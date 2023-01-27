Read full article on original website
NBC Chicago
Asia's Chipmakers Fall as Samsung Sees Worst Quarterly Profit in 8 Years
South Korean conglomerate Samsung Electronics saw its worst profit decline since the third quarter of 2014. Stocks of chipmakers in Asia saw losses as Samsung went against expectations and announced to continue capital expenditure in the upcoming year. Shares of semiconductors in Asia fell as South Korean chip giant Samsung...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Stock Futures Fall on Tuesday, But S&P 500 Headed for Best January Since 2019
Stock futures declined Tuesday as traders wrap up what has been a strong month for equities. Futures tied to the S&P 500 dipped 0.3%, while futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, or 95 points. Nasdaq-100 futures dropped 0.5%. Those moves build on Monday's declines. The Dow...
European Markets 0.9% Lower; Euro Zone GDP Beats Estimates
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets slid further Tuesday despite euro zone growth figures coming in ahead of estimates. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index extended earlier losses to trade down 0.9% following the release of the data, which showed the euro zone economy grew 0.1% in the last quarter of 2022.
Jim Chanos: Bear Market Is Doing Something Unheard of in My Career
Famed short seller Jim Chanos sees an alarming trend in the market. "I've been on the Street [since] 1980 [and] not one bear market has ever traded above nine times to 14 times the previous peak earnings," the Chanos & Co. founder told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday. His latest...
General Motors Is Set to Report Earnings Before the Bell. Here's What Wall Street Expects
DETROIT — General Motors is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings before the bell Tuesday. Here's what Wall Street is expecting, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates:. Adjusted earnings per share: $1.69. Revenue: $40.65 billion. GM in November tightened its projected range for 2022 adjusted earnings to between $13.5 billion...
China's January Factory Activity Returns to Growth as Economists Cheer Its Reopening
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.1 in January, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. "This set of PMI data confirmed that earlier reopening and peak infections have set the stage for a broad-based economic recovery," Citi economists wrote in a note. China's factory...
China Stocks Are Close to Bull Market Highs After Returning From Lunar New Year Break
The CSI 300, which tracks stocks of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed at 4,201.35 — up 19.7 % from its recent low of 3,508.70 seen on Oct. 31 last year. "China's savings glut many taken as a sign of extreme risk aversion can be the...
McDonald's Is About to Report Earnings. Here's What to Expect
McDonald's is set to report fourth-quarter earnings before the bell. Wall Street expects McDonald's to post earnings per share of $2.45 and revenue of $5.69 billion. The fast food company is considered a bellwether for consumer spending trends. McDonald's is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings before the bell Tuesday.
