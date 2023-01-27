Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
China's January Factory Activity Returns to Growth as Economists Cheer Its Reopening
China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 50.1 in January, above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. "This set of PMI data confirmed that earlier reopening and peak infections have set the stage for a broad-based economic recovery," Citi economists wrote in a note. China's factory...
NBC Miami
Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of Fed Meeting
U.S. Treasury yields climbed Monday as investors awaited the start of the Federal Reserve's first meeting of the year on Tuesday and considered the outlook for the economy. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up more than two basis points to 3.544%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading nearly four basis points higher at 4.246%.
NBC Miami
UBS Gets a Boost From Higher Interest Rates, But Warns of ‘Uncertain' Year Ahead
UBS reported $1.7 billion of net income for the fourth quarter of last year, bringing its full-year profit to $7.6 billion in 2022. "The rate environment is helping the business on one side, and that offsets some of the lower activity that we see on the investment side," CEO Ralph Hamers told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Tuesday.
NBC Miami
Euro Zone Economy Posts Surprise Expansion in the Fourth Quarter, Curbing Recession Fears
Preliminary Eurostat data released Tuesday showed the euro zone grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter. Economists had pointed to a 0.1% contraction over the same period, according to Reuters. Energy prices cooled off in the latter part of 2022, bringing some relief to the euro zone's broader economic performance. The...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. NXP Semiconductors — Shares of NXP Semiconductors dropped 3% in extended trading after its revenue outlook for the first quarter fell short of analysts' expectations, according to FactSet. The company upped its dividend and posted a slight fourth-quarter revenue beat.
NBC Miami
Charts Suggest the S&P 500 Is Nearing a ‘Decisive' Moment, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer said the benchmark S&P 500 could be at a pivotal moment this week. The S&P fell on Monday ahead of a packed week of earnings and a potential interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said the benchmark S&P 500 could...
NBC Miami
Europe's Crackdown on Big Tech Omitted TikTok — But Now That's Set to Change
Unlike its larger American peers, TikTok hasn't faced the kinds of mega fines or legal penalties that Google, Facebook-owner Meta or Amazon have in the EU over the years. TikTok has stayed out of regulatory scrutiny partly because it's kept out of the crosshairs of commercial interests in Europe. That...
NBC Miami
Apple's Expected to Post Its First Revenue Decline Since 2019 on Thursday
Apple reports December quarter earnings on Thursday, and there are a lot of factors pointing to the company's first year-over-year revenue decline since 2019's March quarter. It was hard to find Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in stores during the holiday shopping season, for example. The...
NBC Miami
Top U.S., Chinese and Russian Officials Tour Africa as Global Charm Offensive Gathers Pace
Yellen met with South African officials including President Cyril Ramaphosa last week, just days after the country's Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor stood alongside Lavrov and vowed to strengthen bilateral relations between Pretoria and Moscow. In the backdrop of Yellen's trip is Washington's concern about its waning influence on a continent...
NBC Miami
UPS Revenue Falls Short of Expectations Despite Growth in U.S. Business
UPS reported mixed fourth-quarter results, beating Wall Street's expectations on earnings but missing on revenue. The shipping company saw revenue dip in its international and supply chain segments as it sees volume declines. UPS offered guidance slightly below analysts' expectations for the year. United Parcel Service on Tuesday morning reported...
NBC Miami
Renault Slashes Nissan Stake as the Automakers Overhaul Their Decades-Long Alliance
Automobile giants Renault and Nissan have agreed a sweeping restructure of their decades-long alliance, in place since 1999. As part of the overhaul, Renault will transfer 28.4% of Nissan shares into a French trust. Automobile giants Renault and Nissan on Monday agreed to restructure their decades-long alliance, in a move...
NBC Miami
Op-Ed: Keep an Eye on Medical Technology and Alternative Energy Sectors
There is pent-up post-pandemic demand for medical technology, which bodes well for the sector's stocks, says Andrew Graham, founder and managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. Investors should also watch the alternative energy field, as more governments commit funds. The usual go-to for investors seeking safety — consumer staples —...
NBC Miami
London's Luxury Home Sellers Turn to WhatsApp as Private Sales Surge
A growing number of Londoners are opting for novel means of buying and selling their properties, with WhatsApp emerging as a new home for luxury listings. Off-market home sales surged in the British capital in the final three months of 2022, accounting for more than one-in-five (22.3%) transactions, according to Hamptons International.
NBC Miami
McDonald's Is About to Report Earnings. Here's What to Expect
McDonald's is set to report fourth-quarter earnings before the bell. Wall Street expects McDonald's to post earnings per share of $2.45 and revenue of $5.69 billion. The fast food company is considered a bellwether for consumer spending trends. McDonald's is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings before the bell Tuesday.
NBC Miami
Boeing Plans to Add a New 737 Max Production Line to Meet Strong Demand
Boeing plans to add the new 737 Max production line in the second half of 2024. Boeing's Everett, Washington, factory also houses reworking facilities for the 787 Dreamliner. Boeing and rival Airbus have struggled to ramp up output to meet airline demand. Boeing said it plans to add a fourth...
NBC Miami
US Freestyle Skier Kyle Smaine Dies in Avalanche in Japan
A U.S. freestyle skier has died after being caught in an avalanche in Japan on Sunday, his family confirmed. Kyle Smaine, a skier based in Lake Tahoe, California, had traveled to Japan for the "unbelievable snow quality," according to a recent post on his Instagram account. "This is what brings...
