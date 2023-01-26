ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Info, Photos Released By Police In Baltimore Investigating Fatal Mass Shooting

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
The wanted shooting suspects who opened fire outside the school Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

New photos have been released by police investigators in Baltimore City as they attempt to locate two suspects implicated in the deadly shooting of Edmondson Westside High School students earlier this month.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, the department posted photos online of shooting suspects who may have a connection to the shooting outside the Edmondson Village Shopping Center that left Deanta Dorsey, 16, dead and four classmates injured.

According to police, homicide detectives are looking to identify the two individuals pictured above for their possible roles in the shooting.

Police previously released two photos they sought to identify from an alley near the scene of the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments / 28

Ms. Hammond
3d ago

Our family is begging for the community support and identity the people that killed my nephew and injured 4 other kids! If this was your Child you would want the same! # Forever Deanta🕊️🕯️🕊️🕯️ We won’t stop until y’all are caught!

James Shipman
4d ago

how about everybody in the world gets a number stamped all over all of their bodies that is invisible to the naked eye, but when thier image is captured by any video recording device, Bingo there are the numbers!.. and the numbers and video don't lie!.. just a thought🤔... it's better to light a candle than to curse the darkness❗😉🙏⚖🕊❗❗❗

Daily Voice

Death Count Rises In Baltimore Mass Casualty Incident, Toddler, Infant Fighting For Lives

A woman has died and two children are fighting for their lives after the vehicle they were traveling in was shot at in a Baltimore intersection, police say. Mya Morton, 23, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries sustained in the incident that killed Gerald Fowlkes, 43. in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 28, Baltimore police say.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating shooting at Orchard Market in Severn

SEVERN, MD – Police investigating a shots-fired 911 call in Severn found six spent shell casings, but no evidence of victims or the shooter. Police responded to the area of Pioneer Drive and Deerfield Drive in Severn at around 1 pm on Sunday. Upon their arrival, officers were informed that an unknown male had fired several rounds into the Orchard Food Market, 1159 Reece Road. The suspect fled toward the Still Meadows community after firing the shots. Officers located six shell casings behind 8226 Severn Orchard Circle after the incident. The officers did not receive any reports of physical injury The post Police investigating shooting at Orchard Market in Severn appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEVERN, MD
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Baltimore Late Night Attack Identified: Police

Police have identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Baltimore, authorities announce. Marcus Aslup was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Baltimore police. Aslup was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Police have arrested a suspect wanted for a Friday morning stabbing at a farm supply store in Annapolis. Anne Arundel County Police Department officers responded to Bowen Farm Supply after a report of a stabbing occurred at around 8 am. Police said an argument between two male employees escalated into a physical altercation, during which one of the individuals was stabbed. Police were able to locate the suspect at his residence in Annapolis and arrested him after he left the area prior to their arrival. With non-life-threatening injuries, the 49-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital. The post Suspect in farm supply store stabbing incident arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Teen Assaults People, Vehicle With Hatchet At Arnold Home: Police

A teenager has been arrested after assaulting victims with a hatchet at a home in Arnold, authorities say. The 17-year-old boy reportedly was speaking with the victims when he produced a hatchet and began swinging it toward them, threatening them at the home in the 700 block of Long Meadow Way on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ARNOLD, MD
wnav.com

36 year old Odenton man sentenced to 20 years forbeing a Drug Kingpin Howard, Baltimore County and City

A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to being a drug kingpin that distributed fentanyl in Howard and Baltimore Counties and the city of Baltimore. The Odenton man, Darvin Kevin McCoy, is one of six defendants in the investigation started by Howard County Police after they arrested a suspect for a non-fatal opioid addiction. On Nov. 22, 2022, another defendant, Jawan Markeys Fulton, 28, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Howard County to the supervision of a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm with nexus to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a large amount of fentanyl, and distribution of fentanyl.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Baltimore Police detective acquitted on charges of stealing $10k from drug bust, lying to FBI

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Police Detective Ethan Glover was acquitted of charges that he stole $10,000 from a drug bust and lied about it to the FBI.Glover joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2003 and became a Federal Task Force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2013.In an April indictment, officials said he stole nearly $10,000 from a duffel bag full of cash in a 2016 search and seizure operation.Baltimore Police said Glover was immediately suspended when they were made aware of the investigation in February 2020. After he was charged, he was suspended without pay.  Prosecutors said he lied to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Jury finds former Baltimore police detective not guilty in theft case

A jury acquitted a retired Baltimore City police detective who was accused of stealing money. The jury heard closing arguments Monday morning in the trial of retired Baltimore City police Detective Ethan Glover. Just before 5 p.m., the jurors found Glover not guilty on both counts against him after deliberating for four hours.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Family of Deanta Dorsey calls for arrest in 16 year old's murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police is releasing new images of the people of interest in the deadly Edmonson Village shooting earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, lost his life, and four other students were shot. With the violence continuing in Baltimore and another teen killed just last week, the family of Dorsey is calling on the police department and the community to help close the case of his murder and bring the suspects to justice.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Someone trying to make a living': Another rideshare driver carjacked in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Another Baltimore rideshare driver became victim of a violent carjacking early Monday.Police say the Uber driver picked up four passengers in the 4900 block of Erdman Avenue in Northeast Baltimore and told them to drive to the 2300 block of Terra Firma Road in the Cherry Hill neighborhood, about nine miles away.Three of the passengers got out, but the rideshare driver was forced to drive to the 2900 block of Southland Avenue, and was then told to get out of his car at gunpoint."How would you feel if one of your loved ones hopped in their car and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

