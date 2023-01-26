Read full article on original website
WOWT
Monday Jan. 30 COVID-19 update: 2 deaths in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department updated its COVID-19 summary at 11:30 a.m. Friday;...
foxnebraska.com
CDC awarded grants to three nursing schools to help with nursing shortage at state schools
OMAHA, Neb. — There is an urgent nursing shortage in Nebraska schools. The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Nursing has been awarded a $915,163 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) subcontract through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for its new School Nurse Scholars (SNS) program, which addresses the shortage in the state.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol says missing Plattsmouth woman found dead
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — A 68-year-old woman who was reported missing from Plattsmouth was found dead. Patricia Lanam, who had dementia, was last seen late Friday night. The Nebraska State Patrol later issued a missing, endangered advisory. Plattsmouth police announced Sunday evening on Facebook that the 68-year-old was "located." The...
New details in Cari Allen murder investigation revealed in court
Monday was at a pre-trial hearing for Aldrick Scott, who is facing a first-degree murder charge for the murder of Cari Allen and two other charges.
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes after receiving threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron will be closed again on Tuesday after a threat. Officials say the school received the threat on Friday, leading to an investigation with Thayer County law enforcement. In a press release Saturday, the school said an increased police presence...
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools program staffer hurt by middle-school student with knife
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools notified staff and student families about an incident Monday that left a staffer injured. Michaela Jackson, director of the OPS Secondary Success Program, said in the letter that staff “responded immediately” to a “disturbance” in a hallway. “It was...
KETV.com
'Changing the scales of justice': New data highlights disparities in Nebraska evictions
OMAHA, Neb. — If a Nebraskan is facing eviction and doesn't have legal counsel, they will lose their home or apartment. That’s the message from lawyers asa new report to the Unicameral shows the disparity in legal representation between tenants and landlords. Data collected shows only about 9%...
reviewofoptometry.com
Nebraska Introduces Bill to Allow Optometrists to Perform SLT
If LB 216 is passed, Nebraska will become the 11th state to allow optometrists to perform SLT. Photo: Nathan Lighthizer, OD. Click image to enlarge. Though the year is young, states have already set efforts in motion to push scope expansion legislation for optometrists. Advocates in one trailblazing state, Nebraska, are actively working to pass a bill (LB 216) this year that would allow the state’s ODs to perform selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT), a non-invasive intraocular pressure (IOP)-lowering procedure that’s increasingly being recognized as a first-line treatment for glaucoma. The bill was introduced on January 10th and since has been voted on by the state’s Board of Health and heard by Nebraska Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, where it’s now awaiting committee member votes.
doniphanherald.com
Once a leader in national weather networks, Nebraska's underfunded systems now struggling
OMAHA — Brush fires in canyons and creek beds are dangerous to fight. Hard to reach, tough to escape. So Oklahoma Volunteer Fire Chief Charlie Starbuck kept a careful eye over the 30-plus firefighters tamping down a fire in a draw near the Texas/Oklahoma border. A wind shift was...
klkntv.com
Longtime Lancaster County deputy dies after battle with cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A retired deputy who served over 30 years with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has died. The sheriff’s office says retired deputy Albert Cherry died Monday at the age of 79 after a years-long battle with cancer. Cherry served from 1977 until his...
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Sunday at about 2:00 am, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 24-year-old Ryan J Hess of Omaha, NE for alleged DWI and failure to maintain a single lane. He was processed and released. At about...
iheart.com
Nebraska Park Controlled Burn Scheduled
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is letting the public know that crews are scheduled to burn tree and brush piles on the west side of Ash Hollow State Historical Park on Tuesday. Game and Parks says the burn will be conducted in conjunction with local fire departments. Ash Hollow...
WOWT
Four months after motorcyclist killed, OPD traffic unit still searching for answers
PACE, the Omaha Police athletic league, says it is cooperating with -- but not the target of -- a criminal investigation related to the searching of Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo's home. "Parental Bill of Rights" hits unicameral floor Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha teachers union is sounding...
WOWT
Two OPD officers shot near 53rd & Center, third person dead
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha Police officers were shot late Monday night responding to a burglary in progress call. The officers were called to Dino Storage near 53rd and Center streets around 10:30 p.m. According to OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer, an employee at the storage facility let the officers...
