‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Stock Futures Fall on Tuesday, But S&P 500 Headed for Best January Since 2019
Stock futures declined Tuesday as traders wrap up what has been a strong month for equities. Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped 0.3%, while futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, or 95 points. Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 0.5%. Those moves build on Monday's declines. The Dow...
Asia's Chipmakers Fall as Samsung Sees Worst Quarterly Profit in 8 Years
South Korean conglomerate Samsung Electronics saw its worst profit decline since the third quarter of 2014. Stocks of chipmakers in Asia saw losses as Samsung went against expectations and announced to continue capital expenditure in the upcoming year. Shares of semiconductors in Asia fell as South Korean chip giant Samsung...
China's January Factory Activity Returns to Growth as Economists Cheer Its Reopening
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.1 in January, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. "This set of PMI data confirmed that earlier reopening and peak infections have set the stage for a broad-based economic recovery," Citi economists wrote in a note. China's factory...
IMF Hikes Global Growth Forecast as Inflation Cools and Household Spending Surprises
The International Monetary Fund said the global economy will grow 2.9% this year. This represents a 0.2 percentage point improvement from its previous forecast in October. However, it said that revised number would still mean a fall from an expansion of 3.4% in 2022. IMF calculations say that about 84%...
The Federal Reserve Is Likely to Hike Interest Rates Again. What That Means for You
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike rates by a smaller one-quarter of a percentage point at this week's policy meeting as inflation starts to ease. Still, another interest rate increase will make borrowing more expensive. Here's what that means for your wallet. The Federal Reserve is widely expected...
Nearly a Year on From the Supposed Russian Exodus, Most Major Companies Have Yet to Withdraw
A report documented a total of 2,405 subsidiaries owned by 1,404 EU and G-7 companies that were active in Russia at the time of the first military incursion into Ukraine. By November 2022, fewer than 9% had divested at least one subsidiary in Russia, and the research team noted that these divestment rates barely changed over the fourth quarter of 2022.
Euro Zone Economy Posts Surprise Expansion in the Fourth Quarter, Curbing Recession Fears
Preliminary Eurostat data released Tuesday showed the euro zone grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter. Economists had pointed to a 0.1% contraction over the same period, according to Reuters. Energy prices cooled off in the latter part of 2022, bringing some relief to the euro zone's broader economic performance. The...
Treasury Yields Decline as Investors Await Fed Meeting
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors awaited the start of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting later in the day and fretted over its policy outcome. At 3:55 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by more than two basis points to 3.5253%. Meanwhile, the policy sensitive 2-year Treasury yield fell by almost four basis points and was last trading at 4.2218%.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. NXP Semiconductors — Shares of NXP Semiconductors dropped 3% in extended trading after its revenue outlook for the first quarter fell short of analysts' expectations, according to FactSet. The company upped its dividend and posted a slight fourth-quarter revenue beat.
Jim Chanos: Bear Market Is Doing Something Unheard of in My Career
Famed short seller Jim Chanos sees an alarming trend in the market. "I've been on the Street [since] 1980 [and] not one bear market has ever traded above nine times to 14 times the previous peak earnings," the Chanos & Co. founder told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday. His latest...
UBS Gets a Boost From Higher Rates, But Lower Client Activity Brings Down Revenues
UBS reported $1.7 billion of net income for the fourth quarter of last year, bringing its full-year profit to $7.6 billion in 2022. "The rate environment is helping the business on one side, and that offsets some of the lower activity that we see on the investment side," CEO Ralph Hamers told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Tuesday.
General Motors Is Set to Report Earnings Before the Bell. Here's What Wall Street Expects
DETROIT — General Motors is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings before the bell Tuesday. Here's what Wall Street is expecting, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates:. Adjusted earnings per share: $1.69. Revenue: $40.65 billion. GM in November tightened its projected range for 2022 adjusted earnings to between $13.5 billion...
Boeing Plans to Add a New 737 Max Production Line to Meet Strong Demand
Boeing plans to add the new 737 Max production line in the second half of 2024. Boeing's Everett, Washington, factory also houses reworking facilities for the 787 Dreamliner. Boeing and rival Airbus have struggled to ramp up output to meet airline demand. Boeing said it plans to add a fourth...
US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies in Avalanche in Japan
A U.S. freestyle skier has died after being caught in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, his family confirmed. Kyle Smaine, a skier based in Lake Tahoe, California, had traveled to Japan for the "unbelievable snow quality," according to a recent post on his Instagram account. "This is what brings...
