landmark Street near Medicine Park was left in ruins. Comanche County Emergency...
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three children died in an overnight fire on January 29, officials confirmed Monday. UPDATE 4:20 p.m.: Assistant State Fire Marshal James Fullingim has released officials details into the fatal overnight fire in Davidson. According to the release, the fire was initially reported around 10 p.m. on...
More Store Closings at the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.
If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, there are more stores closing at the Central Plaza in Lawton, Fort Sill. It seems more and more retailers are exiting the old mall to open elsewhere or to leave town. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT NEW STORES HAVE CLOSED AT CENTRAL...
MacArthur High School Crowns Mr. MHS 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - MacArthur High School held its annual Mr. MHS Assembly to determine which senior will be crowned the top senior male, a role model for other students, on Friday, January 27. The theme for this year was The Rise of the Highlander, Episode 2023 of the Star...
Don’t Expect Trader Joe’s or Whole Foods in Lawton Anytime Soon
In all the talks last week about stores that are or have closed in Lawton's mall, the topic ignited a debate on local social media about rumors and wishful thinking. The big story being the last of the mall "anchor" stores that are rumored to be leaving for greener, more affordable and convenient pastures, the wish list of future Lawton businesses quickly grew beyond any chance of seeing those prayers answered.
A New Restaurant is Coming to the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.
Get ready, a brand new restaurant is coming to Lawton, Fort Sill. It will be located downtown at the Central Plaza in the old White Buffalo location. That's great news, but it gets even better. It's opening very soon!. So what is the new restaurant and what will they be...
Soldiers back home after deployment
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Approximately 200 soldiers came back from deployment Monday evening. Soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery were deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. But after such a long way away, many of them were thrilled to be back with their...
‘Star Wars’ actor connects with fans in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Star Wars fans probably remember the character “Boba Fett”. Lawton community members had the chance to meet the actor who brought the beloved character to life. Daniel Logan is best known for his portrayal in the 2002 film, Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of...
Oklahoma Blood Institute hosts ‘Blood Bowl’ in partnership with Lawton Public Schools
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute partnered with Lawton Public Schools in hosting a “Blood Bowl” Saturday, January 28. The event was a challenge between the three local high schools. Each person who donated blood got the chance to vote for their favorite school. The school...
U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Marshalls Service identified a man arrested in Lawton Thursday night. The Lawton Police Department assisted Marshalls in the arrest of 21 year old Chase Buchanan. Marshalls arrested him on three warrants out of Canadian County from 2020 and 2021, including charges of discharging a...
Fort Sill graduates roughly 150 soldiers from Basic Training
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Good news from Fort Sill, officials say roughly 150 trainees graduated basic training on Friday. Fort Sill held a ceremony at the Cache Creek Chapel. The soldiers will now go on to various Advanced Individual Training Schools which include Field and Air Defense Artillery, the medical field, and intelligence.
Lawton Public Schools hosting events all February long for Black History Month
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In honor of Black History Month, Lawton Public Schools will be hosting a multitude of events throughout February to celebrate. 7News spoke with Dr. Regina DeLoach, the director of diversity and inclusion for Lawton Public Schools, about a few of those upcoming events. From 6 p.m....
Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill Blvd and Birch Ave. According to a release, police say the victim has been identifed as Joe Sawyer. Sawyer was found inside the residence at 1102 NW Birch Ave. dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday.
3 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wichita County in January
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported three new COVID-19 related deaths. According to their website, from January 20 to January 26, 2023, the Health District reported 110 new cases, three deaths, 15 hospitalizations, and 157 recoveries. There are five new cases that are up-to-date on their vaccinations. There are […]
