'We're very eager to get back to the table,' RFD waiting on city amid contract talks
REDDING, Calif. — It has been nearly one month since Redding Fire’s labor contract expired with the city, and members of the fire union tell KRCR they are anxious to get back to the negotiation table. Last week, KRCR shared details of the talks from the city’s perspective,...
Shasta County News In Brief: Concerns About RPD Violence And A Brief History of Shasta County Voting Processes￼
Police Chief Bill Schueller placed an officer on paid leave after a concerning community video surfaced. And Shasta County’s top election official, Cathy Darling Allen, responds to Shasta County Supervisor Patrick Jones on the history of Shasta County Voting.
Shasta Board of Supervisors votes to support Win-River's relocation plan to Strawberry Fields
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to support the Redding Rancheria's plan to relocate the Win-River Resort & Casino to Strawberry Fields. Strawberry Fields, which is located west of Interstate 5 just south of South Bonnyview Road, will see the new casino be...
Strangulation prevention training at Shasta Lake Community Center
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Strangulation is one of the most lethal forms of domestic violence and sexual assault. For that reason, Pathways to Hope for Children partnered up with First 5 Shasta and One Safe Place for a two-day training course to teach strategies to properly assess nonfatal strangulation.
'Police accountability' protest planned in Redding Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — In wake of the recent video of a Redding Police Officer "forcefully stepping on the head of the suspect," some residents have organized a protest at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. They said the 'peaceful assembly' is being formed to demand that all police officers...
City of Redding Announces Project to Protect Spawning Fish Species in the Sacramento River
The City of Redding is partnering on a project to construct a new Chinook Salmon and Steelhead Trout spawning habitat underneath the Market Street Bridge. The effort, led by the Sacramento River Settlement Contractors and Reclamation District 108, will add more than 8,000 tons of gravel to the Sacramento River – the equivalent of 10 football fields. The project, expected to be complete in mid-February, will provide critical support to endangered fish populations.
Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia
Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
Redding Police Chief addresses officer under investigation following intense arrest
REDDING. Calif. — After footage circulated on social media from a bystander at an arrest, RPD stated an officer was seen 'forcefully stepping on the head of the suspect.' The video has caused some Redding locals to ask the question, where are the body cameras?. Redding Police Chief Bill...
Mass shootings bring up gun safety debates; how to educate yourself on the topic
REDDING, Calif. — In the wake of mass shootings across California, Democrats and Republicans have been talking about gun control and gun safety. Three mass shootings occurred in California over the span of just eight days resulting in the death of 24 people. Governor Gavin Newsom shared his frustrations about the situation.
State Route 299 reopens following downed tree east of Redding
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, 10:15 a.m. Caltrans says traffic is returning to normal after a downed tree blocked State Route 299 near Oak Run Rd., east of Redding, Monday morning. ORIGINAL, 9:45 a.m. State Route 299 east of Redding is blocked due to a downed tree on Monday...
Mount Shasta Put on a Stunning Lenticular Cloud Show this Week
As another winter storm began rolling through Northern California, the typical alien clouds also began moving over Mount Shasta. It brought a dazzling show to any onlookers this week. Shasta is home to some of the most beautiful and fascinating cloud movements on the planet. The mountain is known to...
SCSO recovers thousands of dollars of vehicles and property stolen from Igo home
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they have recovered around $121,300 worth of vehicles and property from a home in Igo since Wednesday. Deputies say that on Wednesday the SCSO was contacted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office about a possible stolen truck. Deputies responded to a home in the Trinity Alps Preserve and discovered that a home had been burglarized.
SCSO arrests woman for possible attempted homicide at Win-River Casino parking lot Friday
REDDING, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that they arrested a woman after receiving a report of an assault with a car at the Win-River Casino at 2100 Redding Rancheria Rd. in Redding on Friday at around 10:01 a.m. Deputies contacted the victim and Britney Matthew, 26....
Redding firefighters stop structure fire; provide warnings about dangerous winds
REDDING, CA. — Firefighters with the Redding Fire Department have been able to successfully knock down a structure fire at a barn near the Win-River Casino minimart, along the 2400 block of Vandiver Lane. The fire was reported around 12 p.m. on Sunday, January 29th. When the Redding Fire...
Woman arrested after allegedly attempting to run over her partner at Win-River Casino
REDDING, CA. — Shasta County Sheriffs have arrested a woman who allegedly attempted to run her partner over at Win-River Casino. The incident occurred Friday, January 27th, at 10 p.m., when Shasta County deputies were dispatched to reports of an assault at Redding's Win-River Casino. According to the Sheriff's Office, it all started when 26-year old Britney Matthews arrived with her partner to the Win-River Casino's parking lot. Once both got out of the vehicle, deputies say Matthews began assaulting her partner, who tried to walk away from her.
Redding fire crews respond to second structure fire in same day
REDDING, CA. — Another structure fire broke out in Redding earlier today; this time, along Parkview Avenue. The fire sparked in a home's garage area around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 29th, but fire crews were able to quickly contain the blaze. According to the Redding Fire Department, the...
Red Bluff celebrates first Chinese Lunar New Year in over 80 years
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year bright and early Saturday morning. At 8 a.m., people from all over gathered on Main Street in Red Bluff to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, while also recognizing the rich history that lies in Red Bluff.
Sub-freezing temperatures coming to the Sacramento Valley
(KTXL) — Much of the Sacramento Valley is expected to see temperatures drop to near-freezing or below-freezing temperatures at the beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service. On Monday, the northern portion of the valley near Redding and Red Bluff will see the beginning of the cold weather move in. Redding will […]
Two people arrested after probation search of drug house in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two people were arrested in Anderson on Friday after a probation search of a home revealed evidence of drug sales and elder abuse. The Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Problem Oriented Police Unit (POP) conducted a probation search on the home of 57-year-old Gary Wayne Mitts on Friday afternoon—a local man on felony probation for selling heroin.
Felons caught with 170+ pounds of cannabis, meth during probation search in Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — Two felony probationers were arrested on Wednesday following a probation search of their home in Anderson. Officials with the Anderson Police Department (APD) said their Detectives and Problem Oriented Policing Team searched a home on the 3600 block of Webster Drive. Following their search, the APD said the teams found 173 pounds of cannabis and around 2 ounces of meth.
