ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Strangulation prevention training at Shasta Lake Community Center

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Strangulation is one of the most lethal forms of domestic violence and sexual assault. For that reason, Pathways to Hope for Children partnered up with First 5 Shasta and One Safe Place for a two-day training course to teach strategies to properly assess nonfatal strangulation.
SHASTA LAKE, CA
krcrtv.com

'Police accountability' protest planned in Redding Thursday

REDDING, Calif. — In wake of the recent video of a Redding Police Officer "forcefully stepping on the head of the suspect," some residents have organized a protest at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. They said the 'peaceful assembly' is being formed to demand that all police officers...
REDDING, CA
activenorcal.com

City of Redding Announces Project to Protect Spawning Fish Species in the Sacramento River

The City of Redding is partnering on a project to construct a new Chinook Salmon and Steelhead Trout spawning habitat underneath the Market Street Bridge. The effort, led by the Sacramento River Settlement Contractors and Reclamation District 108, will add more than 8,000 tons of gravel to the Sacramento River – the equivalent of 10 football fields. The project, expected to be complete in mid-February, will provide critical support to endangered fish populations.
REDDING, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia

Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

State Route 299 reopens following downed tree east of Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, 10:15 a.m. Caltrans says traffic is returning to normal after a downed tree blocked State Route 299 near Oak Run Rd., east of Redding, Monday morning. ORIGINAL, 9:45 a.m. State Route 299 east of Redding is blocked due to a downed tree on Monday...
REDDING, CA
activenorcal.com

Mount Shasta Put on a Stunning Lenticular Cloud Show this Week

As another winter storm began rolling through Northern California, the typical alien clouds also began moving over Mount Shasta. It brought a dazzling show to any onlookers this week. Shasta is home to some of the most beautiful and fascinating cloud movements on the planet. The mountain is known to...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

SCSO recovers thousands of dollars of vehicles and property stolen from Igo home

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they have recovered around $121,300 worth of vehicles and property from a home in Igo since Wednesday. Deputies say that on Wednesday the SCSO was contacted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office about a possible stolen truck. Deputies responded to a home in the Trinity Alps Preserve and discovered that a home had been burglarized.
IGO, CA
krcrtv.com

Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to run over her partner at Win-River Casino

REDDING, CA. — Shasta County Sheriffs have arrested a woman who allegedly attempted to run her partner over at Win-River Casino. The incident occurred Friday, January 27th, at 10 p.m., when Shasta County deputies were dispatched to reports of an assault at Redding's Win-River Casino. According to the Sheriff's Office, it all started when 26-year old Britney Matthews arrived with her partner to the Win-River Casino's parking lot. Once both got out of the vehicle, deputies say Matthews began assaulting her partner, who tried to walk away from her.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding fire crews respond to second structure fire in same day

REDDING, CA. — Another structure fire broke out in Redding earlier today; this time, along Parkview Avenue. The fire sparked in a home's garage area around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 29th, but fire crews were able to quickly contain the blaze. According to the Redding Fire Department, the...
REDDING, CA
FOX40

Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley

(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

Two people arrested after probation search of drug house in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Anderson on Friday after a probation search of a home revealed evidence of drug sales and elder abuse. The Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search on the home of 57-year-old Gary Wayne Mitts on Friday afternoon—a local man on felony probation for selling heroin.
ANDERSON, CA
krcrtv.com

Felons caught with 170+ pounds of cannabis, meth during probation search in Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — Two felony probationers were arrested on Wednesday following a probation search of their home in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Detectives and Problem Oriented Policing Team searched a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive. Following their search, the APD said the teams found 173 pounds of cannabis and around 2 ounces of meth.
ANDERSON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy