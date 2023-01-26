Woman gets 2-day jail sentence after ABQ police find over 800 fentanyl pills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman accused of trafficking fentanyl was sentenced to just two days in jail. She was arrested last week.

Albuquerque Police Department posted photos to their Facebook Wednesday to announce the arrest of Mariona King.

According to a criminal complaint, King was stopped with her child near the Cinnamon Tree Apartments last Thursday when officers noticed a fentanyl pill inside the car.

A search warrant led to 878 fentanyl pills and $8,495

Photo courtesy of Albuquerque Police Department

King was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance a felony.

The next day, during her first appearance, she pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of criminal trespass and was sentenced to just two days in jail with credit for time served. King was then released.

KRQE reached out to the District Attorney’s Office and asked why they agreed to the plea. They did not respond.

