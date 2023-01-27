ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Asia's Chipmakers Fall as Samsung Sees Worst Quarterly Profit in 8 Years

South Korean conglomerate Samsung Electronics saw its worst profit decline since the third quarter of 2014. Stocks of chipmakers in Asia saw losses as Samsung went against expectations and announced to continue capital expenditure in the upcoming year. Shares of semiconductors in Asia fell as South Korean chip giant Samsung...
The Federal Reserve Is Likely to Hike Interest Rates Again. What That Means for You

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike rates by a smaller one-quarter of a percentage point at this week's policy meeting as inflation starts to ease. Still, another interest rate increase will make borrowing more expensive. Here's what that means for your wallet. The Federal Reserve is widely expected...
Treasury Yields Decline as Investors Await Fed Meeting

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors awaited the start of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting later in the day and fretted over its policy outcome. At 3:55 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by more than two basis points to 3.5253%. Meanwhile, the policy sensitive 2-year Treasury yield fell by almost four basis points and was last trading at 4.2218%.
Jim Chanos: Bear Market Is Doing Something Unheard of in My Career

Famed short seller Jim Chanos sees an alarming trend in the market. "I've been on the Street [since] 1980 [and] not one bear market has ever traded above nine times to 14 times the previous peak earnings," the Chanos & Co. founder told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday. His latest...
