Asia's Chipmakers Fall as Samsung Sees Worst Quarterly Profit in 8 Years

South Korean conglomerate Samsung Electronics saw its worst profit decline since the third quarter of 2014. Stocks of chipmakers in Asia saw losses as Samsung went against expectations and announced to continue capital expenditure in the upcoming year. Shares of semiconductors in Asia fell as South Korean chip giant Samsung...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
European Markets 0.9% Lower; Euro Zone GDP Beats Estimates

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets slid further Tuesday despite euro zone growth figures coming in ahead of estimates. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index extended earlier losses to trade down 0.9% following the release of the data, which showed the euro zone economy grew 0.1% in the last quarter of 2022.
Jim Chanos: Bear Market Is Doing Something Unheard of in My Career

Famed short seller Jim Chanos sees an alarming trend in the market. "I've been on the Street [since] 1980 [and] not one bear market has ever traded above nine times to 14 times the previous peak earnings," the Chanos & Co. founder told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday. His latest...
McDonald's Is About to Report Earnings. Here's What to Expect

McDonald's is set to report fourth-quarter earnings before the bell. Wall Street expects McDonald's to post earnings per share of $2.45 and revenue of $5.69 billion. The fast food company is considered a bellwether for consumer spending trends. McDonald's is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings before the bell Tuesday.
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

