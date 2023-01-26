ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Danny Flippin
4d ago

Good I am sick and tired of these protesters as called being slapped on the wrist and put back out the street Good job by Governor Brian Kemp calling in the National Guard

Justice for all
4d ago

Better late than never. I'm all for a peaceful protest, in the past few years they went for burning, looting and murdering, because they knew they had a free ticket out. No justice no peace song and dance is a criminal act. The more they did that the more it takes away from a cause. Basically, the government didn't care to resolve the problem. They just wanted the votes. Law and order is the way to go. Plus the protestors got paid to act the fool. Thank you Kemp for doing your job.⚖️

Jennifer
4d ago

Considering the guy that was killed wasn’t even from this country much less another state

