Woman gets 2-day jail sentence after ABQ police find over 800 fentanyl pills
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman accused of trafficking fentanyl was sentenced to just two days in jail. She was arrested last week.
Albuquerque Police Department posted photos to their Facebook Wednesday to announce the arrest of Mariona King.New Mexico woman sentenced for stabbing brother to death
According to a criminal complaint, King was stopped with her child near the Cinnamon Tree Apartments last Thursday when officers noticed a fentanyl pill inside the car.
A search warrant led to 878 fentanyl pills and $8,495
King was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance a felony.
The next day, during her first appearance, she pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of criminal trespass and was sentenced to just two days in jail with credit for time served. King was then released.Police arrest two teens for role in death of Albuquerque Academy senior
KRQE reached out to the District Attorney’s Office and asked why they agreed to the plea. They did not respond.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 86