Missouri mom convicted of killing her infant twins
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter. Twenty-eight-year-old Maya Caston was convicted Friday of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment. Prosecutors argued that Caston’s lack of action to get care for the babies showed that she caused the deaths. And her extensive internet searches for miscarriages and abortion methods before she gave birth demonstrated that she didn’t want the babies. Caston told the jury that she had planned to give the babies up for adoption at a doctor’s appointment three days after they were born, but by that time, the babies had died after not eating.
‘I was freaked out’ Arrow hits Missouri home weeks after another arrow found in next-door-neighbor’s yard
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — It’s not something you expect to see in your backyard or on your house. Two arrows were found by next-door neighbors in a neighborhood in St. John in St. Louis County. One arrow was found in a yard in late November, another could be seen sticking out of the back of a house this week.
Tracking brutal cold today with light freezing drizzle possible
TODAY: Conditions will be drastically different than the start of the weekend with morning temperatures in the teens. Some folks in northeastern Missouri saw light ice accumulation overnight but no road impacts are expected Sunday. Highs today remain below freezing thanks to cloudy skies and wind chills will be in the teens through the afternoon. Low clouds could produce light freezing drizzle in a line from the Lake to Mexico and areas southeastward today.
Tracking chances for slick roads and a colder week ahead
TONIGHT: Another round of a freezing drizzle/rain mix is heading into the forecast area late tonight. The highest chances for Missouri are just to the south of us, but that doesn't mean we are completely out of it. Amounts are less that 1/10th of an inch once again, but because of the fact that surfaces have had such a long time to cool off, we could see stronger effects. Overnight, the chances for slick spots rise, and stay into Monday morning, so make sure to drive a bit more carefully late tonight into the Monday morning commute.
Tracking frigid wind chills by tomorrow morning
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper single digits to low teens. Wind chills in the low single digits. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills in the teens. EXTENDED: Patchy sleet is possible through this evening along I-44, but the wort of...
Tracking a drastic shift in temperatures for the week
TONIGHT: Our area will experience winds of 12-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 as a cold front moves in. Along with this, Columbia could start seeing light showers late tonight, which will shift into freezing rain and snow later in the night. As for totals and affects, I'm not expecting much, as total freezing rain accumulation is less than 1/10th of an inch. If we see any snow, it'll be a light dusting, but still make sure to drive careful tomorrow morning.
