Albuquerque, NM

Woman gets 2-day jail sentence after ABQ police find over 800 fentanyl pills

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman accused of trafficking fentanyl was sentenced to just two days in jail. She was arrested last week.

Albuquerque Police Department posted photos to their Facebook Wednesday to announce the arrest of Mariona King.

According to a criminal complaint, King was stopped with her child near the Cinnamon Tree Apartments last Thursday when officers noticed a fentanyl pill inside the car.

A search warrant led to 878 fentanyl pills and $8,495

Photo courtesy of Albuquerque Police Department

King was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance a felony.

The next day, during her first appearance, she pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of criminal trespass and was sentenced to just two days in jail with credit for time served. King was then released.

KRQE reached out to the District Attorney’s Office and asked why they agreed to the plea. They did not respond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 86

RICK TIBBETTS
4d ago

And you wonder why is crime out of hand in New Mexico. Wait I think I have the answer, yeap I have it. It isn't our boys in blue, they are giving one under percent. It isn't the count cockpit They are handling the load. It is the judges and the Lawyers that keep putting the criminal back on street .

Reply(3)
36
Dora Lujan
3d ago

These criminals aren't afraid of getting caught because they know that they're going to be out in a couple days! This is so ridiculous!! This is why our innocent children are dying.😡😡🤬🤬

Reply(2)
22
Marissa Rodriguez
3d ago

wow !! nothing for child engagement??? let's just show everyone how criminals get treated in NM , smh

Reply(1)
20
 

